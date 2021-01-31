You are here

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in Israel’s Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on Jan. 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who not yet received any vaccines
  • The WHO has raised concerns about the disparity between Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip
JERUSALEM: Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced Sunday.
It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who lag far behind Israel’s aggressive vaccination campaign and have not yet received any vaccines.
The World Health Organization has raised concerns about the disparity between Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and international human rights groups and UN experts have said Israel is responsible for the well being of Palestinians in these areas. Israel says that under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s it is not responsible for the Palestinians and in any case has not received requests for help.
Gantz’s office said early Sunday the transfer had been approved. It had no further details on when that would happen. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.
Israel is one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna. The Health Ministry says nearly one-third of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while about 1.7 million people have received both doses.
The campaign includes Israel’s Arab citizens and Palestinians living in annexed east Jerusalem. But Palestinians living in the West Bank under the autonomy government of the Palestinian Authority and those living under Hamas rule in Gaza are not included.
The Palestinian Authority has been trying to acquire doses through a WHO program known as COVAX. But the program, which aims to procure vaccines for needed countries, has been slow to get off the ground.
The dispute reflects global inequality in access to vaccines, as wealthy countries vacuum up the lion’s share of doses, leaving poorer countries even farther behind in combating the public health and economic effects of the pandemic. It has also emerged as another flashpoint in the decades-old Mideast conflict, even as the virus has wreaked havoc on both sides.

Topics: Israel Palestine Coronavirus

Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
  • The move follows a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021
DUBAI: Dubai has launched a vaccine logistics alliance to expedite the distribution of vaccines around the world, with a focus on hard-hit developing countries.

The move follows a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The alliance harnesses the capabilities of several Dubai-based companies including Emirates, DP World, and Dubai Airports.

“Each alliance partner brings to the table a specific and complementary set of strengths and capabilities in vaccine distribution,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates said in a statement.

The distribution, the statement added, will focus on “emerging markets, where populations have been hard-hit by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transport and logistics are challenging.”

The alliance is also working with manufacturers, government agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to achieve its goals.

Dubai is an ideal hub because of its central location, CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said.

“Dubai’s central location means it is easily accessible to almost 80 percent of the world’s population within just four hours, making the decision to join forces and develop the world’s preeminent distribution hub a very strategic one,” he explained.

Topics: Dubai Coronavirus Emirates DP World UAE

