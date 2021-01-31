You are here

Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world

date 2021-01-31
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world

Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020
Mastercard has announced that it is applying the latest quantum-resistant technologies to develop the next generation of contactless payments.
“The new enhanced contactless (Ecos) specifications are an industry-first and will help ensure that as our dynamic digital landscape evolves, and new technologies like quantum computing are introduced, contactless technology is future-proofed to ensure consumers will continue to enjoy the same high levels of security and convenience they do today, in the decades to come,” a statement said.
The demand for faster, more convenient, safe and cleaner ways to pay has driven the transition to contactless and this trend will only continue to grow. In fact, in the third quarter of 2020, contactless penetration represented 41 percent of in-person purchase transactions globally, up 30 percent from a year ago.
“Contactless is the present and future of in-person payments,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence at Mastercard. “2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitization and reinforced the importance of digital solutions — like contactless — to help meet our everyday needs. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, more connected devices and the Internet of Things are going to create more user demand and an even greater need for constant innovation to build next-generation capability, helping to ensure that technology never outpaces trust.”
With Ecos, consumers, merchants and financial institutions will benefit from:
•Enhanced convenience — Over time, Mastercard envisions that the in-store shopping experience will become increasingly contactless-only. These new specifications will help ensure any device truly can be a payment device, while eliminating the need for a backup swipe or dip of a card.
•Enhanced trust — Ecos leverages new, quantum-resistant technology to deliver next-generation algorithms and cryptographic key strengths while keeping the contactless interaction under half a second.
•Enhanced privacy — The new specifications deliver advanced protection when account information is shared between the card or digital wallet and the checkout terminal. Ecos builds on the increased requirements to support various privacy regulations.
As the new specifications are activated over the coming years, consumers and merchants can expect a seamless transition. Digital wallets, mobile payments, contactless cards and point-of-sale terminals will continue to work as they do today.

Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020

Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020
Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020

Huawei announces best AppGallery games of 2020
Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has announced the Huawei AppGallery leaderboard of the Best Games of 2020, celebrating games across four categories. With immersive and engaging gameplay experiences, the winning games took the users on an entertaining, challenging and virtually connected journey during a period of isolation and distancing.
The games were judged based on their technical innovation, the narrative and storytelling, design and animation, and the ability to appeal to pro and amateur players as they compete. The categories of games considered were multiplayer games, casual games, strategy games, and racing games.
One winner from each category will be included in a special “Best of AppGallery Games” collection, from where users can instantly download and play the winning games.

Best Multiplayer Game: Garena Free Fire
Winner of the Best Mobile eSport Game in 2020, Garena Free Fire was the go-to game when social distancing was the norm. Players can challenge friends in 10-minute long matches, which proved to be a fun and engaging way to spend time. The game also garnered considerable interest through unique events and celebrity appearances, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Best Casual Game:
AFK Arena
For those that like to be in control of the game, or prefer to enjoy a more automated experience, AFK Arena features amazing character design, well-known game characters, and thrilling visuals. As a casual pastime or a serious endeavor, AFK Arena was adjudged the best escape.

Best Strategy Game:
Revenge of Sultans
Taking control of armies and battle strategy, Revenge of Sultans is the game for the strategic gamer. With a plethora of events and players to challenge both pros and amateurs, this game offers experiences in offensive as well as defensive warfare.

Best Racing Game:
Asphalt 9
Stunning visuals and transitions, an exciting soundtrack, a great lineup of vehicles, and numerous in-game challenges are sure to keep even the most casual petrolhead engaged. Asphalt 9 has emerged as the game of choice during a time when long drives were practically impossible.

