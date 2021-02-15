You are here

Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention extended as Myanmar protests continue

Anti-coup protesters gather outside the residence of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. (AP)
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

  • Security forces deploy armored vehicles in major cities after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government
  • Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across the country
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been remanded in custody until Wednesday, not Monday as previously thought, her lawyer told media, as protesters began gathering again to demand her release and an end to military rule.
Security forces in Myanmar deployed armored vehicles in major cities two weeks after the military overthrew Suu Kyi’s government and detained her on charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.
Her detention was due to expire on Monday but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told media a judge at a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, had said she was remanded until Feb. 17.
“Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself,” Khin Maung Zaw said.
A member of the lawyer’s team said the judge had spoken to Suu Kyi via video conferencing and she had asked if she could hire a lawyer.
The Feb. 1 coup and the arrest of Suu Kyi and others have sparked the biggest protests in Myanmar in more than a decade.
Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across the country for 10 days to denounce the coup, which derailed the Southeast Asian country’s tentative transition to democracy, and to call for Suu Kyi’s release.
The unrest has revived memories of bloody outbreaks of opposition to almost half a century of direct army rule, which ended when the military began a process of withdrawing from civilian politics in 2011.
Violence this time has been limited but on Sunday, police opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant in northern Myanmar although it was unclear if they were using rubber bullets or live rounds and there was no word on casualties.
As well as the demonstrations around the country, the military is facing a strike by government workers, part of a civil disobedience movement that is crippling many functions of government.
More than a dozen police trucks with four water cannon vehicles were deployed on Monday near the Sule Pagoda in central Yangon, which has been one of the main demonstration sites in the commercial capital, as groups of protesters began gathering peacefully outside the central bank and the Chinese embassy.
At the bank, several hundred protesters held up signs calling for colleagues to join the CDM – the civil disobedience movement – and stating their refusal to accept the coup.
An armored vehicle and about six trucks carrying soldiers were parked nearby, a witness said.
Domestic media showed protesters gathering in the capital, Naypyitaw, many carrying pictures of Suu Kyi with the message: “we want our leader.”
Suu Kyi, 75, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy and spent nearly 15 years under house arrest.
The government and army could not be reached for comment.
Shortly after midnight, residents reported an Internet outage until about 9 a.m., when connections were restored.
In the early days after the coup, the Internet was cut across the country.
The army has been carrying out nightly arrests and on Saturday gave itself sweeping powers to detain people and search private property. On Sunday, it published penal code amendments aimed at stifling dissent.
“It’s as if the generals have declared war on the people,” UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said on Twitter.
“Late night raids; mounting arrests; more rights stripped away; another Internet shutdown; military convoys entering communities. These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable.”
Western embassies – from the European Union, Britain, Canada and 11 other nations – issued a statement late on Sunday calling on security forces to “refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.”
The amendments to the penal code set out a 20-year prison term for inciting hatred of the government or military or hindering the security forces engaged in preserving state stability.
Hindering the security forces carrying out their duties is punishable by seven years in prison while spreading fear, fake news or agitating against government employees gets three years, according to the amendments posted on a military website.
In the latest sign of disruption by workers, the Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement many staff had stopped coming to work since Feb. 8, causing flight delays.
Some trains have also stopped running, media reported.
The junta has ordered civil servants back to work, threatening action.
At least 400 people have been detained since the coup, the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.
Suu Kyi’s party won a 2015 election and another on Nov. 8 but the military said the vote was marred by fraud and used that complaint to justify their coup. The electoral commission dismissed accusations of fraud.

Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

Updated 15 February 2021
AP

  • Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

SINGAPORE: A British citizen pleaded guilty on Monday to violating a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée several times in another hotel room.
They are to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, and face a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 (S$10,000) on each charge.
Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was not wearing a mask.
Nigel climbed an emergency stairwell and entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked. The two spent nine hours together.
Most travelers have to stay in an assigned hotel room or at home for 14 days after arriving in Singapore under coronavirus quarantine rules. They receive meals and regularly record their temperatures.
Nigel arrived at the State Courts on Monday with Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, whom he has since married.
The Briton said he was guilty of two charges for flouting the rules. Four other charges against him were temporarily withdrawn.
The prosecution asked that Nigel be jailed for four weeks and fined $750 (S$1,000).
Defense lawyer Dhillon Surinder Singh, who is also representing Eyamalai, asked for a fine or a one-week jail term “to give him a slap on a wrist.”
Eyamalai also pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding Nigel.
No Briton has been jailed in Singapore for breaking coronavirus rules. A handful have had their work passes revoked and paid fines.

