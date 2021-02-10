You are here

  • Home
  • Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar

Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar

Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar
Above, the scenic west coast region of Connemara in Ireland, where availability of summer cottages has been tight. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yafsn

Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar

Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar
  • Holiday accommodation being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

CONNEMARA, Ireland: Up until late January Terry O’Toole was fielding a trickle of enquiries from Irish holidaymakers happy to settle for another summer at home in one of the cottages he manages in the scenic west coast region of Connemara.
But when a government minister said on radio that it was very unlikely Irish people will be able to go on foreign holidays this summer, “the trickle became a torrent.”
From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden’s ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines.
Availability is very tight, said O’Toole, the managing director of Love Connemara Cottages.
“Like last year ... you have the entire Irish market trying to squeeze into only a set amount of bookings.”
People still want to holiday and they’re forced to stay in Ireland, he said, something that makes for a slightly begrudging clientele who would usually be off in the sun.
O’Toole expects 80 percent to 90 percent of Love Connemara’s 100 holiday homes to be fully booked for July and August within the month. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the same period last year, he could have rented each property three times over.
Holiday home owners across Ireland are reporting similarly strong demand thanks to “a sea change in people’s expectations,” said Jacinta Doolan of the Irish Self Catering Federation. “They just want a change of scenery,” she said.
It is the same story in the United Kingdom, although its faster vaccine rollout will likely give operators a longer season with bookings looking good, especially after May, according to Martin Sach, head of The Holiday Home Association.
Center Parcs, the holiday park operator whose sites offer activities from horse-riding to painting, said bookings for May onwards were very strong with a rise in interest recently.
With self-catering accommodation perceived by some as a safer way to vacation, Airbnb’s UK office said that in the last week of January searches for summer staycations on its website more than doubled compared to the same time last year.
Domestic searches in Ireland quadrupled last week compared to the first few weeks of January, Airbnb said.
With beach resorts in Spain and Greece possibly shut to some foreign tourists, the remote peninsula of Cornwall in the south-west tip of England is anticipating huge demand in 2021.
Renowned for its sandy beaches and old-fashioned fishing villages, bookings for summer accommodation are 50 percent to 100 percent up on where they would normally be at this point, said Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, the tourist board.
“Your home, which was your sanctuary, is now your workplace, your classroom and your open prison,” said Bell. Like O’Toole he noticed some domestic tourists booking much longer stays than they would have pre-pandemic.
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe’s hard-hit airlines. With little idea of what to expect, scheduling for the main holiday season is a guessing game for carriers.
But other companies are benefiting from the shift in holiday plans. For Sweden’s XXL, the Nordic region’s biggest sporting goods retailer, the boom in trips to the local countryside has led to a rapid recovery after the mild winter a year ago forced it to sell off stock.
It managed to turn an operating loss of $18 million in 2019 into a profit of $42.8 million in 2020.
In Germany, the unpredictability of the pandemic has made the idea of holidaying on a house boat so attractive that Europe’s biggest rental company, Le Boat, is busy building more canal boats to meet demand.
With bookings up 60 percent last month, Le Boat is increasing its German fleet by almost 20 percent, partly by shifting boats from France to Germany.
“I believe there will be a boom in the summer,” Germany’s tourism tsar Thomas Bareiss said, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Topics: Europe

Related

Safe Eid staycations in the UAE
Lifestyle
Safe Eid staycations in the UAE
Some employees working remotely are opting to stay in a hotel during the working week. (Emaar Hospitality)
Business & Economy
Dubai hotels target workation, staycation markets

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Updated 10 February 2021
AP

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
  • Protesters are demanding that power be restored to Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government
Updated 10 February 2021
AP

YANGON: Crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Wednesday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Fresh protests were reported in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s two biggest cities, as well as the capital Naypyitaw and elsewhere.
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They’re also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
The military says it acted because November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide, were marred by irregularities. The election commission had refuted the allegation.
The growing protests and the junta’s latest raid suggest there is little room for reconciliation. The military, which held power directly for five decades after a 1962 coup, used deadly force to quash a massive 1988 uprising and a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.
In Naypyitaw and Mandalay on Tuesday, police sprayed water cannons and fired warning shots to try to clear away protesters. In Naypyitaw, they shot rubber bullets and apparently live rounds, wounding a woman protester, according to witnesses and footage on social media. The reports could not be independently confirmed.
Human Rights Watch cited a doctor at a Naypyitaw hospital as saying the woman was in critical condition. The doctor said the woman had a projectile lodged in her head, believed to be a bullet that had penetrated the back of the right ear, and had lost significant brain function. The doctor said a man had been also been treated with an upper body wound consistent with that of live ammunition.
“Myanmar police should immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force” against the protesters, said the statement from the New York-based watchdog.
Video from Mandalay on Tuesday showed riot police firing into the air and flailing away with batons at nonviolent demonstrators. State television network MRTV, in one of its few reports on the protests, broadcast scenes it claimed showed the protesters carrying out the violence.
Protesters have been marching in defiance of orders Monday night banning rallies and gatherings of more than five people, as well as motorized processions, while also imposing an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.
The orders are issued locally so the extent of the areas covered is hard to gauge, but according to the Myanmar Times newspaper, they cover 90 townships in 30 cities, including all of Yangon and other areas.
The military on Tuesday night has raided the national headquarters of Suu Kyi’s party, which before the military seized power had been slated to take power for a second five-year term.
Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the party, wrote on Facebook that the army broke into the headquarters in Yangon and another office and took away documents and computer hardware. The headquarters was shuttered Wednesday.
The United States “strongly” condemned the violence against demonstrators. State Department spokesman Ned Pricen said Tuesday that Washington would review assistance to Myanmar so that those responsible for the coup face “significant consequences.”
“We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained, and lift all telecommunication restrictions, and to refrain from violence,” Price said.
New Zealand suspended all military and high-level political contact with Myanmar, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced in Wellington, adding that any New Zealand aid should not go to or benefit Myanmar’s military government.
The UN Human Rights Council, the 47-member-state body based in Geneva, is to hold a special session on Friday to consider “the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar.”
Britain and the European Union spearheaded the request for the session, which will amount to a high-profile public debate among diplomats over the situation in Myanmar and could lead to a resolution airing concerns about the situation or recommending international action.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Media
Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
World
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters

Latest updates

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik get matching ‘Khai’ tattoos to celebrate baby girl 
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik get matching ‘Khai’ tattoos to celebrate baby girl 
Air Canada suspends flights to Dubai
Air Canada suspends flights to Dubai
National Commercial Bank net profit rises 0.3% to $3.04bn for 2020
National Commercial Bank net profit rises 0.3% to $3.04bn for 2020
Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar
Europe’s summer abroad canceled as staycation bookings soar
Bahrain suspends prayers in mosques for 2 weeks over COVID-19
Bahrain suspends prayers in mosques for 2 weeks over COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.