Asylum seekers: UK facility ‘inhumane’

Former residents of Napier Barracks in Kent claimed that their conditions were “inhumane,” and that some even attempted suicide. (File/AFP)
  • Conditions at Napier Barracks led to spread of COVID-19 in January
  • UK government warned previously by Public Health England that site “unsafe” amid pandemic
LONDON: Asylum seekers have said they were “treated like animals” while housed at a decommissioned army facility in the UK that the government had previously been warned was unsafe.
Former residents of Napier Barracks in Kent claimed that their conditions were “inhumane,” and that some even attempted suicide.
There have been repeated calls for the site to be closed after a fire broke out on Jan. 29 amid disturbances, after at least 120 people caught COVID-19 at the barracks while being forced to live in cramped conditions that prevented social distancing.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, it emerged that the government had previously been warned by Public Health England that the barracks was “not suitable” for housing people during a pandemic.
“It was really shocking for me,” an Iranian asylum seeker called Majid, who spent over four months there, told Sky News. “Twenty-eight people were in each block with just two toilets and two showers in a block. Everyone slept close to each other, sharing the same air. There were no supplies to clean or take care of our health.”
He added: “I saw several people attempt suicide and others were self-harming. They were desperate, afraid. We’ve been treated like criminals.”
Another asylum seeker called Mohamed said: “The security officers treated us very badly. They didn’t want to hear from us, and we weren’t allowed to speak to anyone in authority.”
He suggested that the conditions in which he and his fellow residents were kept were what led to the disturbances in January. “We were so shocked at the state of the barracks, and it was this frustration that boiled over,” he said.
Majid said: “I was in my room, and I heard my friend say one of the blocks is on fire. I felt really unsafe and it really traumatized me, seeing the fire, seeing the fear in everyone’s eyes.”
The number of residents at the barracks, which was subject to an inspection earlier this month, has since been reduced from over 400 to 63.
Immigration Compliance Minister Chris Philp said in a statement: “Napier has previously accommodated army personnel, and it is wrong to say it is not adequate for asylum seekers. The department takes the welfare of those in our care extremely seriously.”

  • Navalny was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up
  • Navalny said he had heard about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights telling Russia to free him
MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a judge to set him free on Saturday as he appealed against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.
As proceedings got underway, a relaxed-looking Navalny said he had heard about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) telling Russia to free him, a request that Moscow on Wednesday dismissed as unlawful.
“It would be better if you released me,” Navalny, wearing green trousers and a patterned shirt, told the presiding judge from a glass courtroom cage.
“I heard there had been such a ruling (from the ECHR).”
The opposition politician, who returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve toxin in Siberia, said he was not guilty of parole violations as a previous court had found.
He had been unable to report to the Moscow prison service last year because he had been convalescing in Germany at the time, he said.
“I don’t want to show off a lot, but the whole world knew where I was,” Navalny told the judge. “Once I’d recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home.”
Navalny said he had no regrets about returning to Russia, that his belief in God helped sustain him, and that “strength was in truth.”
“Our country is built on injustice,” said Navalny. “But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they’ll get it.”
Navalny is due later on Saturday to appear in court again for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him.
In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.
Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. But he has said his comments were not specifically directed against the veteran, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation.
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.
Navalny’s arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused serious demonstrations until the spring. ($1 = 73.9500 roubles)

  • The government’s victory comes as pro-democracy protests returned after a lull brought on by a second outbreak of COVID-19
  • Protesters gathered at parliament on Friday in anticipation of the vote with more demonstrations planned for Saturday
BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Saturday after a four-day censure debate, with protests calling for his ouster set to resume.
“The vote shows that there is confidence,” said Chuan Leekpai, president of the National Assembly, announcing the result, which had been widely expected.
Opposition lawmakers have taken aim at what they say is a slow government rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and at its economic policies, vowing to continue investigating.
“We’ve opened a wound and now will pour salt on it,” Pita Limjaroenrat, head of the Move Forward Party told reporters after the vote.
The government’s victory comes as pro-democracy protests returned after a lull brought on by a second outbreak of COVID-19.
Protesters gathered at parliament on Friday in anticipation of the vote with more demonstrations planned for Saturday. Earlier this month, protesters demanding the release of activists scuffled with police.
Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in office after a 2019 election that his rivals said was badly flawed, had been expected to survive Saturday’s vote due to his coalition government’s majority in the lower house.
Youth-led protests last year reached hundreds of thousands, occupying major commercial intersections in Bangkok and spreading to university campuses across the country.

  • Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord
  • The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the deal
The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the deal that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which Trump, a Republican, abandoned nearly three years ago.

US acting Ambassador Richard Mills told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that the United States was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

Iran reacted coolly, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif saying Tehran will “immediately reverse” actions in its nuclear program once US sanctions are lifted.

But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters on Air Force One as Democratic President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, said “there is no plan to take additional steps” on Iran in advance of having a “diplomatic conversation.”

Under the deal, Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Washington reimposed sanctions after Trump quit the deal, and Iran responded by violating some of the deal’s nuclear limits.

