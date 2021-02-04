You are here

Afghanistan fights domestic violence with new initiatives

The campaign relies on local and social media and its website to advertise helpline numbers for victims and perpetrators of violence to seek free assistance.
Afghanistan fights domestic violence with new initiatives
Afghanistan fights domestic violence with new initiatives

Afghanistan fights domestic violence with new initiatives
  • Officials report spike in incidents of violence, with fewer cases reported during pandemic lockdown
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It began with regular beating sessions in which Breshkai’s family would use violent tactics to convince her to marry a boy of their choice.

When that did not work, they barred her from leaving home as a punishment.

This was last year when Breshkai, then 18 years of age, became one of thousands of Afghan women subjected to domestic abuse and unable to seek recourse on account of zero access to government offices, which were shut down due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

With nowhere to go and no one to help her, Breshkai decided she would commit suicide.

But one phone call to a hotline changed everything.

The hotline number, which Breshkai had heard repeated on loop on the radio the previous day, is part of the latest initiative launched by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs (MOWA) in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. It is designed specifically for victims of family violence who were unable to seek help because of the pandemic.

“She informed us about what she had gone through and of her plan to commit suicide,” MOWA Spokeswoman Roya Dadras, who was involved in Breshkai’s rescue, told Arab News.

“Ministry officials immediately contacted the police, who rushed to her house to alert the family and stop her from committing suicide. It prompted the parents to change their plan and allow her to choose her life partner,” she added.

To protect the privacy of the victim and her family, as per MOWA’s code of conduct, Arab News has used the name Breshkai as an alias instead of the woman’s real identity.

MOWA’s initiative snowballed into another by the Afghan Women’s Network (AWN), which launched the Talk for Harmony (TFH) campaign to address issues of domestic violence, particularly during the pandemic, which had “contributed to a spike in violence against women.”

“Prior to the pandemic, gender-based violence (GBV) was already endemic in Afghanistan,” Freshta Farah, AWN’s manager, told Arab News.

“A majority of women and men are confined at home, and access to GBV support services was restricted during the pandemic, making matters worse,” she added.

The objective of the TFH project, which is limited to Kabul for now, is to shift community-level perceptions of GBV and “address factors that normalize the practice,” Farah said.

The campaign relies on local and social media and its website to advertise helpline numbers for victims and perpetrators of violence to seek free assistance. All callers’ identities and contact details are kept confidential.

The campaign offers hope to women like Breshkai who are among tens of thousands in Afghanistan bearing the brunt of decades of war, insurgency, archaic traditions and a dilapidated economy.

According to AWN data, approximately “87 percent of Afghan women have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence.”

Dadras said the issue became far worse during the 10 months of lockdown, which began last year at the outbreak of the virus.

“Unfortunately, cases of violence against women and girls have gone up in the family since the virus broke out,” she said.

While MOWA received 7,191 cases of domestic abuse — out of which 4,138 were referred to courts — Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) recorded 3,477 incidents of violence during the same period.

The AIHRC, for its part, said most cases of violence against women were carried out at home by family members.

“Out of all 3,477 cases of violence against women recorded at the AIHRC, 95.8 percent of them occurred at home, making it the most dangerous place for women in Afghanistan,” excerpts from the AIHRC website read.

The rest took place on the streets, at work, in hospitals, schools or universities, and detention centers or prisons.

But that is not the only concern, with Dadras saying MOWA had registered 136 cases of women being murdered in the name of honor (so-called “honor killings”) or because of their refusal to get married during the pandemic.

Women facing forced marriage or domestic abuse have few options in Afghanistan.

If they escape and ask for help from the police, they risk being returned home or imprisoned. Afghan women who run away from home or refuse to get married are commonly accused of “moral crimes,” a vague concept that does not exist in formal law.

“It is shocking that women and girls are still being arrested, prosecuted and jailed in Afghanistan for these so-called ‘moral crimes’,” Heather Barr, co-director for Human Rights Watch (HRW), told Arab News.

She added that HRW had examined this issue in 2012. At that time, about 50 percent of women in prison and as many as 95 percent of girls in juvenile rehabilitation centers had been arrested on these charges.

“It was particularly shocking that some of the women and girls we interviewed appeared to be survivors of rape who had been accused of zina (adultery) and treated as criminals rather than victims…They had all also been subjected to abusive and scientifically meaningless so-called ‘virginity exams’,” she said.

As a solution, the HRW official called for the Afghan government to decriminalize all sex between consenting adults, ban virginity exams and release everyone imprisoned on “moral crime” charges.

