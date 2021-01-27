‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud nabs lead role in Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment’

DUBAI: Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud has nabbed a lead role in Netflix’s romance feature “The Royal Treatment.”

The actor, who starred as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action flick, is set to play the lead character, Prince Thomas, alongside American actress Laura Marano, who will play Isabella – an outspoken salon owner.

The feature, directed by US filmmaker Rick Jacobson, follows Prince Thomas, who is set to marry a royal for duty, as he meets Isabella, who gets a golden opportunity to do his hair for the wedding. As the story unfolds, the two fall in love.

The film, which is expected to be shot in New Zealand, will be executively produced by Steve Berman and Dan Read.

Massoud is also set to star in a new Egyptian feature film titled “Fe Ez el Dohr.”

That movie is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror and will be directed by Morcus Adel.

While plot information is still under wraps, it’s been revealed that Massoud will be joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming Egyptian film.

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud will star in.

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”