You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier talk as they arrive for the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the Chancellery in Berlin. (AFP file photo)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier talk as they arrive for the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the Chancellery in Berlin. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fyzx

Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate
  • Economy Minister Peter Altmaier HAS floated the idea of “reducing state participation"
  • Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the idea “a little bizarre”
Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: With German state finances reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of raising funds by selling government assets has become a hot topic ahead of this year’s general election.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, floated the idea of “reducing state participation” in businesses in an interview with Die Welt daily this week.

Flogging state assets could be all the more beneficial since their value has “increased considerably in recent years,” Altmaier said.

The money raised could help plug a gaping hole in state finances left by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already cost the government more than a trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) and forced it to lift its cherished “debt brake.”

But the suggestion has caused some consternation at the heart of the coalition government between Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who will lead the SPD into September’s election as its chancellor candidate, called the idea “a little bizarre.”

State participation has played a “not insignificant role” at a time when the government is providing a “huge” amount of aid to prop up businesses and their employees during the pandemic, he said.

Another SPD politician, Soeren Bartol, has accused Altmaier of reigniting a debate that raged in the 1990s, marked by the privatization of former East German assets and the end of several government monopolies in the West.

“The fact that the state sold its silver was not a good idea then, and it is not a good idea now” in the middle of a pandemic, he said.

Altmaier’s proposition comes at a time when Germany is considering the future of its “debt brake” — a constitutionally enshrined rule that forbids the government from borrowing more than 0.35 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in a year.

Should the debt limit be reinstated once the pandemic is over, or is it time for Germany to permanently relax its position in the face of new challenges and embrace long-term debt?

The country has already taken on around €300 billion in new borrowing in 2020 and 2021, the highest level of debt in its recent history.

In January, Helge Braun, chief of staff at the chancellery, set the cat among Germany’s conservative pigeons by suggesting a longer-term suspension of the debt limit.

“The ‘debt brake’ cannot be complied with in the coming years, even with strict spending discipline,” he said.

It would “make sense to combine a recovery strategy for the economy in Germany with a change in the Basic Law,” he said, referring to the constitution.

The Social Democrats, for their part, prefer the idea of a huge hike in income tax.

Germany currently has around €50 billion worth of shares in listed companies, the Economy Ministry said.

That includes stakes in enterprises once majority-owned by the state, such as Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, which the government could now dispose of at a good price as a minority shareholder.

It also has billions invested in unlisted companies, such as the recent 20 percent stake it took in power distributing company 50Hertz to block China from getting involved.

Indeed, Altmaier’s call for more privatization has come at a time when the government seems inclined to do the opposite — buying into some companies for strategic reasons or bailing out others in trouble due to Covid-19, such as tourism giant TUI and airline Lufthansa.

Berlin also rescued Germany’s second-largest lender, Commerzbank, at the height of the 2009 financial crisis.

But selling its stake of over 15 percent in Commerzbank would not bring much joy at this stage — the value of its shares has since plunged by more than 80 percent.

Topics: Germany anti-coronavirus vaccine Angela Merkel

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
Business & Economy
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
  • President Biden's drive to enact $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gains momentum
Updated 06 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil hit its highest in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel, supported by economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies.

New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December, pointing to continued strength in manufacturing. President Joe Biden’s drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill also gained momentum on Friday.

Brent crude was up 85 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $59.69 by 1438 GMT after hitting its highest since Feb. 20 last year at $59.79. US crude was up $1.02, or 1.8 percent, at $57.25, after reaching $57.28, its highest since Jan. 22 last year.

“The conditions still remain supportive for oil markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at brokerage OANDA. “Oil should find plenty of willing buyers on any material dip.”

Brent is on track to rise more than 6 percent this week. The last time it traded at $60 a barrel, the pandemic had yet to take hold, economies were open and people were free to travel, meaning demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel was much higher.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, however, is fueling hopes of lockdowns being eased, boosting fuel demand.

But even demand optimists such as OPEC do not expect oil consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

Oil also gained support from supply curbs by producers.

OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, stuck to their supply tightening policy at a meeting on Wednesday. Record OPEC+ cuts have helped to lift prices from historic lows last year.

“OPEC+ discipline has been a real positive,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Further boosting the market, a weekly supply report showed a drop in US crude inventories to their lowest since March, suggesting that output cuts by OPEC+ producers are having the desired effect.

Topics: OPEC+ global oil supply

Related

Special OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Business & Economy
OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Analysis Global energy experts give their verdict on OPEC+ deal
Business & Economy
Global energy experts give their verdict on OPEC+ deal

Latest updates

Libyan vote for interim leaders hailed as landmark achievement
Libyan vote for interim leaders hailed as landmark achievement
China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
IAEA probers find new evidence of Iran’s undeclared nuclear work — WSJ
IAEA probers find new evidence of Iran’s undeclared nuclear work — WSJ
Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Turkey in fresh war of words with US over coup plot accusation
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.