Israel re-opens further with ‘green pass’ for vaccinated

New Libyan PM seeks to develop ties with Italy

ROME: Libya’s new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has expressed his wish to develop ties with Italy, including increasing cooperation in managing migration in the Mediterranean.

“We intend to develop our privileged relationship with neighboring Italy, as we share many common challenges, including the management of migration,” tweeted Dbeibah, who congratulated Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi for his new government.

“With Italy we have many opportunities for economic integration. We congratulate Draghi for having taken the post of head of government. We wish him success in his mission.”

Dbeibah’s comments came after the head of the new Presidential Council of Libya, Mohammad Younes Menfi, met with Italy’s ambassador to his country, Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, in Tripoli.

According to Italian Embassy sources in Tripoli, Menfi expressed to Grimaldi “his appreciation to Italy for keeping operational the embassy during the war.”

Menfi also expressed his hopes “for even stronger cooperation between Italy and Libya as part of the special relationship between the peoples” of the two countries. He said he intends to visit Rome as soon as possible.