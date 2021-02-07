India becomes first nation to donate COVID-19 jabs to Kabul

You are here

Health workers, security force members, teachers and government employees would receive the COVID-19 vaccine first, said a Health Ministry spokesman. (AP)
Updated 07 February 2021

  • Starting next week, Afghanistan will roll out 500,000 doses of Covishield provided by New Delhi
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: India provided a vital boost to Afghanistan on Sunday by shipping 500,000 free doses of Covishield, a vaccine that protects from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, to curb the spread of the virus in the war-torn country, local officials said.

“Fortunately, we are going to receive 500,000 doses of the vaccine today,” Dastargir Nazari, a Health Ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

Produced by Indian pharma company Bharat Biotech, Kabul will start rolling out the Covishield jab — the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK — from next week, after receiving certification from the World Health Organisation.

Masooma Jafari, another spokesman for the ministry, said that front-line healthcare workers would be prioritized for the vaccination drive, followed by school teachers, prisoners, security forces, and the elderly.

As of Saturday, Afghanistan’s national caseload stood at 55,335, with 2,410 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic last year.

“This is part of our joint efforts to tackle the pandemic …” Tahir Qadery, minister-counsellor for Afghanistan (Charge d’Affaires) in India, told Arab News.

“The vaccines will enable us to be well prepared to move towards normalcy. Our Indian counterparts have assured us of more vaccines in the future. This is a great gesture of humanity, and we are deeply grateful,” he added.

Nazari said the Chinese Embassy in Kabul had also pledged to offer 200,000 doses to Afghanistan and that more details were expected after “both sides discussed the matter further.”

Meanwhile, a government source who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media, said that China has also promised to “give vaccines to Taliban insurgents for use in areas under their control.”

Kabul has been heavily reliant on foreign aid in the fight against the pandemic. There were several complaints of resources being embezzled during a distribution program last year and further concerns about the mismanagement of funds in the country grappling with poverty, poor health infrastructure and daily violence.

Experts said New Delhi’s gesture was part of its latest chapter of so-called “vaccine diplomacy.”

Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former Afghani government, told Arab News: “New Delhi has used COVID-19 vaccines as part of its soft power diplomacy by shipping some to friendly countries such as the Maldives a month ago, and now to Kabul.”

He added: “It is much appreciated by the Afghans. China has promised vaccines to Taliban as well but India scores points with Kabul by being the first country to send vaccines to Afghanistan.”

Topics: India COVID-19 Kabul

Reuters

UK says COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations very probable

UK says COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations very probable
  • Britain has already injected over 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters

LONDON: A COVID-19 booster in the autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable, Britain’s vaccine deployment minister said on Sunday as countries race to administer injections in the face of new variants.

Britain has already injected over 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is on track to meet a target to vaccinate everyone in the top most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.

“We see very much probably an annual or a booster in the autumn and then an annual (vaccination), in the way we do with flu vaccinations where you look at what variant of virus is spreading around the world,” Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a trial.

Britain reported on Sunday a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official figures.

The success of the UK’s vaccine rollout, however, is spurring debate about how soon the government can ease broader lockdown restrictions, amid plans to reopen schools in England in March.

As some nations consider a vaccine passport to enable the easing of travel measures, Zahawi said Britain would not introduce such a system but people could seek proof from their doctor if needed.

“That’s not how we do things in the UK. We do them by consent,” he said.

“We yet don’t know what the impact of vaccines on transmission is and it would be discriminatory.”

Topics: COVID-19 United Kingdom Nadhim Zahawi

