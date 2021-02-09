You are here

British-Somali man who died after arrest 'had contact with 52 officers'

British-Somali man who died after arrest ‘had contact with 52 officers’
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a probe into the behavior of South Wales police in the Mohamud Hassan case. (Getty Images)
British-Somali man who died after arrest ‘had contact with 52 officers’

British-Somali man who died after arrest ‘had contact with 52 officers’
  • Mohamud Hassan had contact with 52 police officers during the last hours of his life
  • Demands for IOPC to release documents and CCTV footage showing contact between police and victim
LONDON: A British police watchdog is facing growing pressure following the death of a man shortly after his release from custody.

Mohamud Hassan, a 24-year-old with Somalian heritage, died last month in Cardiff. It has been revealed that he had contact with 52 police officers during the last hours of his life.

In response to the information, lawyers have demanded that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) — which has launched a probe into the behavior of South Wales police in the case — share evidence with Hassan’s grieving family.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition demanding the IOPC release documents and CCTV footage showing contact between police and the victim.

Hassan was arrested in his Cardiff home on suspicion of breach of the peace. He arrived at a police station just after 10 p.m., but was released without charge the following morning.

Senior independent investigator Ian Andrews revealed that Hassan had contact with 52 police officers during his time in custody.

Andrews revealed the information during a meeting with the family of the deceased, and again during another group meeting last week.

Hilary Brown, a lawyer representing Hassan’s family, said: “They are understandably disturbed by the information. There are allegations of excessive force, and to hear that Hassan was subject to this level of police contact has been really upsetting. Then to not be given any further information about this was really difficult and completely unfair.”

South Wales police said they had found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct in the case. 

IOPC Director for Wales Catrin Evans said police would examine the actions used during Hassan’s arrest and whether full assessments were made before his release.

She added that initial observations found no physical trauma injury to explain the death, and that toxicology tests would be necessary.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We need to ensure we have spoken to anyone who may possibly have useful information to help us build a picture of what happened, as part of our thorough and independent investigation.”

Hassan’s family paid for a private post-mortem examination following his death. The results of this and another public investigation are expected to be released in the next three months. It is claimed that Hassan suffered a series of injuries during his time in custody.

Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist

Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist
Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist

Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist
  Peter Openshaw, UK government advisor, suggests sprays could replace injections
LONDON: A leading UK scientist has suggested that COVID-19 could be effectively controlled through nasal spray vaccines, rather than injections, in the future. 

Prof. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, described nasal immunizations as a “rational” development in the fight against the virus.

COVID-19 has been the subject of massive amounts of research into developing effective vaccines against the disease in record time, but all successful cases so far have involved injections.

There have also been fears that several of these early vaccines might become less efficient in the near future, with the emergence of a series of new variants of the virus, notably in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

It is thought that nasal spray vaccines, as well as being easier to administer, would prevent the virus gaining a foothold in the body at an earlier stage.

“We really need to develop vaccines which are based on say nasal sprays and induce what we call a mucosal immune response,” Openshaw, a scientific advisor to the UK government on its New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, told the BBC. 

“The initial vaccines given to us as an injection induce a very good response in your bloodstream and also protect the lungs pretty well … in terms of antibodies. But getting a nasal response would be a really good way to develop vaccines in the future.”

