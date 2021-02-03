You are here

Lebanese illustrator fills baby bookshelf gap with Arabic high contrast read

Lebanese illustrator and graphic designer Celia Jaber and her son. Supplied
Lebanese illustrator and graphic designer Celia Jaber and her son. Supplied
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Inspired by the birth of her newborn son, Lebanese illustrator and graphic designer Celia Jaber has published a new bedtime board book for parents struggling to find high contrast reads for newborns in Arabic.

“Goodnight Habibi” (my love, in Arabic) is bilingual and high contrast — making it stimulating enough for newborns whose perception of color develops over their first five months. Because high contrast images are easier for babies to interpret, it is widely advised that parents opt for simple, high contrast books for the youngest bookworms in the house. Surprisingly, such books are difficult enough to find in English in the Gulf market, but now parents have another choice to add to their bookshelves.




“Goodnight Habibi” (my love, in Arabic) is bilingual and high contrast. Supplied

Jaber’s book presents simple everyday words in both Arabic and English, accompanied by endearing and modern illustrations.

It tells the story of a baby being gentle and kind by saying goodnight to its surroundings in a Lebanese village – from the moon to the mountain and the family. At the heart of it, the picture book represents a sentimental offering from mother to child.

“I created this book for Rami (Jaber’s son), but also for his generation,” San Francisco-based Jaber told Arab News. “My husband is not Arab and both our native languages in the house will be Arabic and English.

“I would love for Rami to grow up in the US but also have the Arabic language as an interest to him. I really do care about representation – having an actual book that meets my standards of modern parenting and also be beautiful, so I created that as a present for him and others.”




Jaber’s book presents simple everyday words in both Arabic and English, accompanied by endearing and modern illustrations. Supplied

Raised in Beirut and educated in Milan, Jaber belongs to a small but creative community of young entrepreneurs and artists, who are thoughtfully elevating the quality and content – from outdated to engaging – of Arabic children’s books.

“There is still a huge gap and there’s a lot that we, each designer and publisher, can also bring in as an experience that’s a little bit personalized or different from each other,” she said.




Linguistically, the chosen words are informal, short, and sweet – written in Arabic and transliterated into English for non-Arabic speakers. Supplied

“I’ve been inspired to start a book that meets my baby at the moment that he was born. Newborns cannot see colors, everything around them is very blurry and they only see in high contrast. This would actually attract their attention and that’s a way for them to connect to the world,” Jaber added.

Linguistically, the chosen words are informal, short, and sweet – written in Arabic and transliterated into English for non-Arabic speakers.

“It’s a book primarily for Arabs, English bilingual readers. I would love for it to expand beyond that just to share a bit of our culture,” she said.

 

DUBAI: British supermodel Naomi Campbell took to Instagram on Tuesday to share shots from her recent trip to Egypt — and it’s been reported that she has a particular interest in Ancient Egyptian Queen Cleopatra. 

One boomerang clip showed the 50-year-old model jumping off a curb with the Great Pyramids of Giza in her background.

Captioning the artistic clip, Campbell wrote: “BEAUTIFUL EGYPT!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

The star’s post was not just to show off one of the seven wonders of the world, but it was also to celebrate Black History Month. 

“Jumping into #BLACKHISTORYMONTH … WHERE IT ALL BEGAN !!” she wrote to her 10.1 million followers. “More than ever our culture has the right to know our Ancestry, they label black people in America as African Americans, but do they educate you about this beautiful continent?” 

Campbell also urged education systems around the world to teach the children about Africa’s history.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

“Africa should be compulsory and be put in the education curriculum!!! TIMES HAVE CHANGED... can’t hold back our minds… so we can unite on a global scale of celebrating this BLACK HISTORY MONTH AS ONE (sic),” she explained. 

It was reported last month that Campbell was visiting Egypt to witness the first archeological discovery in the country in 2021, which included dozens of archeological finds and a Pharaonic funerary temple near the Saqqara area. 

Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said during a telephone interview with presenter Ahmed Moussa, host of “Ala Masoolity” on local TV channel Sada El-Balad, that “she (was) here because she believes in ‘reincarnation,’ which is believing that she has previously lived in a parallel life, and she thinks she was Queen Cleopatra.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

“I told her Cleopatra wasn’t originally black, she was Greek. However, she admires Cleopatra and she told me that she would have loved to play the role of the Queen instead of the Israeli actress (Gal Gadot) who is currently playing the role in Hollywood,” added Hawass, referring to director Patty Jenkins’ upcoming film. 

The archeologist said that the model is returning to Egypt soon and they will visit Luxor and Alexandria, which she did not get a chance to go to this time. 

“(Her visit) had a great impact. For a star that is well-known worldwide to come to Egypt during this tough time … there is no doubt that this is an important message,” he said.

