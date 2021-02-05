You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Credit Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Credit Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Credit Nation
Short Url

https://arab.news/pqps3

Updated 05 February 2021
Claire Priest

What We Are Reading Today: Credit Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Credit Nation
Updated 05 February 2021
Claire Priest

Even before the US became a country, laws prioritizing access to credit set colonial America apart from the rest of the world.

Credit Nation examines how the drive to expand credit shaped property laws and legal institutions in the colonial and founding eras of the republic, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Claire Priest describes how the British Parliament departed from the customary ways that English law protected land and inheritance, enacting laws for the colonies that privileged creditors by defining land and slaves as commodities available to satisfy debts.

Colonial governments, in turn, created local legal institutions that enabled people to further leverage their assets to obtain credit.

Priest shows how loans backed with slaves as property fueled slavery from the colonial era through the Civil War, and that increased access to credit was key to the explosive growth of capitalism in nineteenth-century America.

Credit Nation presents a new vision of American economic history, one where credit markets and liquidity were prioritized from the outset and where property rights and slaves became commodities for creditors’ claims.

Topics: Claire Priest Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
What We Are Reading Today: Feedback Systems
books
What We Are Reading Today: Feedback Systems

What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs

What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs

What We Are Reading Today: The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

In her groundbreaking and essential debut The Three Mothers, scholar Anna Malaika Tubbs celebrates motherhood by telling the story of the three women who raised and shaped some of America’s most pivotal heroes: Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin.

The book “makes real the foundation of three American icons allowing us to gain a deeper and more nuanced understand of these men,” said a review published in goodreads.com. 

“Uplifting and touching at the same time, this book depicts the strength and courage of these mothers as they fight to raise their families. Their stories reach through history to strike an accord as these themes replay today,” said the review. 

The author “has applied a fresh perspective to a time in history marked by the struggles of the long civil rights movement,” the review said. “In this book, we get a rich history of so many places, people, and generations, yet it was woven into a narrative form that makes it highly digestible.” 

It added: “This story of the mothers who gave us some of the most inspirational leaders of our time is a must read.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Feedback Systems
books
What We Are Reading Today: Feedback Systems
What We Are Reading Today: Linchpins by Seth Godin
books
What We Are Reading Today: Linchpins by Seth Godin

Latest updates

Lebanese pianist Tarek Yamani discusses his intense new track
Lebanese pianist Tarek Yamani discusses his intense new track
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE
Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.