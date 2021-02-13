You are here

Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test

Brighton’s defender Adam Webster tackles Liverpool’s midfielder Mohamed Salah during a recent match in northwest England. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola’s men have not tasted defeat in 22 games in all competitions, since they faced Tottenham in November
LONDON: Rampant Manchester City will relish a shot at revenge against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Saturday while fading Liverpool face a tricky trip to Leicester hoping to benefit from a rare week off.

City hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last weekend to open up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not tasted defeat in 22 games in all competitions, since they faced Tottenham in November.

Victory for Mourinho’s men that day took them top of the table and eight points clear of City. But there has been a 22-point swing between the sides since as Spurs have tumbled down to eighth.

Once fierce rivals vying for superiority at Barcelona and Real Madrid, a 25th meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho comes at a time of contrasting fortunes for two of the world’s most-decorated coaches.

Mourinho is under pressure after a run of four defeats in five games, while Guardiola is targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

City set a new English record of 15 consecutive victories for a top-flight team by reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

“It means and shows how special these players are,” said Guardiola.

“In this toughest period, in the Christmas and wintertime, to do what we have done so far is quite remarkable.”

A big week for City could go a long way to securing a third league title in four years. They visit Everton for their game in hand on Wednesday and then travel to Arsenal next weekend.

“The important thing is the way we are still playing and our consistency,” added Guardiola.

“We are just thinking of the next one and we have an incredibly tough week ahead of us.”

Jurgen Klopp admitted the height of Liverpool’s ambitions was now finishing in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season.

The Reds have won just three of their past 11 games, culminating in their collapse late on to City.

A stubborn injury crisis has left the defending champions looking physically and mentally drained, so a rare midweek off due to their early exit from the FA Cup may come as a blessing ahead of their visit to the King Power.

Leicester sit third and are determined to avoid the mistakes they made last season, when they let a promising position slip in the final months of the campaign to finish fifth.

The Foxes will be boosted by the return of talisman Jamie Vardy after the 34-year-old made his first start since groin surgery against Brighton in the FA Cup in midweek.

Liverpool center-backs Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, signed on transfer deadline day, could feature after Klopp opted not to throw them in at the deep end against City.

If Manchester United are to have any chance of keeping the title race alive, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men must snap out of a slump in which they have won just one of their past five games without the need for extra-time.

United could not ask for more inviting opponents this weekend, with West Brom showing no signs of a revival since Sam Allardyce’s appointment in December to maintain their top-flight status.

The Baggies have conceded 24 goals in their past six home games and are 12 points adrift of safety, in 19th spot.

Liverpool have suffered another injury setback with Brazilian midfielder Fabinho set to miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

Fabinho has largely been used in central defense by Klopp this season after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffered season-ending injuries.

Klopp does at least now have some center-back cover with new recruits Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, signed on transfer deadline day earlier this month, available to make their debuts at the King Power for a crucial game in the battle for a top-four finish.

Fabinho’s deep-lying midfield role was a major factor in Liverpool’s romp to a first Premier League title in 30 years last season.

However, hopes he could return to his usual role for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16, first leg against RB Leipzig have been dashed with the 27-year-old now a doubt.

“Fab will not be available,” said Klopp on Friday. “He suffered again a little muscle issue, so will be out for this game.”

Klopp also confirmed that Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is still two to three weeks away from making his return from a knee injury suffered in December.

Topics: Liverpool Brighton football

PSG face Nice with one eye on Barcelona clash

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will have one eye on next week’s Champions League clash with Barcelona, but cannot afford to fall further behind in the Ligue 1 title race when they host Nice on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered another setback ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 first leg against Barca at the Camp Nou when Neymar joined Angel Di Maria on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in midweek.

But the French champions need to avoid dropping more points in Ligue 1, where they sit third, three points behind leaders Lille.

Neymar has been ruled out for “around four weeks” after sustaining a groin injury during Wednesday’s French Cup win over Caen.

But Pochettino defended his decision to play the Brazil attacker in the Cup last-64 game, for which Neymar was captain against second-division opposition.

“Every game is important. I believe that PSG must win every game,” said Argentinian Pochettino, who took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel last month.

“If we had lost, you would have criticized me for not having given importance to the French Cup. We make the decisions, we analyze, we try to find the best team.”

PSG have bounced back strongly from a shock 3-2 loss at lowly Lorient on January 31, with league wins over Nimes and arch rivals Marseille.

Nice have started to find their feet in recent weeks, though, with a Cup victory over Nimes and last weekend’s success over Angers their first back-to-back wins since November 1.

Lille, chasing a first major trophy since winning the league and French Cup double in 2011, host Brest on Sunday.

