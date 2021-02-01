You are here

'The Dig': A charming look at one history-making moment now on Netflix

‘The Dig’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
‘The Dig’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 01 February 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘The Dig’: A charming look at one history-making moment now on Netflix

‘The Dig’: A charming look at one history-making moment now on Netflix
Updated 01 February 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The true story of an immense archaeological find in Suffolk, England, is explored through a charming narrative in Australian director Simon Stone’s “The Dig,” now streaming on Netflix.

With delightful performances by Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes giving it a touch of old world feel, the film follows a pair’s obsession with unknown treasures buried underground, recreating the famous Sutton Hoo excavation of 1939.

Based on a novel written in 2007 by John Preston (whose aunt Margaret Piggott was involved in the excavation), the story unfolds as war with Nazi Germany looms. Mulligan’s recently widowed Edith Pretty and Fiennes’ Basil Brown, an expert “excavator,” focus their undivided attention on the many mounds on her vast property in a bid to find something worthwhile.




The film follows a pair’s obsession with unknown treasures buried underground, recreating the famous Sutton Hoo excavation of 1939. Supplied

The quiet pipe-smoking Brown, with his Suffolk accent, goes about his work with devotion and diligence, and when representatives from London’s British Museum arrive determined to take over the precious find, he along with Pretty stand up to the team’s bullying. This not-so-subtle plot works well to reveal the class tensions of pre-war England, with Brown referring to his lack of formal education more than once and Pretty’s land-owning status affording her certain sway, even over incredulous museum representatives.




Based on a novel written in 2007 by John Preston, the story unfolds as war with Nazi Germany looms. Supplied

Not much time is spent on the enormity of the historical find — an Anglo-Saxon ship with a burial chamber full of riches. Instead, “The Dig” takes us on two other journeys. Scholar Stuart Piggott (Ben Chaplin) disappoints his young wife, Margaret (Lily James), and she begins to turn her attention toward Pretty’s fictional cousin, Rory (Johnny Flynn), who is all set to join the RAF. The other story arc concerns Pretty’s young son, Robert (Archie Barnes), who brings a tear to the eye with his realization that his mother is quite unwell. Fortunately, these two tales do not distract from the core plot, but offer rich, emotional additions, and a backdrop to the dig itself.

The immense significance of the Sutton Hoo excavation — which is still on show at the British Museum — and the lovely narrative style make the watch worthwhile.

Topics: review

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR
Updated 01 February 2021
AP

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR

Angelina Jolie sells Morocco painting Churchill gave to FDR
  • “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” was painted by British war leader in 1943
  • Jolie and then partner Brad Pitt bought the painting in 2011
Updated 01 February 2021
AP

LONDON: A painting by Winston Churchill that is a piece of both political and Hollywood history is coming up for auction.
Christie’s auction house said Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” — a gift from Churchill to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($2.1 million to $3.4 million).
The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is the only painting that Britain’s World War II leader completed during the 1939-45 conflict.
He painted it after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany. The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the city’s beauty.

Angelina Jolie and then partner Brad Pitt bought the painting in 2011. (AFP/File)


“Roosevelt was blown away by it and thought it was incredible,” said Nick Orchard, head of Christie’s modern British art department. He said Churchill captured the view in the “wonderful, evocative painting” and gave it to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip.
Churchill was a keen amateur artist who completed some 500 paintings after taking up painting in his 40s. Orchard said that “the light in Morocco and over Marrakech was something that Churchill was passionate about” and painted again and again.
“He loved the dry air, the light, the sun and the way it played on the landscapes,” he said. “And that’s absolutely visible here in this painting. You can see the long shadows and the turning purple of the mountains and the deepening of the sky — classic sunset time.”
The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.
The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection. They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.
The painting is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection as part of Christie’s March 1 modern British art auction in London.
Orchard said the auction house was hopeful it could set a new record for a Churchill work.
“The record price at auction for Churchill is about 1.8 million (pounds) for a painting that, in my view, is not as important as this,” he said. “And I think this is probably his most important work.”

Topics: Angelina Jolie Marrakech Morocco Winston Churchill Franklin D. Roosevelt

