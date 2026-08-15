Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast

Oil pollution is affecting ​about 12 kilometers of coastline near Oman’s Ras Madraka, while Masirah ‌Island, a major wildlife sanctuary remains ‌unaffected, ​state ‌news ⁠agency ​ONA said on ⁠Saturday.

The agency said efforts to tackle a spill ⁠from a leaking tanker ‌have ‌made ​progress.

Oil ‌began reaching ‌Oman’s coast on Wednesday after spreading at sea ‌for weeks.

The Environment Authority ⁠said response ⁠operations were under way and the offshore slick was moving toward open waters.