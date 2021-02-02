You are here

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine million migrants: US officials
US President Joe Biden meets with Republican Senators to discuss a coronavirus relief plan at the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will call Tuesday for his administration to streamline the naturalization process of nine million migrants eligible for citizenship, senior government officials said.
The Democratic president will sign a series of executive orders aimed at overhauling the US immigration process Tuesday, officials said, representing a rolling back of the "failed" policies of his hardline Republican predecessor.

  • The firm obtained rights to supply the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Oxford University, in mainland China
BEIJING: China’s Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020.
“Kangtai is actively pushing forward procedures for the vaccine’s clinical trial and registration in China, and has completed a manufacturing plant and started trial production,” the Shenzhen-based firm said in a press release.
The firm obtained rights to supply the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Oxford University, in mainland China last year in return for having capacity to produce at least 200 million doses by the end of 2021.
The vaccine might be approved for use in China by mid-2021 after gathering safety data from Phase I and II trials in China and efficacy data from late-stage trials overseas, Leon Wang, head of AstraZeneca’s China operation, said in November.

