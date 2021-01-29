You are here

  • Home
  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Novavax Inc. said Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work â€” though not as well â€” against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btfca

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
  • Novavax said the figures suggest their vaccine is nearly 96% effective against the older coronavirus and 86% against the new variant
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Novavax Inc. said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated versions of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa.
The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and as the world desperately needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies.
The study of 15,000 people in Britain is still underway. But an interim analysis found 62 participants so far have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – only six of them in the group that got vaccine and the rest who received dummy shots.
The infections occurred at a time when Britain was experiencing a jump in COVID-19 caused by a more contagious variant. A preliminary analysis found over half of the trial participants who became infected had the mutated version. The numbers are very small, but Novavax said they suggest the vaccine is nearly 96% effective against the older coronavirus and nearly 86% effective against the new variant. The findings are based on cases that occurred at least a week after the second dose.
“Both those numbers are dramatic demonstrations of the ability of our vaccine to develop a very potent immune response,” Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said in a call with investors late Thursday.
Scientists have been even more worried about a variant first discovered in South Africa that carries different mutations. Results from a smaller Novavax study in that country suggests the vaccine does work but not nearly as well as it does against the variant from Britain.
The South African study included some volunteers with HIV. Among the HIV-negative volunteers, the vaccine appears 60% effective. Including volunteers with HIV, overall the protection was 49%, the company said. While genetic testing still is underway, so far about 90% of the COVID-19 illnesses found in the South African study appear due to the new mutant.
“These are good results. There is reason to be optimistic” about the 60% effectiveness, said Glenda Gray, head of the South African Medical Research Council. Even against the new variant that now causes more than 90% of new cases in that country, “we’re still seeing vaccine efficacy,” she said.
More concerning is what the study showed about a totally different question — the chances of people getting COVID-19 a second time, said the leader of the South African study, Shabir Madhi of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Tests suggested that nearly a third of study participants had been previously infected, yet rates of new infections in the placebo group were similar.
“Past infection with early variants of the virus in South Africa does not protect” against infection with the new one, he said. “There doesn’t seem to be any protection derived.”
Novavax said it needs some additional data before it can seek British authorization for the vaccine’s use, sometime in the next month or so. A larger study in the US and Mexico has enrolled slightly over half of the needed 30,000 volunteers. Novavax said it’s not clear if the Food and Drug Administration will need data from that study, too, before deciding whether to allow US use.
Meanwhile, it is starting to develop a version of the vaccine that could more specifically target the mutations found in South Africa, in case health authorities eventually decide that updated dosing is needed.
Vaccines against COVID-19 train the body to recognize the new coronavirus, mostly the spike protein that coats it. But the Novavax candidate is made differently than the first shots being used. Called a recombinant protein vaccine, the Maryland company uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Novavax COVID-19 vaccines Novavax Vaccine

Related

Philippines to get 30 million doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
World
Philippines to get 30 million doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
World
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 19,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,799 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,813,048 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,185.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension
World
Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul
World
Russian victim regains consciousness following stabbing attack in Istanbul

Latest updates

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy
Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy
Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.