PSG and Lyon, who welcome Montpellier to the Groupama Stadium after the Parisians’ game, could therefore both go top at various points of Saturday.

Marseille eased some of the gloom surrounding the club with their first win since suspending Andre Villas-Boas by beating second-tier Auxerre in the Cup.

But they will be without the suspended Dimitri Payet for Sunday’s trip to Bordeaux after the winger’s red card in the 2-0 loss to PSG last weekend.

Fourth-placed Monaco, the last team to deny PSG the Ligue 1 trophy, may also still have title aspirations.

The principality club, six points behind Lille, will bid for an eighth straight league win when they host Lorient.

With Neymar and Di Maria both missing, Italy striker Kean could stake a claim for a starting place against Barcelona.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Everton, has impressed for the capital giants despite struggling in the Premier League last term.

His goal in the 1-0 victory over second-tier Caen was his 12th this season, including two in the Champions League group stage.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain

Al Hilal echo Liverpool’s post-glory struggles

John Duerden

  • Coach Razvan Lucescu believes dip in form was expected following a historic season
  • In their respective leagues Liverpool have won just two of their last nine with the Riyadh giants recording just two victories in eight
LONDON: Five months after Liverpool became champions of Europe in June 2019, Al-Hilal lifted the Asian Champions League. Three months after Liverpool won the English Premier League, Al Hilal did the same in Saudi Arabia. Now both are struggling to maintain such stellar standards.

In their respective leagues Liverpool have won just two of their last nine with the Riyadh giants recording just two victories in eight. It is perhaps no surprise then that Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu likened his team to the English giants when he was asked on television on Tuesday about recent form following a welcome 5-0 win at Al-Ain.

“I do not follow the media and don’t feel external pressures.” said the Romanian.

“Al Hilal is like any team in the world like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.” 

“It is natural for these teams to go through a period of decline after having historic success last season.  This is happening now with Liverpool, Bayern and Paris, who won the league last season.”

Unlike Liverpool, who have been a shadow of their former selves of late, the coach believes that Al-Hilal are playing pretty well.

“Despite the decline in the results, we have produced good performances, kept possession well and controlled the matches but bad luck, fatigue and injuries affected the results.”

Lucescu has a point. Al-Hilal were not quite as dominant in Saudi Arabia last season as Liverpool were in England but won the league by eight points just months after winning the continental championship and some of Liverpool’s issues can be found in Riyadh too.

Injuries have played a part at Anfield and while the situation has not been as serious at the King Fahd International Stadium, Lucescu has been without key players. He lost his captain for the rest of the season with Salman Al-Faraj, also skipper of the Saudi Arabia side, having surgery.

The midfielder picked up a foot injury in the recent 3-0 loss to Al-Nassr in the Super Cup final -another disappointing result - and is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Star goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, a stalwart in the title campaign, has been absent.

Liverpool have seen stars such as Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have shone brightly for so long, experience an understandable dip in form.

Like Mo Salah, Bafetimbi Gomis tops the scoring charts but is not as devastating as last season when he scored 27 league goals in 29 appearances.

Before his four-goal haul against Al-Ain, the former French international had scored eight in 16. 

Sebastian Giovinco has yet to get forward to the same extent this season and has yet to get on the scoresheet after doing so seven times in the title-winning campaign.

Al-Hilal also miss the creativity and the goals of Carlos Eduardo who went to Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai last August.

In short, Al-Hilal don’t have the same firepower as last season.

There are differences between the two teams however. There was less time for Al-Hilal to rest between seasons - a month compared to Liverpool’s almost-three.

And then there was the resumption of the 2020 AFC Champions League in September. 

The Saudi Arabians negotiated their way through the group stage but were forced to withdraw after a major coronavirus outbreak infected more than 30 people at the club.

If elimination was the short-term consequence, it is hard to say how much that affected the team in the medium term but it can’t have helped.

There hasn’t been much of a break since with 33 games taking place in the last six months.

The other difference is a positive one. Barring a major turnaround, Liverpool are highly unlikely to win the title as they are stuck 10 points behind Manchester City, a team that has won the title four times inside the last decade. 

Al-Hilal are just two points behind A-Shabab. The current leaders are in good form with five wins from the last six and have just added Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo from Manchester United but they have not been champions since 2012.

While Al-Hilal’s form has seriously dipped and it needs to improve and quick, the team are still very much in the mix. If Al-Shabab fail to beat Al-Nassr on Saturday, a possibility with last season’s runners-up in great form, then Al-Hilal will go top with a win against the struggling Damak.

That is the plan according to Lucescu. “We were working to get out of this difficult stage and we have to work hard to improve ourselves and then the circumstances around us will improve. For now we have to focus on the next challenge against Damak and we will prepare well and do our best to win.”

