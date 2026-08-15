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Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast

Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast
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An oil leak from the Russian tanker Caroline Bezengi, which ran aground near Al-Qibliyah Island off the southern coast of Oman, several weeks after the vessel was abandoned following an explosion. (OmanTV/AFP)
Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast
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An oil leak from the Russian tanker Caroline Bezengi, which ran aground near Al-Qibliyah Island off the southern coast of Oman. (OmanTV/AFP)
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Updated 15 August 2026 16:18
Reuters
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Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast

Oil spill from wrecked tanker affects 12km of Oman coast
  • Wildlife sanctuary of Masirah Island remains unaffected
  • Oil ‌began reaching ‌Oman’s coast on Wednesday after spreading at sea ‌for weeks.
Updated 15 August 2026 16:18
Reuters
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Oil pollution is affecting ​about 12 kilometers of coastline near Oman’s Ras Madraka, while Masirah ‌Island, a major wildlife sanctuary remains ‌unaffected, ​state ‌news ⁠agency ​ONA said on ⁠Saturday.
The agency said efforts to tackle a spill ⁠from a leaking tanker ‌have ‌made ​progress.
Oil ‌began reaching ‌Oman’s coast on Wednesday after spreading at sea ‌for weeks.
The Environment Authority ⁠said response ⁠operations were under way and the offshore slick was moving toward open waters.

Topics: War in Iran

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