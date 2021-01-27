You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students develop virus monitoring device

Saudi students develop virus monitoring device

Tempreture checks are carried out at the entrences of most indoor venues in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Basher Saleh)
Tempreture checks are carried out at the entrences of most indoor venues in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Basher Saleh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ar33

Updated 28 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi students develop virus monitoring device

Saudi students develop virus monitoring device
  • Authorities urge people to continue taking health precautions
Updated 28 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: A group of Saudi students have developed a device that scans patients as they arrive at public places, such as health clinics, and alerts staff if a visitor’s temperature is unusually high. 

A fever, or elevated temperature, is a common symptom of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Their design combines temperature detection with an alert mechanism and sanitization system that can disinfect belongings, such as cellphones and wallets, using ultraviolet light.

The device was created as a graduation project by students from the College of Telecom and Electronics in Jeddah. They wanted to work on something that was “useful and productive (and) of service to the people,” their professor, Majed Al-Sorihi, told Al-Ekhbariya TV.

Student Adel Al-Thobaiti, who is studying industrial electronics and automatic control engineering, said the team was inspired by a desire to help tackle the challenges created by the pandemic. 

FASTFACT

Their design combines temperature detection with an alert mechanism and sanitization system that can disinfect belongings, such as cellphones and wallets, using ultraviolet light.

“It became necessary to create health checkpoints around general facilities,” he said. “We wanted to scale up the traditional in-person testing method to something that was more suitable to the current crisis.”

The project was completed within two months, and is now entering the marketing and sales phase, the team said.

Saudi health officials on Tuesday reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19. 

The death toll in the Kingdom now stands at 6,359. In addition, 223 new cases of the disease were confirmed, which means 366,584 people in the Kingdom have contracted it. Of these cases, 2,108 remain active and 333 patients are in critical condition. The Ministry of Health said 56 of the latest cases are in Riyadh, nine in Makkah and 10 in Madinah.

A further 203 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 358,340. A total of 12,082,062 PCR tests have been carried out, including 44,642 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Emirate Of Makkah province posted a reminder on its official Twitter account of the precautionary measures that are in place for wedding celebrations and other social gatherings: The number of attendees must not exceed 50 people, the duration of the event should not be more than five hours, and guests must wear masks at all times.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Saudi students Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases
Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
  • Various training programs, dialogue sessions and seminars will be held aimed at spreading a culture of moderation and dialogue
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday stressed the importance of moderate values to confront deviant ideas.

He highlighted the important role “Wasatiyyah (Moderation) Ambassadors” program in educating all segments of society particularly students about the evils of deviant ideology and guiding them on the path to progress and prosperity.

On behalf of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the deputy governor launched different competitions to be held under the program.

Students from different universities and colleges across the Kingdom will take part in the contests.

The competition is organized by Taibah University in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue and several public and private entities under the slogan “Fikr.”

Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Qablan Al-Sarrani, president of Taibah University, said the program targets more than 200 students representing more than 40 universities and colleges.

He said it is aimed to increase students’ intellectual awareness through different initiatives. Various training programs, dialogue sessions and seminars will be held aimed at spreading a culture of moderation and dialogue.

Topics: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal

Related

Saudi Arabia vows to promote moderate values
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vows to promote moderate values
Update King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’ photos
Saudi Arabia
King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’

Latest updates

Model Shanina Shaik opens up about life in lockdown
The 29-year-old uploaded a carousel of images on social media, documenting her time during lockdown. Instagram
‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud nabs lead role in Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment’
‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud nabs lead role in Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment’
Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared
Study: Remittance flows in 2021 may not be as slim as feared
Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy
Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.