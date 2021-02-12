You are here

Al Hilal echo Liverpool's post-glory struggles

Al Hilal echo Liverpool’s post-glory struggles
Hilal – like Liverpool – has experienced a lull in their success after the triumph of last season. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 February 2021
John Duerden

Al Hilal echo Liverpool’s post-glory struggles

Al Hilal echo Liverpool’s post-glory struggles
  • Coach Razvan Lucescu believes dip in form was expected following a historic season
  • In their respective leagues Liverpool have won just two of their last nine with the Riyadh giants recording just two victories in eight
Updated 12 February 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Five months after Liverpool became champions of Europe in June 2019, Al-Hilal lifted the Asian Champions League. Three months after Liverpool won the English Premier League, Al Hilal did the same in Saudi Arabia. Now both are struggling to maintain such stellar standards.

In their respective leagues Liverpool have won just two of their last nine with the Riyadh giants recording just two victories in eight. It is perhaps no surprise then that Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu likened his team to the English giants when he was asked on television on Tuesday about recent form following a welcome 5-0 win at Al-Ain.

“I do not follow the media and don’t feel external pressures.” said the Romanian.

“Al Hilal is like any team in the world like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.” 

“It is natural for these teams to go through a period of decline after having historic success last season.  This is happening now with Liverpool, Bayern and Paris, who won the league last season.”

Unlike Liverpool, who have been a shadow of their former selves of late, the coach believes that Al-Hilal are playing pretty well.

“Despite the decline in the results, we have produced good performances, kept possession well and controlled the matches but bad luck, fatigue and injuries affected the results.”

Lucescu has a point. Al-Hilal were not quite as dominant in Saudi Arabia last season as Liverpool were in England but won the league by eight points just months after winning the continental championship and some of Liverpool’s issues can be found in Riyadh too.

Injuries have played a part at Anfield and while the situation has not been as serious at the King Fahd International Stadium, Lucescu has been without key players. He lost his captain for the rest of the season with Salman Al-Faraj, also skipper of the Saudi Arabia side, having surgery.

The midfielder picked up a foot injury in the recent 3-0 loss to Al-Nassr in the Super Cup final -another disappointing result - and is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Star goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, a stalwart in the title campaign, has been absent.

Liverpool have seen stars such as Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have shone brightly for so long, experience an understandable dip in form.

Like Mo Salah, Bafetimbi Gomis tops the scoring charts but is not as devastating as last season when he scored 27 league goals in 29 appearances.

Before his four-goal haul against Al-Ain, the former French international had scored eight in 16. 

Sebastian Giovinco has yet to get forward to the same extent this season and has yet to get on the scoresheet after doing so seven times in the title-winning campaign.

Al-Hilal also miss the creativity and the goals of Carlos Eduardo who went to Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai last August.

In short, Al-Hilal don’t have the same firepower as last season.

There are differences between the two teams however. There was less time for Al-Hilal to rest between seasons - a month compared to Liverpool’s almost-three.

And then there was the resumption of the 2020 AFC Champions League in September. 

The Saudi Arabians negotiated their way through the group stage but were forced to withdraw after a major coronavirus outbreak infected more than 30 people at the club.

If elimination was the short-term consequence, it is hard to say how much that affected the team in the medium term but it can’t have helped.

There hasn’t been much of a break since with 33 games taking place in the last six months.

The other difference is a positive one. Barring a major turnaround, Liverpool are highly unlikely to win the title as they are stuck 10 points behind Manchester City, a team that has won the title four times inside the last decade. 

Al-Hilal are just two points behind A-Shabab. The current leaders are in good form with five wins from the last six and have just added Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo from Manchester United but they have not been champions since 2012.

While Al-Hilal’s form has seriously dipped and it needs to improve and quick, the team are still very much in the mix. If Al-Shabab fail to beat Al-Nassr on Saturday, a possibility with last season’s runners-up in great form, then Al-Hilal will go top with a win against the struggling Damak.

That is the plan according to Lucescu. “We were working to get out of this difficult stage and we have to work hard to improve ourselves and then the circumstances around us will improve. For now we have to focus on the next challenge against Damak and we will prepare well and do our best to win.”

Instead of Liverpool, he prefers to be compared to the current leaders of the English Premier League who came through a bad patch of their own to become odds on to be champions once again.

"I remember Manchester City were criticized by many in the months of October and November but with the recent results, there is now a lot of praise.”

Topics: Al Hilal Liverpool football sport

Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized

Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized
Updated 12 February 2021
Kyoko Hasegawa | AFP

Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized

Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized
  • Mori claimed last week that women talk too much in meetings
  • His remark came under fire from figures including politicians and sports stars
Updated 12 February 2021
Kyoko Hasegawa | AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign Friday over a sexism row, but his apparently hand-picked successor — an 84-year-old sports administrator — is already coming under fire.
Mori is expected to formally step down later Friday at a gathering called by Olympic organizers to address his claims last week that women talk too much in meetings.
The comments sparked a firestorm and are the latest headache for organizers battling doubts about the virus-postponed Games with less than six months until the opening ceremony.
Mori drew fire from figures including politicians and sports stars, and his apology backfired after he appeared to defend his remarks and told reporters: “I don’t speak to women much.”
Several hundred Olympic volunteers have withdrawn since the comments, which prompted a barrage of complaint calls as well as a petition calling for action against Mori that has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.
But while the 83-year-old former prime minister now appears headed for the exit, his reported choice for a successor, Saburo Kawabuchi, has raised eyebrows.
A year older than Mori, Kawabuchi is a long-time sports administrator and former professional footballer who competed when Tokyo last hosted the Olympics in 1964.
“Inside the organizing committee, there are some voicing concern,” the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.
“I don’t think an old man like him taking over will convince the public,” it cited a source involved in organizing the Games as saying.
“I think the meeting on Friday could see some debate,” the source added.
Kawabuchi is considered an able and well-connected administrator, and currently serves in the symbolic role of mayor of the Olympic Village.
However, the appearance of Mori hand-picking his successor has reportedly not gone down well.
“It makes no sense for a resigning chief to appoint his successor. There are steps to this process. If this is allowed, there’s no point to even having the meeting,” one Tokyo 2020 board member told the Mainichi Shimbun.
Kawabuchi has said he wants Mori to remain a key adviser, adding further cause for concern, the Mainchi said.
Mori “left a mechanism to maintain his influence by confirming his own successor ahead of the emergency meeting on the 12th,” the paper wrote.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters Friday that “nothing has been decided” on Mori’s successor.
“The organizing committee will make a decision... while listening to opinions from a range of people,” she said.
“It is desirable to go through a formal procedure.”
The row comes with organizers already facing public doubt about holding the huge international event this summer.
Around 80 percent of Japanese polled in recent surveys back either a further postponement or an outright cancelation.
Organizers have tried to quell the disquiet by releasing virus rulebooks for athletes, officials and media, including restrictions on movement and regular testing.
But with Tokyo and other parts of the country under a virus emergency, doubts persist about the viability of the Games.
The first Olympic test event of the year has already been postponed because of Japan’s current strict virus entry rules, and Tokyo has yet to approve a single vaccine.
The first vaccine approval is expected over the weekend, with thousands of medical workers first in line to be inoculated, likely by the end of February.
But the broader rollout will move slowly, with vaccination of the elderly not set to start until April.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Yoshiro Mori sexism

