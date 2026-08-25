‘We’re here to disrupt and won’t fear anyone’: Al-Qadsiah boss Brendan Rodgers on first full season in Saudi Pro League

ALKHOBAR: Returning to Alkhobar for his first full season in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side will compete for Saudi Arabian football’s most prestigious honours this campaign.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager, who moved to the Kingdom last December, has set his sights on establishing the east coast club among the lead challengers for the SPL title, with eyes on competing on all fronts in domestic and international competition.

Al-Qadsiah, who contest the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time, have made significant moves during the summer, with international arrivals in Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City, and Moroccan left-back Souffian El-Karouani from FC Utrecht, alongside signing Saudi stars in Ahmed Al-Siyahi and Sultan Haroun from Al-Riyadh, and Mohammed Al-Qahtani from Al-Hilal, to bolster their ranks.

With expectations high following a major summer that included an outstanding FIFA World Cup performance from 2025-26 RSL golden boot winner Julian Quinones with Mexico, Rodgers believes the preseason and start to the campaign is only the beginning for his side.

Rodgers told the Saudi Pro League: “Since arriving in December, we’ve been able to create a real good base to go forward into this season. The players’ behavior and all the processes that we put in place have been outstanding — we’ve been so impressed with the mentality, the professionalism, the willingness to improve.

“We’ve wanted to bring our way of playing to the group, and over the course of the second part of (last) season, they were exceptional in that. So, over the course of preseason, we’ve been able to build on those ideas. We had a great training camp in Spain and we’ve started well.

“Obviously we’re in four competitions, so if you’re in them, you might as well go and win them. So, I don’t specifically put one above the other. Every game we arrive into, we want to win.”

Since their debut season in the SPL in 2024-25, Al-Qadsiah have risen rapidly to become one of the league’s strongest sides, finishing fourth last term. It was the lofty ambitions demonstrated in Alkhobar that stood out to Rodgers before his move to the Eastern Province.

He said: “The idea (and attraction) to come out to here was to get a little bit uncomfortable, come out of my home nations. Having managed over 800 games in the UK, I’m very comfortable there naturally, so we wanted to try something different. Obviously, the project here at Al-Qadsiah was very, very appealing. When I sat with the members of the board and the club, they really sold me on the vision of the club, strategically how they want to work, and then all the processes they have in place. So, I find here a very ambitious club, and that’s why I’ve always liked to go into a club that wants to succeed, but with a very clear vision on how they want to do that. So, that has been really enjoyable.

“For us this year, we still have a way to go. We finished fourth last season, so there were three teams above us. One of those the champions (Al-Nassr), one of those a very good Al-Hilal team, and, of course, the Asian Champions League winners (Al-Ahli).

“We were very competitive, but our mantra for me, and how I see it this year, is that we will be a challenger, and we won’t fear anyone. We, of course, have a respect for those teams that historically have done very well in this league. But for us, we’re here to disrupt the top teams, and hopefully we can do that.”

Rodgers has experienced real success in the RSL already, with a club-record 17-match unbeaten run last season and a positive start to this campaign; Al-Qadsiah have won two of their opening three matches.

While the league’s list of world-class players is well known, the talent among Saudi’s national stars is something the Al-Qadsiah boss has been very much impressed with. For example, Al-Qadsiah boast gifted midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr, who was named 2024-25 SPL Young Player of the Season and 2025-26 SPL Saudi Player of the Season.

Rodgers said: “The league in itself, for anyone coming here, whether you’re a coach or manager, you’ll be nicely surprised. Clearly, there’s a lot of international and European players here, which adds real quality to the league. I think it will be better again with more experienced coaches in the league, players still developing and growing, and yeah, should be a really exciting season.

“I have to say I’ve been really nicely surprised by the level of the Saudi Arabian players. Without seeing a great deal of them (before I arrived), they’ve got real, real good technique, their understanding of the game is getting better, and they have a real willingness to want to learn, which is great from any coach’s perspective.

“We obviously have Musab here, who was voted the best Saudi Arabian player, and he’s such a gifted player. His view of the game is at a real high level. Technically, he’s very strong; his comfort, he receives the ball so well; he’s in really good physical shape. And obviously, we’ve looked to impose more intensity into his game and more work into his game, and he’s been really open to that.”

Off the pitch, the Northern Irishman has welcomed the change in lifestyle since swapping Europe for the Kingdom — and specifically in embracing the local culture.

Rodgers said: “I’ve really, really enjoyed it all so far and I’ve loved the simplicity of life here. I’ve been treated with kindness and made to feel genuinely appreciated. The culture itself, the friendliness of everyone, has been so welcoming since I arrived. I’ve found that since I arrived, everyone wants to help you — everyone wants to welcome you into their way of life and way of living.”