Instead of Liverpool, he prefers to be compared to the current leaders of the English Premier League who came through a bad patch of their own to become odds on to be champions once again.

"I remember Manchester City were criticized by many in the months of October and November but with the recent results, there is now a lot of praise.”

Topics: Al Hilal Liverpool football sport

Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized

Kyoko Hasegawa | AFP

  • Mori claimed last week that women talk too much in meetings
  • His remark came under fire from figures including politicians and sports stars
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign Friday over a sexism row, but his apparently hand-picked successor — an 84-year-old sports administrator — is already coming under fire.
Mori is expected to formally step down later Friday at a gathering called by Olympic organizers to address his claims last week that women talk too much in meetings.
The comments sparked a firestorm and are the latest headache for organizers battling doubts about the virus-postponed Games with less than six months until the opening ceremony.
Mori drew fire from figures including politicians and sports stars, and his apology backfired after he appeared to defend his remarks and told reporters: “I don’t speak to women much.”
Several hundred Olympic volunteers have withdrawn since the comments, which prompted a barrage of complaint calls as well as a petition calling for action against Mori that has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.
But while the 83-year-old former prime minister now appears headed for the exit, his reported choice for a successor, Saburo Kawabuchi, has raised eyebrows.
A year older than Mori, Kawabuchi is a long-time sports administrator and former professional footballer who competed when Tokyo last hosted the Olympics in 1964.
“Inside the organizing committee, there are some voicing concern,” the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.
“I don’t think an old man like him taking over will convince the public,” it cited a source involved in organizing the Games as saying.
“I think the meeting on Friday could see some debate,” the source added.
Kawabuchi is considered an able and well-connected administrator, and currently serves in the symbolic role of mayor of the Olympic Village.
However, the appearance of Mori hand-picking his successor has reportedly not gone down well.
“It makes no sense for a resigning chief to appoint his successor. There are steps to this process. If this is allowed, there’s no point to even having the meeting,” one Tokyo 2020 board member told the Mainichi Shimbun.
Kawabuchi has said he wants Mori to remain a key adviser, adding further cause for concern, the Mainchi said.
Mori “left a mechanism to maintain his influence by confirming his own successor ahead of the emergency meeting on the 12th,” the paper wrote.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters Friday that “nothing has been decided” on Mori’s successor.
“The organizing committee will make a decision... while listening to opinions from a range of people,” she said.
“It is desirable to go through a formal procedure.”
The row comes with organizers already facing public doubt about holding the huge international event this summer.
Around 80 percent of Japanese polled in recent surveys back either a further postponement or an outright cancelation.
Organizers have tried to quell the disquiet by releasing virus rulebooks for athletes, officials and media, including restrictions on movement and regular testing.
But with Tokyo and other parts of the country under a virus emergency, doubts persist about the viability of the Games.
The first Olympic test event of the year has already been postponed because of Japan’s current strict virus entry rules, and Tokyo has yet to approve a single vaccine.
The first vaccine approval is expected over the weekend, with thousands of medical workers first in line to be inoculated, likely by the end of February.
But the broader rollout will move slowly, with vaccination of the elderly not set to start until April.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Yoshiro Mori sexism

Neymar out of PSG’s Champions League clash with Barcelona

Neymar
AFP

  • Neymar hit back at comments made by Caen coach Pascal Dupraz following the match, who accused him of “crying”
PARIS: Neymar will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League round of 16 tie against his former club Barcelona due to a groin issue, the French club said.

The Brazil forward suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 win against Caen in the last 64 of the French Cup on Wednesday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on February 16.
“After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he’ll be out for around four weeks depending on the evolution of the injury,” PSG said in a statement.
The club are hopeful he could return for the second leg in France on March 10.
“The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.
“Once again, for a while, I will stop doing what I love most in life, which is playing football.
“Sometimes I feel uncomfortable because of my style of play, because I dribble and constantly get fouled, I don’t know if the problem is me or what I do on the pitch.”
Neymar also hit back at comments made by Caen coach Pascal Dupraz following the match, who accused him of “crying.”
“It makes me sad to hear from a player, coach, commentator... ‘He falls, falls, he cries, he’s a kid, spoiled etc’,” he added.
“Honestly it saddens me and I don’t know how long I can take it, I just want to be happy playing football. That’s it.”
It is a second blow to last season’s beaten Champions League finalists after winger Angel Di Maria was ruled out of the match with a thigh injury.
The eagerly-awaited last-16 matchup comes four years after Barca, helped by two goals from Neymar, bounced back from a 4-0 defeat by PSG in the first leg to thrash the French side 6-1 at the Camp Nou.
Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euro ($269 million) fee.
The 29-year-old has often struggled with injuries since leaving the Camp Nou for the French capital.
He missed key Champions League last-16 matches against Real Madrid in 2018 and Manchester United a year later, with PSG eliminated on both occasions.
Neymar has played 103 of PSG’s 191 games since he signed, according to statisticians Opta.
He has already spent time out this season with a groin strain, an ankle injury and having tested positive for COVID-19.
Neymar, who has scored six goals in five group-stage appearances in the Champions League this term, walked off the pitch without waiting to be substituted following a tackle by Caen’s Steeve Yago on Wednesday.

