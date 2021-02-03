Omnicom names new media agency CEO

You are here

Luca Allam will oversee PHD MENA operations across the UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. (Supplied)
Updated 03 February 2021
  • Omnicom MENA has appointed Luca Allam CEO of media agency PHD
  • Allam joined PHD more than 10 years ago when he moved from OMD International
DUBAI: Omnicom Media Group MENA has appointed Luca Allam as the new CEO of one of its media agencies, PHD.

Allam joined PHD more than 10 years ago when he moved from OMD International, London to Dubai as head of digital.

Most recently, Allam was managing director for PHD UAE, and was responsible for business growth and development of strategic product.

In his new regional role, he will continue to be based in the UAE, reporting to Elda Choucair, chief operating officer of OMG MENA, and will oversee the PHD MENA operations across UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. 

“Luca has a progressive vision for the evolution of the agency and we look forward to seeing how he continues to push PHD to new heights and further its proud history of growth and success,” said Choucair.