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage

Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

  • Disha Ravi arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a ‘toolkit’ on ways to help the farmers
  • Supporters have planned protests across India against 22-year-old climate activist’s detention
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.
Police took Disha Ravi to the capital from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru to question her over the accusation that she disseminated the document during the months-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi.
A Delhi police source said Ravi had been arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a “toolkit” on ways to help the farmers. If proved, the charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.
On Sunday a court ordered Ravi held in police custody for five days, sparking outrage on social media and among farm unions.
“Disha Ravi’s arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent, as it seeks to stifle the farmers’ mass protests,” said Shashi Tharoor, an MP from the main opposition Congress party.
Ravi could not be reached in custody and her family was not immediately available for comment.
Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Thunberg’s movement in India, said it was waiting for complete clarity from the government and police before making any statement.
“We are waiting for more information regarding the basis of the criminal case,” said Kandhari, a 45-year-old environment activist and a founding member of the movement’s India chapter.
A senior official in the home ministry, which is overseeing the investigation, said the Delhi police had “found concrete evidence” against Ravi before her arrest.
“It is vital to know whether she was being used by organizations who fund militancy, social unrest and separatist activities,” the official said, adding that police were also questioning others in the movement.
Police have been cracking down on the farmer protests, since thousands of protesters stormed the iconic Red Fort last month on Republic Day.
Activists have planned protests across India against Ravi’s detention and the hashtag #IndiabeingSilenced was trending on Twitter.
Ravi is a leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. The Swedish teenager had shared a “toolkit” for those who wanted to help the farmers, saying it had been created by those at the demonstrations.
The protests against farm reforms have drawn international support, with pop star Rihanna and Meena Harris, a niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris and activist, drawing attention to the months-long campaign.
India, which says its reforms are meant to modernize antiquated produce markets, blames vested interests and outsiders for misleading the farmers.

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated

Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

  • Nearly a quarter of the UK’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • British leader under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still too high.
With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdom’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.
“We’ve got to watch the data,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.”
“The question is a judgment of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgment that we’re making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd,” he said.
The biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions.
Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.
Hancock said the British government was speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad in the future to countries that require them.
“There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries,” Hancock said.
“We’d want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn’t anything we’re planning to introduce here,” he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK.
The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-worst official death toll — currently 117,166 — after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
A new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from 33 “red list” countries, intended to limit the spread of new variants of the virus, appears to be working smoothly a few hours after it was introduced, Hancock said.
“As of 6.30, when I got my latest update, this is working smoothly, we’ve been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everybody knows the process,” Hancock told Times Radio.

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week

Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

  • Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps
  • Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani lab will soon receive Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale, a company official said on Sunday, making Pakistan one of the first countries to market shots privately as it scrambles to secure supplies.
Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps, in contrast to most countries, which are importing and administering vaccines through government channels.
“We are told the first shipment is expected within the next week,” Chughtai Lab director Omar Chughtai told Reuters, adding it would be receiving several thousand doses.
Pakistan’s decision to allow private sales of vaccine without a price cap in a lower-income country of 220 million people has faced criticism.
Former health minister Zafar Mirza, while praising government efforts to procure and distribute free vaccines, said that avoiding a price cap for private sales “will deepen inequality in society at a time when there is a need to have widespread coverage.”
The government launched a vaccination drive this month with 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by longtime ally China. But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed any deals to buy vaccines.
Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.
Chughtai Lab aims to import the others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available, Chughtai said.
Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a message he was “not directly aware” of the deal.
Chughtai declined to specify import costs or prices but said the price would “appear inflated” compared with what has been reported for Sputnik V globally, given the smaller volume it was planning to sell relative to global procurement.
Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose.
“Internationally there is very high demand, and I would not be surprised if the price points are higher today,” Chughtai said, adding that prices will come down over the next three to four months as more vaccines become available.
“The biggest challenge around the vaccines globally right now is allocation to specific countries,” he said.
Chughtai said his Lahore-based pathology lab had turned down “grey market” offers from people in various countries who had “extra vaccine” not officially meant for re-export.
The lab is importing Sputnik V through Pakistani firm Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.
In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Feb. 15, Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt said it was the exclusive distributor of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country, but “has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center” either “directly or indirectly.”
The statement added that the firm would only make such an agreement “after completion of all necessary legal formalities and which duly conforms and fully complies with the directions issued by the relevant regulatory authorities.”
Chughtai said he expected an official government decree in the next two days specifying rules on inoculations by the private sector, including on registration of recipients. The company expects to receive shipments every four to five days.

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

  • The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.
Two new deaths were reported, taking fatalities to 82, with overall cases at 24,714, the majority of which have come in the past two months.
The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania and was undergoing the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, the taskforce said at a briefing.
South Africa halted the planned rollout last week of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which Thailand will use for its mass immunization program, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection.
South African scientists say there is no clear evidence the variant is associated with more severe disease or worse outcomes, but say it spreads faster.
A World Health Organization panel last week said that AstraZeneca’s vaccine should be deployed widely, however, including in countries where the South African variant may reduce its efficacy.