Topics: Neymar

Arab football clubs set to join TikTok race

Having surpassed 2 billion downloads and 600 million monthly active users worldwide, TikTok’s rise over the past couple of years has been nothing short of meteoric. (Shutterstock)
Wael Jabir

  • Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Egypt’s Al-Ahly and the UAE’s Al-Jazira have embraced new social media platform with huge success
DUBAI: Football power plays are no longer just confined to the field. The battle has been taken to social media.

Clubs in the Arabic-speaking world have increasingly embraced the established platforms of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

With TikTok, however, there has been a reluctance.

This could change soon as the relatively new digital kid on the block continues to flex its muscles in the football sphere.

Four months ahead of the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020, the Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok has been announced as an official sponsor for the summer championship, the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a major football tournament.

Having surpassed 2 billion downloads and 600 million monthly active users worldwide, TikTok’s rise over the past couple of years has been nothing short of meteoric. The platform registered a 10-fold growth since 2018 and football has been at the heart of that growth. All but two of the 20 English Premier League clubs run verified official accounts on TikTok with Liverpool FC leading the race with more than 7 million followers. It is a similar story in the Netherlands where every single top-flight club has an official TikTok account.

In the Middle East, opinions remain divided on the short-form video app. But that has not stopped its impressive growth in the region, prompting many Arab football clubs to take a shot and sign up for the TikTok wave, despite initial difficulties.

“Please no”, “Are you sure about this?” and “Just why?”. These may sound like frustrated fans’ reactions to their football club announcing an underwhelming new signing or manager. Rather, those are just a few disapproving reactions seen by Arab News after a regional club announced it had joined social media platform TikTok at the start of 2020.

A quick survey on other more established social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter revealed a widespread negative perception of the content and influence of TikTok in the Middle East, a view that is particularly prevalent among the older generations and many millennials.

But in a fast-moving digital world, it is the younger generations that matter the most for brands joining the platform, where people below the age of 24 make up nearly half its user base. Football clubs were no different, while the prospect of tapping into the TikTok-obsessed Generation Z fans was very attractive. 

Egypt’s Al-Ahly became the first Arab club to exceed 1 million followers, with their count standing at 1.3 million at the time of writing. Saudi powerhouse Al-Hilal come in second place, but their TikTok base of 350,000 is a far cry from their stellar Twitter following. Al-Hilal has an impressive 9.2 million Twitter followers, which places them firmly among the globe’s top 10 most followed football clubs on that platform — ahead of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Of the dozen or so TikTok pioneers in the region, Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead the way with four clubs each. Egypt follows with two while one Moroccan and one Qatari club round off the list. Meanwhile, the UAE Pro League remains the only competition in the region with an official TikTok account, gathering 83,000 followers. 

One particular success story comes from the UAE where Abu Dhabi-based Al-Jazira launched their official TikTok account in March 2020. By September, they had gained 100,000 followers, making TikTok their most popular social media channel and placing them third among Arab clubs on the platform.

So successful was the club’s reach on TikTok that by October 2020, they had signed a partnership agreement with the company that saw them don the TikTok logo on the shorts of their limited-edition kit worn at the start of the 2020-21 season.

“We continue to look for innovative ways to engage with our supporters and our presence on TikTok is helping us to connect with young fans and followers in ways we haven’t seen before,” said Ali Youssif Al Hammadi, the club’s CEO.

“The impact has been immediate. To partner with one of the world’s biggest social media applications shows our intent. We are a club on the move, and this is another positive and exciting step in our development.”

And while the early adopters have started reaping the dividends, just joining the platform is not in itself a magical recipe to attract more fans, as many clubs in the region discovered. Three of the four UAE clubs on TikTok combine for a meager 5,000 followers, leaving Al-Jazira to run away with the lion’s share of the followers.

“TikTok offers clubs the opportunity to expand their brand outside their home geographic territory,” a TikTok spokesman told Arab News. “The range of challenges, hashtags and music-themed content available on the platform allows clubs to reach and engage with a new fan base outside the traditional football supporters.”

Topics: football soccer social media Middle East TikTok