Asked if the Biden administration was considering an executive order about reviving the agreement, Psaki noted the European Union has floated the idea of a conversation among Iran and the six major powers that struck the agreement: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

“The Europeans have invited us and ... it is simply an invitation to have a conversation, a diplomatic conversation. We don’t need additional administrative steps to participate in that conversation,” she said.

The European Union is working on organizing an informal meeting with all participants of the Iran deal and the United States, a senior EU official said on Friday.

  • Tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans
NEW YORK: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.
The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.
Along with information already subpoenaed from creditors, the tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether Trump’s business inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans while deflating those values to lower tax bills for those same properties.
New York City Tax Commission President Frances Henn confirmed the subpoena in response to an inquiry from Reuters.
The subpoena likely would compel the agency to provide detailed income and expense statements the Trump Organization would have filed as part of an effort to lower tax assessments on some of its commercial properties, according to people familiar with the commission’s operations. Trump’s holdings include Trump Tower and Trump Plaza.
Those filings typically would include valuations submitted by the company to challenge the market values assigned to Trump’s property by the city’s tax assessors, they added.
Subpoenas also have been issued to at least two creditors that helped finance Trump’s real-estate holdings, Deutsche Bank AG and Ladder Capital Finance LLC, Reuters has previously reported.
Vance’s office declined to comment on the tax commission subpoena. Deutsche Bank also declined to comment. Ladder Capital did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Trump and a lawyer for the Trump Organization also did not respond to requests for comment.
Vance has not commented specifically on the focus of his investigation but noted in court filings that his office is exploring “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization, including possible falsification of records as well as insurance and tax fraud.
Vance’s investigation is the only known criminal probe of Trump’s real-estate business. New York State Attorney General Letitia James is leading a separate civil probe into whether Trump’s company falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.
The tax commission is New York City’s forum for adjudicating appeals of tax assessments set by the city’s Department of Finance, which manages property tax bills and collections. A spokeswoman for the New York City mayor’s office said the department had not been subpoenaed.
The tax assessments are based on a property’s market value, as determined by the department, so challenges require detailed documentation to show that the assigned value is not accurate, including revenue and occupancy data.
If Trump’s business claimed a substantially lower value for a property in its tax filings than it did in documents it submitted to creditors, the discrepancy could help back up a fraud charge, according to Daniel J. Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer who previously prosecuted tax and complex fraud cases during more than eight years in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
If there’s a “material difference” between the property values claimed in tax filings and the values claimed in loan documents, he added, “that’s fairly compelling.”

TIJUANA, Mexico: A first group of 25 asylum seekers crossed the US border Friday under President Joe Biden’s sweeping immigration reforms, while thousands more waited in Mexico hoping that they, too, would be allowed in.
Under former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers — mostly from Central America — were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.
Biden’s administration moved quickly to start dismantling the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), with a first stage that began on Friday.
A group of 25 migrants crossed the border by bus from the Mexican city of Tijuana accompanied by representatives of UN refugee agency UNHCR, according to an AFP journalist.
A shelter official in San Diego, who asked not to be named, later confirmed that they had arrived at a hotel there, although their final destinations were unknown.
The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed their arrival as “an important step in rebuilding” the US asylum system.
“But thousands are still suffering right now stuck in limbo under this inhumane policy,” ACLU San Diego spokesman Edward Sifuentes said.
“We urge the administration to quicken the process to safely welcome all people who suffered under MPP. For the families who have been forced to live in danger, there is no more time to wait.”
According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), there are approximately 25,000 active cases. Mexico says 6,000 remain on its territory.
Candidates are tested for the coronavirus before crossing, a senior DHS official said.
Only those who have begun the process of applying for asylum will be considered for entry.
Tensions were high on the border as migrants waited to see if they would be allowed to cross over.
“Nobody knows anything. There’s tension. Stress is mounting,” Cuban lawyer Joel Fernandez said.
The 52-year-old crossed 11 countries to arrive in January 2020 in a camp in Matamoros across the border from Texas where he is staying with hundreds more migrants.
“I’ve withstood all the tests that God put in front of me on this difficult journey,” he said.
“Now I want the prize: to have my residency, to work, to bring my wife, my children.”
In Tijuana, hundreds of migrants spent the night next to the border fence hoping to be allowed in.
But most recognized that they had not yet initiated an asylum procedure.
“The truth is I don’t have an appointment,” said Haitian migrant Geraldine Nacice, who has family waiting for her in the United States.
“I can’t go back to my country any more. There’s war in Haiti right now,” she said, referring to the political turmoil shaking her country.
The “Remain in Mexico” program was part of Trump’s hard-line plan to fight undocumented immigration, along with the construction of a border wall and a policy which separated children from thousands of migrant families.
After Biden took office on January 20, his administration announced that it would reverse the most controversial measures.
On Thursday, Biden’s Democrats unveiled legislation for his plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the United States.
In the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, a 37-year-old who fled domestic abuse in El Salvador with her four children said she was optimistic things would get better under Biden.
The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, had a US court hearing in December 2019.
But the pandemic and Trump’s tough immigration policies mean her asylum case has seen little progress.
Her dream is for her children to have a good education.
“It’s hard to tell your children that everything is going to be fine when you feel like the world is crashing down on you,” she said.

