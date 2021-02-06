You are here

  • Home
  • Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments

Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments

A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zct5y

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments

A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
  • Oil companies are cutting billions in spending after taking hits to their profits
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

LAGOS: Nigeria’s state oil company is renegotiating commercial contract terms with major oil firms, its chief said, in a move that it hopes will keep investment flowing into a sector crucial for its economy at a time when spending is being slashed.

Africa’s largest oil exporter and biggest economy relies on the oil sector for half of its budget and 90 percent of its foreign exchange. It wants to raise revenue but also attract investment.

Oil companies, meanwhile, including Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total and Eni, are cutting billions in spending after taking hits to their profits, shifting money to renewable fuels and focusing only on the most cost-effective markets.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said in an interview that new commercial terms were being negotiated and would be finalized before a pending oil overhaul bill is passed.

“No company will invest where they cannot get the appropriate margin,” Kyari said in a video interview, declining to say specifically what was being renegotiated.

“We’re very conscious of the fact that people have choices, companies will make choices to leave countries when they have to.”

BACKGROUND

Oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total and Eni, are cutting billions in spending after taking hits to their profits, shifting money to renewable fuels and focusing only on the most cost-effective markets.

Nigeria’s parliament has promised to pass the long-awaited oil overhaul bill by May.

It will define the sector for decades to come, but companies have criticized the draft for not doing enough to attract development dollars.

They have raised issues over taxation, royalties and local community obligations.

Kyari said companies would have the option of the newly negotiated commercial terms or moving to the updated terms outlined under the new law.

By the end of June the NNPC is planning to have found $2 billion of financing to overhaul its Warri and Kaduna refineries, Kyari said.

Talks are underway on financing repairs to the Port Harcourt refinery after a pre-finance bid for more than $1 billion was oversubscribed, he said.

The money will be repaid in profits and fuel cargoes from the refineries, rather than in oil cargoes, Kyari said.

While the refineries have not operated at full capacity for years, NNPC had to shut all of them completely last year as they await much-needed maintenance, repair and upgrades, leaving it with a hefty fuel import bill.

Topics: Nigeria Royal Dutch Shell ExxonMobil

Related

Special From Middle East to USA, coronavirus impact transforms oil industry’s dynamics graphic
Business & Economy
From Middle East to USA, coronavirus impact transforms oil industry’s dynamics
Libya’s NOC says production to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry
Business & Economy
Libya’s NOC says production to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate
Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate

Germany’s virus spending fires up privatization debate
  • Economy Minister Peter Altmaier HAS floated the idea of “reducing state participation"
  • Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the idea “a little bizarre”
Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: With German state finances reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of raising funds by selling government assets has become a hot topic ahead of this year’s general election.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, floated the idea of “reducing state participation” in businesses in an interview with Die Welt daily this week.

Flogging state assets could be all the more beneficial since their value has “increased considerably in recent years,” Altmaier said.

The money raised could help plug a gaping hole in state finances left by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already cost the government more than a trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) and forced it to lift its cherished “debt brake.”

But the suggestion has caused some consternation at the heart of the coalition government between Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who will lead the SPD into September’s election as its chancellor candidate, called the idea “a little bizarre.”

State participation has played a “not insignificant role” at a time when the government is providing a “huge” amount of aid to prop up businesses and their employees during the pandemic, he said.

Another SPD politician, Soeren Bartol, has accused Altmaier of reigniting a debate that raged in the 1990s, marked by the privatization of former East German assets and the end of several government monopolies in the West.

“The fact that the state sold its silver was not a good idea then, and it is not a good idea now” in the middle of a pandemic, he said.

Altmaier’s proposition comes at a time when Germany is considering the future of its “debt brake” — a constitutionally enshrined rule that forbids the government from borrowing more than 0.35 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in a year.

Should the debt limit be reinstated once the pandemic is over, or is it time for Germany to permanently relax its position in the face of new challenges and embrace long-term debt?

The country has already taken on around €300 billion in new borrowing in 2020 and 2021, the highest level of debt in its recent history.

In January, Helge Braun, chief of staff at the chancellery, set the cat among Germany’s conservative pigeons by suggesting a longer-term suspension of the debt limit.

“The ‘debt brake’ cannot be complied with in the coming years, even with strict spending discipline,” he said.

It would “make sense to combine a recovery strategy for the economy in Germany with a change in the Basic Law,” he said, referring to the constitution.

The Social Democrats, for their part, prefer the idea of a huge hike in income tax.

Germany currently has around €50 billion worth of shares in listed companies, the Economy Ministry said.

That includes stakes in enterprises once majority-owned by the state, such as Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, which the government could now dispose of at a good price as a minority shareholder.

It also has billions invested in unlisted companies, such as the recent 20 percent stake it took in power distributing company 50Hertz to block China from getting involved.

Indeed, Altmaier’s call for more privatization has come at a time when the government seems inclined to do the opposite — buying into some companies for strategic reasons or bailing out others in trouble due to Covid-19, such as tourism giant TUI and airline Lufthansa.

Berlin also rescued Germany’s second-largest lender, Commerzbank, at the height of the 2009 financial crisis.

But selling its stake of over 15 percent in Commerzbank would not bring much joy at this stage — the value of its shares has since plunged by more than 80 percent.

Topics: Germany anti-coronavirus vaccine Angela Merkel

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
Business & Economy
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

Latest updates

Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments
A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
From Madinah to the Muslim world: A new museum dedicated to the life of the Prophet
From Madinah to the Muslim world: A new museum dedicated to the life of the Prophet
Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah
Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah
1m Saudis benefit from HR fund’s Subol career platform
1m Saudis benefit from HR fund’s Subol career platform
Jeddah authorities shut 65 facilities for virus violations
Jeddah authorities shut 65 facilities for virus violations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.