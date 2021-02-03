You are here

  • Home
  • US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal
Iran, which denies it seeks a nuclear weapon, says its space program is aimed at boosting business . (File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gb8sv

Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to help revive a nuclear deal, reiterating calls on Tehran to come into full compliance.
President Joe Biden supports a US return to the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but has not changed his position that Iran must take action first.
“If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same,” the State Department’s new spokesman, Ned Price, told reporters.
The administration will be “consulting with our allies, consulting with our partners, consulting with Congress before we’re reaching the point where we’re going to engage directly with the Iranians and (be) willing to entertain any sort of proposal,” Price said.
Iran has insisted that the United States first lift sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump before Tehran pulls back nuclear steps it took to protest his pressure campaign.
Offering a way out of the diplomatic stalemate, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview broadcast Monday proposed that the European Union coordinate to “synchronize” actions by the United States and Iran.
“The United States needs to come back into compliance and Iran will be ready immediately to respond. The timing is not the issue,” Zarif told CNN International.
In Brussels, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “working extremely hard to get the JCPOA back on the rails.”
“We’re talking to the American administration to see if those sanctions could be lifted, to see if we can have full implementation of the JCPOA,” said the spokesman, Peter Stano.
Biden believes that Trump made a serious error by leaving the accord negotiated by former President Barack Obama, as Iran had been in compliance and has only grown more hostile toward the United States since the previous administration exerted its “maximum pressure” campaign.
The Biden administration said it broadly shares worries about Iran, and said Tuesday it was “concerned” about the clerical regime’s latest launch of a satellite-carrying rocket.
The State Department said that space launch vehicles can “advance Iran’s ballistic missile development.”
Iran, which denies it seeks a nuclear weapon, says its space program is aimed at boosting business and does not violate any international agreements.

Topics: US Iran

Related

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
World
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
Middle-East
Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
  • Britain has extended gap to second dose to 12 weeks
  • AstraZeneca has hailed this as ‘sweet spot’ for efficacy
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain’s vaccine rollout policy.
The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain’s decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
However, the new study did not address concerns about a lack of data on efficacy among the oldest, who the British government have given highest priority in its vaccine rollout.
Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the data showed the 12-week interval between doses was “the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose.”
Britain has decided to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
AstraZeneca’s research chief has said 8-12 weeks between doses seems to be the “sweet spot” for efficacy, contrasting with US drugmaker Pfizer, which has warned that the vaccine it has developed with Germany’s BionTech was not trialled with such an interval.
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.
“Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76%, and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period,” Oxford academics said in the preprint.
The paper said that vaccine efficacy was 82.4% with 12 or more weeks to the second dose, compared to 54.9% for those where the booster was given under 6 weeks after the first dose.
The longest interval between doses for those aged 56 and over was between 6-8 weeks, so there was no data for the efficacy of a 12 week dosing gap in that cohort.
Europe’s medicine regulator has flagged that there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine will work in people aged over 55, but Britain has expressed confidence the vaccine works in all age groups.
The study said that no-one out of the 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine was hospitalized with COVID-19 from 22 days after immunization.
Oxford also said data seemed to suggest the vaccine reduced transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated in the British arm of the trial.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

Update Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Lancet greenlights Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
World
Lancet greenlights Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Latest updates

Saudi energy ministry says solar PV systems ‘ready’ to produce electricity
Saudi energy ministry says solar PV systems ‘ready’ to produce electricity
KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
French envoy lauds Saudi Arabia’s development efforts
French envoy lauds Saudi Arabia’s development efforts
Saudi student uses images to explore heritage, share Kingdom’s past with others
Saudi student uses images to explore heritage, share Kingdom’s past with others
UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths
UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.