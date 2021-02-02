You are here

COVID-19 trials: Antibody drugs fail against new variants

The promise that anti-coronavirus drug treatments could beat emerging variants has fallen flat after trials on the Brazilian and South African strain failed recently. (AFP/File Photo)
The promise that anti-coronavirus drug treatments could beat emerging variants has fallen flat after trials on the Brazilian and South African strain failed recently. (AFP/File Photo)
LONDON: The promise that anti-coronavirus drug treatments could beat emerging variants has fallen flat after trials that included the South African and Brazilian strains failed, scientists have said.

The drugs had high expectations amid increasing concern over the prevalence of new coronavirus variants worldwide. 

One drug, produced by Regeneron in the US, was used to treat former President Donald Trump and may have aided his recovery from COVID-19. The drug is being trialled in UK hospitals.

But scientists have said the three leading contenders among anti-COVID-19 drugs — the Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline formulas — failed against one or more of the variants.

Nick Cammack, head of the COVID-19 therapeutics accelerator at Wellcome — a London-based charitable foundation focused on health research — told British newspaper The Guardian that the drugs offer “huge advantages” when used as treatments.

They are created from the cloning of a human white blood cell and are designed to imitate immune system effects.

But Cammack said: “The challenge came at Christmas when these new variants appeared. The changes the virus makes in its spike proteins actually throw off these antibodies.

“So basically, most of the front-running antibody therapies for coronavirus — the great hope — lost to the South African and Brazilian variants.”

GlaxoSmithKline’s formula is effective against those variants, but failed to tackle the one that emerged in the UK.

Cammack warned that the available drugs could soon be rendered ineffective given the fast-paced mutation of coronavirus. Scientists must now uncover parts of the virus that remain intact across the different variants.

“I think it’s pretty clear that while we’ve seen the South African, UK and Brazilian variants, there will be others. And we need mass sequencing, genetic sequencing of the virus around the world, which will reveal where the changes are made and also reveal where the conserved regions are,” Cammack said. “So we’re somewhat back to square one, honestly.”

One potential upside is that scientific data on some variants already exists in South Africa and China, while further research is expected in the coming weeks. Cammack said despite the challenges ahead, drug companies are still working together.

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19

Updated 02 February 2021

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums

Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
  • BJP orders inspection measures on seminars covering ‘internal matters’
  • Kashmir-based academics have labeled the decision a ‘totalitarian move’
Updated 02 February 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Scholars in Kashmir and across India expressed outrage on Tuesday over a government order for all public universities and institutions to seek approval before hosting international online forums on Kashmir and other “internal matters.”

Experts have said the decision creates an “iron curtain” over free thought.

The Indian education ministry’s “revised” circular dated Jan. 15 requires central educational institutions, publicly-funded universities and government-owned or funded organizations to seek permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before organizing online seminars covering Indian border issues, including Kashmir, among other topics.

“While giving permission, the MEA should ensure that the subject matter for online events is unrelated to security of state, borders, the North East and UT (Union Territory) of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh or any other issues that are clearly/purely related to India’s internal matters,” the education ministry said in a statement.

The revised guidelines will be implemented with “immediate effect.”

As part of the new measures, those taking part in seminars must also have their names recorded and approved by the government.

“The guidelines come into force with the date of it being released,” Saroj Kumar Choudhary, government undersecretary, told Arab News.

Before the latest guidelines, prior approval was required from the MEA to organize foreign conferences or seminars in India — specifically those involving non-Indians arriving in the country on a conference visa — with the latest order being extended to webinars, too.

Kashmir-based academics have labeled the decision a “totalitarian move.”

Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of Srinagar-based Central University of Kashmir said: “They are trying to raise iron curtains around India, which is unsustainable.

“This is the inception of a totalitarian state, and that is how totalitarian states behaved in the past.”

He added that a university “should be a universe where academics discuss issues without any restrictions and where new ideas are generated.”

Therefore, the guideline is a “problem for those who want to discuss issues and also a problem for academics.”

The disputed territory of Kashmir faced several new restrictions in August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, which granted autonomy to the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government also divided the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, mass arrests of hundreds of political leaders and activists, and a total lockdown of the region.

Kashmir has yet to have its democratic rights restored, with 4G internet services suspended and many political workers kept in jails.

Hussain said with the government’s latest order, “the regimented atmosphere of Kashmir is being extended to the whole of India.”

He added: “It will destroy all the structures of academics.”

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based international scholar and academic, said the guidelines were “a very scary proposition.”

He added: “It forces and encourages something more diabolical than a law that is self-censorship on the part of individuals and institutions.

“You deny scholarship and knowledge to people through such steps. The direction India is going in is a matter of deep worry.

“By the time the world realizes, it might be too late.”

Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, a former leader of Kashmir’s pro-freedom alliance, the Hurriyat Conference, said that by issuing such “restrictive” guidelines, India was trying to escape “stark realities.”

He said: “You cannot establish peace if you don’t address the disputes. How long will you continue fighting over Kashmir? India and Pakistan cannot escape the reality of rising to the occasion and addressing the issues of Kashmir.”

He added that any solution “has to be Kashmir resolution-specific rather than restricting discussion on the issue.”

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the matter when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

Scholars, however, bemoaned the “end of intellect” in India.

“It’s the end of scholarship and intellect in India,” Prof. Apoorvanand Jha from Delhi University, told Arab News.

“The Indian government claims that they are going to establish world-class institutions and invite Ivy League universities ... with guidelines like these, how can you expect any free thought to prosper and flourish in India?” Jha said.

“The BJP regime is anti-knowledge and anti-intellect.

“Universities in India are already in a semicoma because in the last few years all the central universities are being controlled by plaintiff vice-chancellors appointed by the government,” he said.

Prof. Ghulam Mohmad Shah of Delhi-based Jamia Millia University said: “Democracy has already been in decline in Kashmir under the BJP regime.

“It is in a terminal decline and hopeless state.”

Topics: India Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