The AIHRC said that the most prevalent causes of violence against women were customs and traditions, such as forcibly marrying a woman to settle a tribal dispute and child marriage; a lack of accountability for the crimes; and the government’s inaction in provinces.

While the law pushes for imprisonment and fining violators, an ongoing culture of impunity, corruption, abuse of official authority and interference of influential persons in the cases often result in criminals escaping without retribution.
 

Indian government hits back at celebrity social media posts supporting farmers’ protests

Indian government hits back at celebrity social media posts supporting farmers’ protests
Updated 04 February 2021

Indian government hits back at celebrity social media posts supporting farmers’ protests

Indian government hits back at celebrity social media posts supporting farmers’ protests
  • Farmers and experts blast New Delhi’s ‘immature’ reaction to Rihanna’s support
Updated 04 February 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties and analysts criticized the Indian government’s “false sense of national pride” on Thursday after it launched a social media campaign targeting international celebrities who had commented on the farmers’ protests against agricultural reforms.

US pop superstar Rihanna generated conversation with her Twitter post on Tuesday, which asked her more than 100 million followers: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Above a news article on the demonstrations.

The tweet received more than 750,000 likes and 316,000 retweets, including from other celebrities such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Neena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The flurry of social media attention has frustrated New Delhi, with the Indian Foreign Ministry breaking with protocol to issue a statement on Wednesday rejecting the claims and launching new hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” it added.

Following the MEA’s statement, some renowned Bollywood stars and cricketers with proximity to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retweeted the ministry’s statement and promoted the government’s hashtags on social media.

Legendary cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, called for unity in his tweet: “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.”

Protesting farmers, however, hit back at the government’s counter-campaign on social media.

Asutosh Mishra of the All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee told Arab News: “What the government is indulging in is to divert the attention of the people from the pressing issues of farmers and to display a false sense of pride.”

He added: “The government is trolling international celebrities by coining hashtags and encouraging Indian actors to retweet their lines. The government should talk to farmers.”

For over two months, thousands of farmers and their families from across the country have held sit-in protests at different Delhi borders demanding the repeal of three farm acts passed in September.

They say the laws would leave them at the mercy of corporate giants and prevent the government from buying crops at guaranteed prices.

Farmers sell their products at wholesale markets owned by the government, which also sets the minimum support price (MSP) for grains, which is generally higher than the market price.

They fear that the new laws attack the core of traditional markets and the MSP by allowing the unregulated entry of private players into the farm sector, which employs more than 50 percent of India’s population.

However, the government claims that the new laws will bring greater prosperity to farmers and allow broader market access for their produce.

The government held 10 rounds of talks with farmers to resolve the issue, suspending the new laws for 15 months to reach an agreement. However, farmers rejected the proposal and demanded an abrogation of the laws.

On Jan. 26, farmers participated in a “tractor rally” which turned violent, claiming the life of one farmer and injuring several others, including some policemen.

Farmers blame the government for “creating chaos in the rally to discredit the movement.”

The government cracked down on the protesters at the three demonstrations in Delhi by fortifying the areas, limiting the water supply and suspending the internet.

“Farmers are living in very inhuman conditions every day the government is trying to discredit the movement. It’s like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime is preparing for a war against farmers,” Mishra said.

Sunil Pradhan of the Indian Farmers’ Union said he appreciated the support from international celebrities.

“People all across the world sympathize with the farmers, but our government does not have any empathy for us,” Pradhan told Arab News, adding: “The norm across the world is when injustice is done, people stand by the sufferer.”

He said the government is “propagating false narrative and attaching their mistakes with national pride.”

Opposition parties said the government’s reaction was “puerile.”

“It is sad that someone as erudite and worldly-wise like Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar should allow such puerile reactions by the MEA,” P. Chidambaram, a senior leader of the opposition Congress Party and former finance minister, tweeted on Wednesday, adding that “issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognize national boundaries.”

Political analysts said the government’s reactions were “unfortunate and a sign of immaturity.”

Satish Mishra, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based think tank the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News: “A government which has been enjoying independent existence for more than seven decades to react on a tweet of a popular singer and deploy the entire propaganda machinery of the government is very unfortunate and a sign of immaturity.”

Mishra added: “The government is building fortresses to encircle farmers and fixing nails on the road to stop the movement. By indulging in propaganda, the government is diverting the popular attention.”

Prof. Ronki Ram of Panjab University told Arab News that “the world is a global village and people have easy access to information.”

Ram added: “When the government starts thinking itself as a nation, then there is a problem. The government and the nation are two different things. The nation represents the country’s people, and the government is a system that people have brought in.”
 

Print Edition

