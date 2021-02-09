Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

You are here

In recent years, many Chinese couples have been reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of health care, education and housing. (AFP file photo)
  • China saw 10.035 million births last year, compared with 11.79 million in 2019
  • About a fifth of Chinese citizens are aged 60 and above, or around 250 million people
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.
China saw 10.035 million births last year, the ministry said on Monday, compared with 11.79 million in 2019. Of those born last year, 52.7 percent were boys and 47.3 percent girls.
In recent years, many couples have been reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of health care, education and housing. The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country’s birth rate.
The economic uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 last year further weighed on decisions to have children, extending a long-term birth decline in the world’s most populous but fast-aging nation.
About a fifth of Chinese citizens are aged 60 and above, or around 250 million people.
Rapid aging will create policy headwinds for Chinese leaders as they promise to guarantee health care and pension payments.
China’s National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release official 2020 population data in late February.

  • The busy waterway is one of several flashpoints in testy Sino-US relations
Two US carrier groups conducted joint operations in the South China Sea, the US Navy said on Tuesday, the first such exercise since July 2020 amid heightened tensions in the contested waters.
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group “conducted a multitude of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities,” the US Navy said.
The busy waterway is one of several flashpoints in testy Sino-US relations, with the United States continuing to challenge Beijing’s territorial claims in the contested waters.

