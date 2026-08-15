Oil pollution is affecting about 12 kilometers of coastline near Oman’s Ras Madraka, while Masirah Island, a major wildlife sanctuary remains unaffected, state news agency ONA said on Saturday.
The agency said efforts to tackle a spill from a leaking tanker have made progress.
Oil began reaching Oman’s coast on Wednesday after spreading at sea for weeks.
The Environment Authority said response operations were under way and the offshore slick was moving toward open waters.
Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast
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Updated 15 August 2026 16:18
Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast
- Wildlife sanctuary of Masirah Island remains unaffected
- Oil began reaching Oman’s coast on Wednesday after spreading at sea for weeks.
Oil pollution is affecting about 12 kilometers of coastline near Oman’s Ras Madraka, while Masirah Island, a major wildlife sanctuary remains unaffected, state news agency ONA said on Saturday.