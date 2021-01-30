You are here

  • Home
  • Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran

Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran

Rob Malley, former US negotiator during the Iran nuclear program negotiations, is President Joe Biden's top envoy for Iran. (AFP file photo)
Rob Malley, former US negotiator during the Iran nuclear program negotiations, is President Joe Biden's top envoy for Iran. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyhuv

Updated 18 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran

Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran
  • Robert Malley will be tasked with obtaining stronger concessions from Tehran in return for Washington rejoining the agreement
  • Arab American leaders welcomed the news and praised his role in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts in the Clinton and Obama administrations
Updated 18 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US President Joe Biden on Friday named Robert Malley, who represented Washington during negotiations for the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, as his top envoy for Iran.

He will be tasked with seeking stronger concessions from the regime in return for the US rejoining the nuclear deal and the easing of sanctions.

Malley’s appointment was welcomed by Arab American leaders, who highlighted his strong record of direct involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process under former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Malley was instrumental in organizing the Camp David summit in 2000 to revive the Oslo Accords.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Biden is building a strong team to deal with Iran and that Malley will be the point person in seeking a “longer and stronger” nuclear deal than the UN-backed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was signed in 2015 by the five permanent members of the Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia and France — plus Germany and the EU.

President Donald Trump withdrew the US from that agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. His decision was applauded by leaders of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran, which had provided evidence that Tehran was continuing to expand its nuclear capabilities despite the JCPOA.

Ned Price, Blinken’s spokesman, told the Arab News that the administration is building “a dedicated team, drawing from clear-eyed experts with a diversity of views.” He said Malley “brings to the position a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program. The secretary is confident he and his team will be able to do that once again.”

Price added: “If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same,” and emphasized that Biden will “use (the JCPOA) as a platform to build a longer and stronger agreement” that also addresses other areas of concern about Iranian activities.

But he cautioned: “We are a long way from that point as Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts, and there are many steps in the process that we will need to evaluate. We will coordinate closely with our allies and partners, as well as with Congress.”

American Arab leaders who have worked with Malley spoke highly of his “fairness” and “balance” when he worked on the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Jim Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute in Washington, who worked closely with Malley during both the Clinton and Obama administrations, said the envoy brings “professionalism and clarity” to any issue he addresses.

“He is one of the most knowledgeable people we have had in that position in the 40 years I have been dealing with the White House and State Department,” said Zogby. “No one is more knowledgeable on the Middle East, and is more balanced or fair, than Rob Malley.

“His engagement in the (Oslo) peace process was significant because he was pushing back on those who were more critical of (Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser) Arafat in the negotiations. When former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak wrote a piece blaming Arafat for the failure of the peace talks, Rob Malley wrote a piece very strenuously arguing Barak was wrong. It wasn’t a polite rebuttal, it was a strong rebuttal and that took courage.”

Malley attended Yale University, was a 1984 Rhodes Scholar, and earned a law degree from Harvard.

His father, Simon, was the son of Syrian Jews who fled to Egypt, where he was born and worked as a journalist. His mother, Barbara Silverstein, was a member of the UN delegation from the Algerian National Liberation Front. Simon Malley fled Egypt for France, where he published a leftist magazine until he was expelled for criticism of Western colonialism and Israeli policies.

Topics: Joe Biden Iran nuclear deal Rob Malley

Related

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles
World
Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles
Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped
World
Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
Updated 30 January 2021
AP

