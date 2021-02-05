You are here

Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

People shout slogans during a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Elderly farmers talk on a heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)
Indian paramilitary force soldiers stand guard at a heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 05 February 2021
  • Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months
  • Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India
BHAINSWAL, India: Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped.
Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.
Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India, particularly opposition-ruled Punjab state.
But in a sign of a growing challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 10,000 farmers from across the political and religious spectrum rallied on Friday in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests.
Ramkumar Choudhary, a local leader from Bagpat district, told the crowd of Hindu and Muslim farmers in Bhainswal village thousands more would head to Delhi unless the government rolled back the laws.
“Only 1% of people have come out of the villages so far. The day we send 50% of our people, there will be no place to move in Delhi,” he said.
Devender Singh, a sugarcane farmer who attended the rally, said the agitation was drawing widespread support.
“100% farmers from all communities are joining the protest,” he said, “Farmers are unable to make ends meet.”
Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood by but there was no trouble.
Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and a critical battleground state in elections.
While Modi’s party commands a comfortable majority in parliament, the support for the protests from Uttar Pradesh’s politically influential sugarcane farmers will be a worry.
The farmers say the laws mean the end of long-standing support prices for their crops and will leave them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers. They are demanding that the laws be annulled.
The government says reform of the inefficient agriculture sector will open up new opportunities for farmers and while it has offered some concessions, it has ruled out withdrawing the laws.
The protests have been largely peaceful but flared into turmoil on Jan. 26 as some farmers clashed with police in New Delhi and one person was killed and hundreds were injured.
To the government’s annoyance the protests have drawn increasing international scrutiny, with celebrities including pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner Greta Thunberg announcing their support for the farmers.

© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.