WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will call Tuesday for his administration to streamline the naturalization process of nine million migrants eligible for citizenship, senior government officials said.
The Democratic president will sign a series of executive orders aimed at overhauling the US immigration process Tuesday, officials said, representing a rolling back of the "failed" policies of his hardline Republican predecessor.
Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine million migrants: US officials
