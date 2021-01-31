You are here

  • Home
  • England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Paul Casey
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xwdu

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: England’s Paul Casey conjured up a birdie-eagle finish to seize control of the Dubai Desert Classic after Saturday’s third round.
His bogey free 64 put him top of the leaderboard going into the final day, one shot clear of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.
South African Brandon Stone was one shot further back at 13 under in third, three shots clear of Sergio Garcia, who won in Dubai in 2017, and Casey’s fellow Englishman Laurie Canter.

Casey, who had begun the day three shy of the lead, is targeting a 15th European Tour win on Sunday at an event he described as “iconic.”
“I can see the very impressive list of winners, those photos of them behind the 18th green,” he said after matching the lowest round of the week.
“It’s cool — iconic trophy, iconic event. Dubai has given so much to golf, especially the European Tour, so (to win) would be very, very cool but there’s a long way to go yet.”
At 43 years of age, Casey is only too aware he is by no means among the youngest on the golf course these days.

FASTFACT

Paul Casey, who had begun the day three shy of the lead, is targeting a 15th European Tour win on Sunday at an event he described as ‘iconic.’

“We always say, if you stay the same level you’re going to go backwards in this game and every year it gets better and better and better, every year the young guys come up longer and stronger and they putt it better.
“There’s no question that I’m lucky that my physical attributes have allowed me to maybe give me another five years.
“Westy (Lee Westwood) is inspiration. I saw him this morning. He was looking fit. I’ve still got to chase those guys.”
Casey made five birdies in his first 10 holes before his sizzling finish to sit ahead of MacIntyre.
Halfway leader Thomas Detry slipped down to a three-way tie for seventh with Justin Rose and Justin Harding after adding a 74 to his pair of 67s.

Topics: Paul Casey

Related

Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Sport
Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Sport
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
Sport
Saudi set to become Kingdom’s first professional golf course architect
Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic
Sport
Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism

Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism
Bologna's Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (R) heads the ball past AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Serie A football match between Bologna and AC Milan on January 30, 2021 at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. (AFP)
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism

Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
AFP

ITALY, Milan: AC Milan will defend Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he faces disciplinary action for racism after the Swede clashed with Inter’s Romelu Lukaku during an Italian Cup match this week, team technical director Paolo Maldini said on Saturday.
“We are ready to defend Ibrahimovic in any way possible if racism should be brought up, which has nothing to do with him,” said Maldini.
“It happens to argue, it’s an ugly episode to watch, but it ends there.
“(Ibrahimovic) was sorry for having left the team with 10 (players). He defended his teammates against Lukaku’s unprovoked attacks.”
The heated altercation between the former Manchester United teammates began before the half-time whistle of the quarterfinal match which Inter won in the San Siro.

BACKGROUND

The heated altercation between the former Manchester United teammates began before the half-time whistle of the quarterfinal match which Inter won in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku by evoking voodooism before the pair went head-to-head, trading insults with a furious Lukaku restrained by his teammates.
Ibrahimovic spoke out against racism on Wednesday, writing on Twitter: “In Zlatan’s world there is no place for racism.
“We are all the same race — we are all equal!! We are all players some better then others.”
Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off in the second half after picking up a second yellow.
They will both be suspended for their team’s next Italian Cup game, with Lukaku picking up a yellow card in the previous game.
The Belgian will miss next Tuesday’s Italian Cup semifinal, first leg tie against Juventus.

Topics: Milan

Related

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Sport
England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Sport
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache

Latest updates

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism
Milan ready to defend Ibrahimovic against racism
Customer experience key to repeat business in KSA: Survey
Customer experience key to repeat business in KSA: Survey
Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.