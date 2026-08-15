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900 Israeli checkpoints and roadblocks delaying West Bank aid delivery, UN says

Activists stockpile food and water supplies in front of Israeli soldiers blocking access to Palestinian homes besieged by settlers in the village of Qusra. (AP)
Activists stockpile food and water supplies in front of Israeli soldiers blocking access to Palestinian homes besieged by settlers in the village of Qusra. (AP)
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Updated 15 August 2026 22:33
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900 Israeli checkpoints and roadblocks delaying West Bank aid delivery, UN says

900 Israeli checkpoints and roadblocks delaying West Bank aid delivery, UN says
  • The UN office warned that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective, citing reports that settlers had re-erected a tent that Israeli occupation forces had dismantled last Thursday
Updated 15 August 2026 22:33
WAFA
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RAMALLAH: UN humanitarian partners have warned that aid operations in the occupied West Bank are facing delays and restrictions due to a network of more than 900 “physical obstacles” imposed by Israeli occupation authorities, including checkpoints, gates, roadblocks and other access restrictions.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said in a statement that the obstacles impede the delivery of humanitarian aid, leaving those in need without sufficient services and assistance.

It added that aid workers and municipal staff are struggling to gain access to three Palestinian families in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus. The families have been trapped there since Tuesday, following the establishment of an outpost near their homes and the tightening of access restrictions in the area.

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The UN office warned that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective, citing reports that settlers had reerected a tent that Israeli occupation forces had dismantled last Thursday

The statement added: “In cooperation with municipal staff, UN partners are trying to deliver food, water, baby formula, medicine and hygiene supplies to those trapped inside, but these efforts have not yet been successful.”

The UN office warned that efforts to protect Palestinians have been ineffective, citing reports that settlers had re-erected a tent that Israeli occupation forces had dismantled last Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank, the humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult, the office warned.

Child protection partners have provided vital assistance, including psychosocial support, case management and services for children with disabilities, to about 30,000 children and 15,000 adults since the beginning of this year.

In Gaza, OCHA said that humanitarian workers continue to provide vital assistance to the population despite insecurity and restrictions.

It added that during the past week, the UN and its partners mobilized rapid support for people who lost their shelter or were displaced again due to attacks, house fires and other incidents.

In more than 12 reported incidents, people were displaced and lost their property as a result of Israeli attacks, affecting about 290 families.

Two families were also affected by house fires, often linked to unsafe cooking inside shelters due to inadequate energy sources.

Another five families were affected by the placement of new yellow concrete blocks, a measure that frequently leads to displacement in Gaza as it signals the expansion of areas where Israeli authorities restrict access.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA

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