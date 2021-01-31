Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world

Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has announced the Huawei AppGallery leaderboard of the Best Games of 2020, celebrating games across four categories. With immersive and engaging gameplay experiences, the winning games took the users on an entertaining, challenging and virtually connected journey during a period of isolation and distancing.

The games were judged based on their technical innovation, the narrative and storytelling, design and animation, and the ability to appeal to pro and amateur players as they compete. The categories of games considered were multiplayer games, casual games, strategy games, and racing games.

One winner from each category will be included in a special “Best of AppGallery Games” collection, from where users can instantly download and play the winning games.

Best Multiplayer Game: Garena Free Fire

Winner of the Best Mobile eSport Game in 2020, Garena Free Fire was the go-to game when social distancing was the norm. Players can challenge friends in 10-minute long matches, which proved to be a fun and engaging way to spend time. The game also garnered considerable interest through unique events and celebrity appearances, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Best Casual Game:

AFK Arena

For those that like to be in control of the game, or prefer to enjoy a more automated experience, AFK Arena features amazing character design, well-known game characters, and thrilling visuals. As a casual pastime or a serious endeavor, AFK Arena was adjudged the best escape.

Best Strategy Game:

Revenge of Sultans

Taking control of armies and battle strategy, Revenge of Sultans is the game for the strategic gamer. With a plethora of events and players to challenge both pros and amateurs, this game offers experiences in offensive as well as defensive warfare.

Best Racing Game:

Asphalt 9

Stunning visuals and transitions, an exciting soundtrack, a great lineup of vehicles, and numerous in-game challenges are sure to keep even the most casual petrolhead engaged. Asphalt 9 has emerged as the game of choice during a time when long drives were practically impossible.