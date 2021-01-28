You are here

  Intensive care doctor reveals family losses in vaccine plea to UK Muslims

Intensive care doctor reveals family losses in vaccine plea to UK Muslims

Dr. Wasim Mir works for the UK's National Health Service as an intensive care doctor in the city of Birmingham.
Dr. Wasim Mir works for the UK’s National Health Service as an intensive care doctor in the city of Birmingham. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Intensive care doctor reveals family losses in vaccine plea to UK Muslims

Dr. Wasim Mir works for the UK’s National Health Service as an intensive care doctor in the city of Birmingham. (Screenshot: YouTube)
  • Muslims must heed inoculation advice of scholars, healthcare professionals: British NHS Dr. Wasim Mir
  • Study shows Asian communities in UK least willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine partly due to misinformation on contents, safety
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: An intensive care doctor from the UK has issued a heartfelt appeal to the British Muslim community to help save lives by taking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

Dr. Wasim Mir, who works for the country’s National Health Service, made his plea in conjunction with officials from Green Lane Masjid and Community Center in Birmingham, who warned that the number of funerals managed by the mosque had been increasing on a similar trajectory to the first wave of the virus outbreak.

“Many of my close family have passed away, as well as my friends. COVID-19 is a real disease, and it kills real people. It is therefore important that we come forward and fight this disease so we can save the lives of all of us, as a life of a Muslim is very sacred in our deen (way of life),” Mir said.

“We must trust our health professionals, our health regulators, and scholars. Therefore, I encourage you to take the vaccine,” he added.

In the joint message, the mosque also said preserving life was one of the core tenets of Islam and made it clear that spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories was forbidden.

READ MORE: British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

The UK’s vaccination drive is picking up pace throughout the country, but people from minority groups, including Muslims, are being vaccinated at a lower rate — in part because of false information circulating about the safety and religious permissibility of the vaccine.

On Friday, UK Imams delivered sermons addressing the rumors, making clear that the vaccines were halal — religiously permissible — and urging people to ignore conspiracy theories.

The CEO of Green Lane Masjid, Kamran Hussain, told Arab News that fighting vaccine misinformation was one of the center’s key community roles, and encouraging people to trust the advice of experts was central to that effort.

“As a major mosque in the UK, we have a part to play in protecting and guiding our community,” he said.

READ MORE: British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

Hussain noted a recent survey by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) that found willingness to receive a vaccination was significantly higher among white respondents than those from black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups, with British Asians revealed to be the least willing among the UK’s ethnic minorities to take the vaccine.

“There is a lot of information out there and people are confused about what to do. This leaves them with many unanswered questions around the vaccine, such as what it contains, why some fringe minority of health professionals are raising concerns, possible side-effects, and so on.

“Our responsibility is to confirm whether the vaccine is allowable (halal) and to then refer other answers to those of knowledge — in this case our medical professionals,” he added.

A Green Lane Masjid statement issued to Arab News, said: “The sanctity of human life is not something to be taken lightly. We urge Muslims to make fact-based decisions that are supported by experts and to share guidance that is sensible and protective to society as a whole.”

Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors

Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Christopher Stewart

Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors

Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors
  • Parallels between COVID-19 lasting symptoms, those of other deadly diseases alarm scientists
  • Long-term impacts of COVID-19 pandemic pose major challenges to healthcare systems: Medical expert
Updated 41 min 43 sec ago
Christopher Stewart

LONDON: Scientists studying the long-term effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection and the persistent symptoms of other diseases such as Ebola have found similarities between the lasting impacts of the conditions.


Similar to patients who suffer from long COVID — the term used to describe the myriad of lasting effects reported by those who recover from the disease — survivors of the viral hemorrhagic fever Ebola and other such diseases also experience lingering symptoms, sometimes to the point of debilitation.

In cases of Ebola, around three in every four survivors still experience symptoms a year or more after infection, with many reporting muscle and joint pain, fatigue, visual problems, and migraine-like headaches.

Around one-third of survivors of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease prevalent in parts of Africa and Asia that causes fever and joint pain, went on to develop fatigue and sometimes crippling arthritis that can last for years.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said: “It’s the same kind of discussions as we’re having for COVID-19; it’s people whose lives have never been the same again, who describe joint pain and fatigue and cognitive problems and all those familiar lists.

“The experience of Chikungunya and Ebola should be sounding alarm bells, because although we’re talking about very different virus families, and very diverse infections, they seem to do quite similar things. There’s a desperate need for some immunology to understand what’s going on,” he added.

Altmann pointed out that not only can the long-term symptoms of diseases have devastating impacts on peoples’ lives, but they also presented major long-term challenges to healthcare systems.

“Chikungunya is destroying the Brazilian health service, and it’s not so much because of the acute infection, but because of these lasting health problems. I am not sure our policymakers have this on board when they think about long COVID.

“We may not just be talking about getting through this winter or this spring, but perhaps 300,000 people in the UK and rising, who have a chronic problem,” he said.
 

