You are here

  • Home
  • Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
Congress unanimously approved House Bill No. 8249, which has yet to become a law, on Jan. 26, with all 203 lawmakers voting for the move. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdcjv

Updated 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
  • Approved bill seeks to promote tolerance of other faiths across the country
Updated 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: In a “milestone” move, the Philippines House of Representatives has approved a bill declaring the first day of February as National Hijab Day every year to promote a “deeper understanding” of the Muslim practice, as well as tolerance for other faiths across the country.

Congress unanimously approved the bill, which has yet to become a law, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, with all 203 lawmakers voting for the move.

Anak Mindanao party-list Representative Amihilda Sangcopan, principal author and sponsor of House Bill No. 8249, thanked all lawmakers for passing the legislation and called on members of the Senate to espouse a counterpart measure.

The legislation seeks to promote a greater understanding among non-Muslims about the practice and “value of wearing the hijab as an act of modesty and dignity to Muslim women” and encourage Muslim and non-Muslim women “to experience the virtue of wearing it.”

The measure also aims to stop discrimination against hijabis and clear misconceptions about the sartorial choice, which has often been misinterpreted as a symbol of oppression, terrorism and lack of freedom.

The bill also seeks to protect the right to freedom of religion for Filipino Muslim women and “promote tolerance and acceptance of other faiths and lifestyles” across the country.

Sangcopan said that “hijabi women have been facing several challenges across the globe,” citing examples of “some universities in the Philippines who had banned Muslim students from wearing the hijab.”

“Some of these students are forced to remove their hijab to comply with the school’s rules and regulations, while some are forced to drop out and transfer to other institutions. These are clear violations of the student’s freedom of religion,” she said.

The passage of the bill, she added, would “contribute greatly to putting an end to discrimination against hijabis.”

“Wearing the hijab is every Muslim woman’s right. It’s not just a piece of cloth, but it is said to be their way of life. It has been explained in the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an, that it is obligatory for every Muslim woman to guard their chastity and modesty,” Sangcopan said.

Dr. Potre Dirampatan Diampuan, a trustee of the United Religions Initiative’s Global Council, welcomed the “milestone” legislation.

“It is an exercise in what we call inclusiveness. I think it’s a very welcome move in the eyes of the Muslim community,” Diampuan told Arab News.

“A woman wearing a hijab here always gets a second look. This bill will make it so that the sight is a common one. The hijab will become part of our wardrobe as Filipinos,” she added.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, there are more than 10 million Muslims in the Philippines out of a total population of 110,428,130 based on the latest UN data. Diampuan said that the bill was a “recognition of the Muslim population in the country” and rejected the idea that wearing a hijab was akin to oppression.

“Unless you have embraced the religion and understood it, you will not appreciate the culture,” she said, adding that the move could further encourage women’s empowerment in the country.

“Women must be appreciated not by their looks but what they know, what they do and what they contribute to society…Where secular society says that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I think Islam would say that beauty is in the heart of the person,” Diampuan said.

The bill mandates the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to celebrate National Hijab Day by promoting and raising awareness about hijabis in the Philippines.

During the 17th Congress, a similar bill was introduced by Sitti Djalia “Dadah” Turabin-Hataman. It cleared a third and final reading in the House of Representatives. Sangcopan’s bill, which was recently approved, was filed in 2018.

The hijab is a veil that covers the head and chest and is mainly worn by Muslim women who have reached puberty, in the presence of adult males outside of their immediate family.

It also refers to any head, face, or body covering conforming to a certain standard of modesty for Muslim women, with those wearing it referred to as hijabis.

Islam is the Philippines’ second-largest religion, with most Muslims residing in the Mindanao island.

Within Mindanao is the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, comprising the Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu Tawi-Tawi provinces, but excluding Isabela City in Basilan and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Topics: Manila World Hijab Day

Related

Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
World
Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
Special Manila bans Xmas parties to keep COVID-19 in check
World
Manila bans Xmas parties to keep COVID-19 in check

Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges

Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges

Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges
  • The prevalence of leprosy among Indonesian children is currently 9.14 percent, well above the government target of 5 percent
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s efforts to ensure an early screening of leprosy cases among children is being hampered by school closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a shift in focus to combating the pandemic.

The prevalence of leprosy among Indonesian children is currently 9.14 percent, well above the government target of 5 percent.

Failure of early detection and treatment in children could result in permanent disability and a lifetime of stigma and discrimination.

Al Qadri, a 49-year-old leprosy survivor from Makassar, South Sulawesi spoke with Arab News on Jan. 31, World Leprosy Day.

“I was expelled from school after I learned I suffered leprosy when I was six. It was a very painful experience. I never had a chance to graduate from elementary school, but when I was 12 I was taught how to read and write from a local school teacher,” said Qadri, who is the deputy chairman of Perhimpunan Mandiri Kusta, a nongovernmental organization advocating for leprosy sufferers.

He added that he did not receive treatment until he was 18.

When the six-month treatment finished, he underwent 13 surgeries to reconstruct his deformed fingers.

Although they could not return to their normal condition, Qadri said he could use his fingers for basic tasks such as typing.

Leprosy is an age-old infectious disease with a slow incubation period that takes an average of five years.

It is transmitted via droplets from the nose and mouth during close contact with untreated cases and is curable with multidrug therapy, but could cause permanent nerve damage to the skin if ignored.

Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, the acting director general of disease prevention at the Health Ministry, said in a press conference on Friday that eight of Indonesia’s 34 provinces still record the disease, with an average prevalence of 1 in every 10,000 people.

“We are focusing on efforts to treat new cases found in children since they could face discrimination and pose a risk to infect other children,” Rondonuwu said.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the ministry’s director for communicable disease prevention, said the national prevalence of leprosy cases has continuously declined since 2010, with the other 26 provinces having eliminated it. 

In 2020, the ministry recorded more than 16,000 new cases.

“But the declining figure does not mean that it was getting better since the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way of active case- finding efforts through schools. In provinces where leprosy is not yet eliminated, infections remain very high, resulting in children being infected,” she said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only Brazil and India have a higher prevalence of leprosy. 

The country’s 1 million COVID-19 cases and almost 30,000 deaths are the second-highest in Asia after India.

There are still some 200,000 new cases of leprosy diagnosed worldwide each year, and millions are living with some form of disability as a result of the disease, according to WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination Yohei Sasakawa.

“Leprosy cases detected in Indonesia are actually just the tip of an iceberg, especially when the public remains misinformed about the disease and stigmatizes those who suffer,” Qadri said, adding that awareness about early symptoms and treatment could prevent nerve damage and people being ostracized.

“I decided to leave my village in Wajo district when I was 19 after I was cured because of the marginalization. I am now married to a leprosy survivor and our two children, both in their 20s, are healthy, and there is no indication that they suffer from the disease like their parents,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19

Related

Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections
World
Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections
Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections
World
Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections

Latest updates

MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
Saudi Arabia launches joint defense exercises
Saudi Arabia launches joint defense exercises
11,000 vehicles seized over Jeddah traffic violations
11,000 vehicles seized over Jeddah traffic violations
Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges
Indonesia’s anti-leprosy fight paralyzed by COVID-19 challenges

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.