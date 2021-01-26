You are here

  • Home
  • British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

British-Asian celebrities have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine. (AFP/Screenshots/File Photos)
British-Asian celebrities have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine. (AFP/Screenshots/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n79m6

Updated 29 sec ago
Charlie Peters

British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

British-Asian celebrities have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine. (AFP/Screenshots/File Photos)
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and former Conservative Party chairman Baroness Warsi are also included in the video
Updated 29 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: British-Asian celebrities including cricketer Moeen Ali and comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Meera Syal have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine.

The video was organized by “Citizen Khan” creator Adil Ray, who said that he wanted to tackle falsehoods surrounding vaccinations for those from ethnic minority communities.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and former Conservative Party chairman Baroness Warsi are also included in the video.

Conspiracy theories and myths about coronavirus vaccines have caused concerns about uptake, particularly in the South Asian community.

“We all just feel we needed to do something,” Ray told the BBC.

He appears in the five-minute video with celebrities like former “Coronation Street” actress Shobna Gulati, who used her space in the clip to say: “We will find our way through this. And we will be united once again with our friends and our families. All we have to do is take the vaccination.”

Comedians Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry and Ranganathan were on hand to debunk common coronavirus myths.

Ranganathan joked: “There’s no chip or tracker in the vaccine to keep watching where you go. Your mobile phone actually does a much better job of that.”

A recent poll commissioned by the Royal Society of Public Health showed that just 57 percent of black, Asian and minority ethnic people (BAME) would be happy to receive a vaccine, compared with 79 percent of white Britons.

Dr. Harpreet Sood, an NHS doctor heading up an anti-discrimination effort, said fake news and myths were likely behind the worrying numbers for the BAME community.

The UK government has recently started to tackle the problem directly, with UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick arguing that faith leaders were crucial to vaccine uptake. His announcement came as he opened the UK’s first vaccination center in a mosque.

Jonathon Kitson, a fellow at the Adam Smith Institute, told Arab News: “Mass vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic, and it is great to see people from all backgrounds working to dispel myths, fake news and conspiracy theories like this.”

He added: “The faster the rollout can take place, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

Sam Bowman, co-founder of a new myth-dispelling website called “Anti-Virus: The COVID-19 FAQ,” told Arab News: “It is absolutely vital that everyone realizes that the vaccine is a safe, effective ticket back to normal life. It will mean that people of all ages are safe to see each other again, and go back out to work and their old lives.”

He added: “It’s great to see this video correct the misinformation being promoted — anyone pushing an unscientific anti-vaccine lie needs to be publicly contradicted and exposed as the shysters they are.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 British Asians

Related

UK COVID death toll reaches 94,580, hits daily vaccination record
World
UK COVID death toll reaches 94,580, hits daily vaccination record
Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
UK vaccine team shifting focus to new variant threat

Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul

Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul

Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
  • The victim, a fashion model, was a tourist visiting Turkey and had never met the attacker before
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Russian woman who was stabbed seven times by a knife-wielding attacker in Istanbul has regained consciousness, her sister said. 
Maria Rosanova, who is the sister of the victim Alexandra, told Life.ru news website that doctors at the hospital said she had regained consciousness and doctors are assessing her condition, according to a report by RT Arabic. 
Alexandra, a fashion model, was a tourist visiting Turkey and had never met the attacker before. 
“The incident not only caused physical suffering to her, but also emotional damage,” her sister said. 
Alexandra was attacked by a Turkish man along with two other Russians, a man and a woman, late on Sunday night. They were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life threatening. 
 The man suspected of attacking the Russians, a local garbage collector, has been detained by police, according to Russian agency Sputnik.
Preliminary reports suggested he was mentally ill.
The attack was caught on camera and widely shared online.
Turkey continues to grapple with high rates of violent crime, particularly murder and attempted murder.

Topics: Russia Turkey knife attack

Related

Three Russians attacked by knifeman in Istanbul
Middle-East
Three Russians attacked by knifeman in Istanbul
British woman dies after surgery in Turkey
Middle-East
British woman dies after surgery in Turkey

Latest updates

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday
Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. Pictured the Eastern Province. (File/SPA)
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths
British-Asian celebrities have produced a video to dispel coronavirus myths and urge people to get a vaccine. (AFP/Screenshots/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia, Eritrea foreign ministers discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia, Eritrea foreign ministers discuss strengthening relations
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.