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
  • Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA
  • Clinesmith's action was used to discredit charges that Trump campaign associates had illegally coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election
Updated 30 January 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of an action that he said had “forever changed the course of my life.”
“I pledge to Your Honor that I will never allow myself to show such poor judgment again,” Clinesmith told US District Judge James Boasberg at a sentencing hearing held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sentence is likely to disappoint Trump supporters who have long asserted that the Russia probe was a witch hunt riddled with misconduct, particularly as it involved Page and the government’s surveillance of him. The Russia investigation resulted in criminal charges against six Trump associates, but did not find sufficient evidence that Trump campaign associates had illegally coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of several months, but the judge said he did not think such a punishment was necessary in part because of Clinesmith’s evident remorse and because of the way he had already been “threatened, vilified and abused on a nationwide scale.”
“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” Boasberg said in imposing a year of probation.
Though Trump has long railed against the FBI investigation into ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and suggested that the officials involved in it had broken the law and deserved prison, Clinesmith is so far the only current or former one to have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The surveillance application process Clinesmith was part of was nonetheless tainted by major problems, with a Justice Department inspector general report identifying dozens of errors and omissions in the four warrant applications filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Even so, that aspect of the Russia investigation was a small piece of the much broader probe.
The charge against Clinesmith was brought by John Durham, the US attorney for Connecticut, who was directed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate actions during the Russia probe by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Barr last October named Durham a special counsel as a way to ensure the continuity of his investigation during the Biden administration. The current status of Durham’s work was not clear, though Barr has said that the focus of the inquiry is now centered on the FBI and not the CIA.
Clinesmith pleaded guilty in September to altering a 2017 email that he had received from the CIA to say that Page was “not a source” for the agency even though the original email indicated that he had been. As a result, when the Justice Department applied to the secretive surveillance court for the fourth and final warrant to eavesdrop on Page’s communications on suspicion that he was an agent of Russia, it did not reveal that Page had had an existing relationship with the CIA.
Page had been approved several years earlier as an “operational contact” for the CIA, a term for people who provide information to the agency that they gather but are not tasked with carrying out contacts.
The information about Page’s relationship would have been important to disclose to the court to the extent it could have provided a legitimate and not nefarious explanation for any contact Page had had with Russian intelligence officers.
In altering the email to say that Page was not a source, Clinesmith “completely changed the meaning of the document,” prosecutor Anthony Scarpelli said Friday.
“The act of altering the email to change its meaning may seem simple and a momentary lapse of judgment on the part of the defendant,” Scarpelli said. “But the resulting harm is immeasurable.”
As a result of the significant problems in the application process, the FBI and Justice Department announced dozens of corrective actions designed to improve the accuracy of requests for warrants it submits during espionage and terrorism applications.
Page himself spoke at the sentencing hearing, saying he had been harassed, threatened and had lost friends as a result of the publicity surrounding the surveillance. He said that though his own life had been “severely impacted,” he did not wish to see Clinesmith or his family suffer in the future.
Clinesmith and his lawyer, Justin Shur, have maintained that he did not know that he was altering the email in a way that made it false and had honestly believed from the information that he had received that Page was not a direct source for the CIA but rather a sub-source. Prosecutors contend that explanation made no sense and, in any event, was not a justification for altering the email.
Boasberg, who is also the presiding judge of the surveillance court, said that while candor with the court was essential, he did not believe that Clinesmith altered the email for his own personal benefit.
He also said the mistakes in the warrant applications were so numerous that it was possible the fourth one Clinesmith was involved in would have been approved even if the information presented to the court had been complete and Page’s relationship with the CIA properly disclosed.

Topics: FBI Kevin Clinesmith Carter Page CIA US Election 2016

Related

Donald Trump denies collusion after major revelations in Russia probe
World
Donald Trump denies collusion after major revelations in Russia probe
Russia probe document shows closer Trump campaign-WikiLeaks contact
World
Russia probe document shows closer Trump campaign-WikiLeaks contact

Latest updates

Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran
Biden appoints architect of 2015 nuclear deal as top US envoy for Iran
Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
11 US soldiers taken ill after drinking compound found in antifreeze
11 US soldiers taken ill after drinking compound found in antifreeze
US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with ‘white supremacist’ Republican lawmaker
US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with ‘white supremacist’ Republican lawmaker
Will MBN walk the talk under Biden?
Will MBN walk the talk under Biden?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.