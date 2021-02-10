COVID-19 associated with new symptoms: Study

You are here

Members of the public wait in a queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary coronavirus vaccination hub set up at the Colchester Community Stadium in Colchester, Essex, south east England on February 6, 2021. (AFP)
  • Imperial College London identifies chills, loss of appetite, headaches, muscle aches
LONDON: New research into COVID-19 patients has discovered new symptoms associated with the virus, including chills, loss of appetite, headaches and muscle aches. 

Imperial College London revealed this latest set of symptoms after research taken from swab tests and questionnaires that were studied between June and January.

The study involved over 1 million people, and found that people with the new symptoms were more likely to have contracted COVID-19.

The new set of symptoms joins the original and best-known ones of fever, a loss of smell or taste, and a persistent cough.

While the study noted that some 60 percent of people who tested positive did not show any symptoms, it showed that the more symptoms a person had, the more likely they were to have contracted COVID-19.

Headaches were most reported in people aged 5 to 17, although they were less likely to report the classic symptoms of fever and persistent cough.

Appetite loss was most common in 18-54-year-olds and those over 55, and muscle aches in people aged 18-54.

Research suggests that the new variants of COVID-19 could be having an effect on symptoms displayed.

Imperial’s research showed that those infected with the variant first discovered in Kent could be less likely to lose their sense of smell or taste, but the numbers who endured a new persistent cough increased.

Topics: COVID-19 symptoms

