DUBAI: The UAE has implemented law amendments that allow granting the Emirati citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet on Saturday.
The specialized talents and professionals that will be granted the citizenship include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families, he added.
He also said that the UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will choose those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.
The law also allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship, Sheikh Mohammed said.
He further added that the new decisions “aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.”
UAE to grant citizenship to selected individuals and their families
https://arab.news/47n5k
UAE to grant citizenship to selected individuals and their families
- The specialized talents and professionals that will be granted the citizenship include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families
- The law also allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship
DUBAI: The UAE has implemented law amendments that allow granting the Emirati citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet on Saturday.