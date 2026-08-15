UNESCO regional center in Riyadh launches global network to strengthen youth role in education

RIYADH: The UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education in Riyadh has launched a global youth network aimed at giving young people a greater role in shaping education policies, developing solutions and influencing decision-making.

The Global Youth Network for Quality and Excellence was launched on International Youth Day, bringing together young people, experts and representatives of international organizations, institutions and youth networks from around the world.

The youth-led platform seeks to move youth engagement beyond expressing views and toward sustained institutional participation in education development, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Abdulrahman Al-Mudaires, the center’s director general, said that young people were partners in development and in shaping the future.

He stressed the importance of moving youth participation beyond symbolic representation toward institutional engagement in designing, implementing and evaluating educational initiatives and policies.

Fatimah Al-Roais, the center’s assistant director general, said that the network aimed to turn the diverse challenges facing young people into opportunities for innovation and educational solutions.

It would also empower young people to contribute to policies, curricula and learning environments while developing their skills in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, critical thinking and innovation, Al-Roais said.

The network’s 2026–2027 activation plan consists of five stages; launch and joining, establishment and governance, operation, expansion and impact, and sustainability and renewal.

The plan aims to establish a sustainable international youth platform with clear programs, outputs and impact indicators.

The network includes a global youth council designed to ensure geographical balance and cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as representation of young people with disabilities and those affected by crises.

The council will represent youth voices, contribute to developing plans, propose initiatives, lead dialogues and represent the network internationally.

Felipe Paullier, UN assistant secretary-general for youth affairs and head of the UN Youth Office, highlighted the importance of youth leadership in addressing technological transformation, inequality, conflicts and climate challenges. He also stressed the need to invest in future skills and ensure equitable access to quality education and lifelong learning.

The launch reflects the center’s efforts to institutionalize youth participation and connect it to tangible outcomes in education, while creating sustainable opportunities for young people to help build a more equitable, innovative and sustainable future focused on quality.

Saudi Arabia’s youth are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the Kingdom’s development and future. Saudis under the age of 35 accounted for 69.4 percent of the population in 2024, highlighting the country’s young demographic profile and the vital role of youth in its future prosperity and national development.

International Youth Day is observed annually on Aug. 12 to highlight issues affecting young people, reinforce their role as essential members of society, encourage active participation in their communities, promote intergenerational understanding and cooperation, and inspire initiatives that address challenges facing youth.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Developme recently launched the Youth Development Strategy, which began with 20 quality initiatives aimed at increasing youth participation in the labor market. It also implemented a series of programs, activities and events, including workshops involving various youth groups and relevant entities to raise awareness of the strategy and its projects.