You are here

  • Home
  • Zambia seeks debt restructuring under G20 common framework

Zambia seeks debt restructuring under G20 common framework

Reuters graphic
Reuters graphic
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbc35

Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

Zambia seeks debt restructuring under G20 common framework

Zambia seeks debt restructuring under G20 common framework
  • Zambia did not make payment of a coupon on one of its dollar bonds in November, sending it officially into default
Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Zambia, which became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default late last year, said on Friday it had formally requested a restructuring of its debt under a new framework supported by the Group of 20 major economies.

The precarious debt burdens of a number of African nations have been aggravated by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Zambia did not make payment of a coupon on one of its dollar bonds in November, sending it officially into default.

The G20 initially offered the world’s poorest countries temporary payment relief on debt owed to official creditors under its Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). In November, it also launched a new framework designed to tackle unsustainable debt stocks.

Zambia is due to begin negotiations to establish a relief program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week. And in its statement, the finance ministry said debt treatment under the framework would be based on the debt sustainability analysis prepared in collaboration with the IMF.

All G20 and Paris Club creditors are expected to coordinate their engagement with Zambia via the common framework, the statement said.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu reiterated his country’s commitment to transparency and equal treatment of all creditors during the restructuring process.

“Our application to benefit from the G20 Common Framework will hopefully reassure all creditors of our commitment to such treatment,” he said.

Analysts said the request had been expected and was a positive move.

“It makes sense for them given what the common framework is and the exposure of the Chinese in Zambia,” said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

“The key remains making progress toward resolving the default and moving toward an IMF program with a credible macro framework.”

Last week, Chad became the first country to official request debt restructuring under the new framework. Ethiopia said it would also use the G20 initiative.

Investors have been trying to gauge how using the framework, which foresees participation by private creditors, could affect access to international capital markets.

Credit rating agencies have warned that even delaying the small coupon payments publicly traded Eurobonds usually provide would be a default.

Zambia’s sovereign dollar bonds hovered unchanged at just over 50 cents in the dollar.

The copper producer’s $3 billion in outstanding Eurobonds is not its only debt. It owes $3.5 billion in bilateral debt, $2.1 billion to multilaterals and $2.9 billion to other commercial lenders.

It owes around $3 billion to China and Chinese entities.

Some of Zambia’s private creditors have said a lack of transparency regarding debt owed to China has created an obstacle to their talks with the government.

China has agreed to participate in the G20’s common framework, which observers expect will require creditors and countries seeking restructuring to be more forthcoming with information.

Topics: Zambia COVID-19

Related

Debt and pandemic are a double whammy for Zambia
Business & Economy
Debt and pandemic are a double whammy for Zambia
Zambia’s default risk highlights Africa’s debt woes
Business & Economy
Zambia’s default risk highlights Africa’s debt woes

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
  • President Biden's drive to enact $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gains momentum
Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil hit its highest in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel, supported by economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies.

New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December, pointing to continued strength in manufacturing. President Joe Biden’s drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill also gained momentum on Friday.

Brent crude was up 85 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $59.69 by 1438 GMT after hitting its highest since Feb. 20 last year at $59.79. US crude was up $1.02, or 1.8 percent, at $57.25, after reaching $57.28, its highest since Jan. 22 last year.

“The conditions still remain supportive for oil markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at brokerage OANDA. “Oil should find plenty of willing buyers on any material dip.”

Brent is on track to rise more than 6 percent this week. The last time it traded at $60 a barrel, the pandemic had yet to take hold, economies were open and people were free to travel, meaning demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel was much higher.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, however, is fueling hopes of lockdowns being eased, boosting fuel demand.

But even demand optimists such as OPEC do not expect oil consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

Oil also gained support from supply curbs by producers.

OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, stuck to their supply tightening policy at a meeting on Wednesday. Record OPEC+ cuts have helped to lift prices from historic lows last year.

“OPEC+ discipline has been a real positive,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Further boosting the market, a weekly supply report showed a drop in US crude inventories to their lowest since March, suggesting that output cuts by OPEC+ producers are having the desired effect.

Topics: OPEC+ global oil supply

Related

Special OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Business & Economy
OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Analysis Global energy experts give their verdict on OPEC+ deal
Business & Economy
Global energy experts give their verdict on OPEC+ deal

Latest updates

Libyan vote for interim leaders hailed as landmark achievement
Libyan vote for interim leaders hailed as landmark achievement
China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
IAEA probers find new evidence of Iran’s undeclared nuclear work — WSJ
IAEA probers find new evidence of Iran’s undeclared nuclear work — WSJ
Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.