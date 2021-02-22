US outraged by recent rocket attacks in Iraq but will not lash out

LONDON: The United States said Monday it would hold Iran to account for its Iraqi allies after rocket fire hit the US embassy in Baghdad, but insisted it would not be drawn into an escalation.
“We have seen the reports of the rocket fire today ... as you heard us say in the aftermath of the tragic attack in Irbil, we are outraged by the recent attacks,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Price said Washington was also outraged by recent rocket attacks on coalition forces and others in Iraq and said, “We will hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans.”
He said the United States was still determining who was behind last week’s attack on the Irbil International Airport compound that killed a contractor working with US forces at the military base on the compound.
“What we will not do is lash out and risk an escalation that plays into the hands of Iran and contributes to their attempts to further destabilize Iraq,” Price said, adding that the US will respond at a time and place of its choosing. (With AFP and Reuters)
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
UAE authorities recently announced plans to offer citizenship to select foreigners based on a number of criteria
Experts say the decision will benefit the wider economy and give expatriates a real stake in the country’s future
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Foreign migrant workers make up nearly 90 percent of the population in the UAE’s seven emirates, making it one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse countries in the world. But expatriates have never been given the chance to apply for, or shown a pathway to, citizenship.
Now, legal reforms adopted by the UAE leadership that overturn this longstanding practice are being hailed as a potentially transformative development for the country’s future.
Given the similarities in the policy-development processes of the Arab Gulf countries, some experts wonder whether the UAE’s move could become a bellwether for other GCC countries that are trying to diversify their economies and grappling with identical population challenges. In a tweet, Kuwaiti investor and adviser Ali Al-Salim called the Emirati citizenship offer “a game changer for the Gulf.”
All eyes will definitely be on how the UAE manages the risks and rewards of the new approach. In any case, only a select group of foreigners living in the country are expected to qualify for Emirati nationality. Legislators believe granting citizenship to investors as well as talented and innovative people will benefit the wider economy and give expats a real stake in the country’s future.
“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Jan. 30. “The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.”
For decades foreign migrant workers have been the mainstay of the UAE’s economy, in everything from the service sector to the top professions. The vast majority are South and Southeast Asian workers, who send their wages home as remittances.
Yet, residency for this segment of the population has remained largely contingent on their employment visas. Even children born to foreign parents in the UAE are not entitled to Emirati citizenship.
Under the new law, the cabinet, executive councils and local courts will begin nominating those eligible for citizenship under a strictly set criteria. According to a statement published by the state-owned Emirates News Agency, investors, doctors, scientists and people in the creative industries will be among the first to be considered.
“The UAE is very much en route to becoming a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multicultural country and it is certainly taking all the steps to make that happen,” Nasser Saidi, a Lebanese politician and economist who previously served as minister of economy and industry, told Arab News.
“The new citizenship law goes very much in this same direction. Previously, you were just a visitor here in one form or another. You were employed, you invested, but you didn’t have a long-term stake in the country. UAE citizenship for foreigners means you now have a long-term stake in the country.”
Then there is the Gulf region’s looming demographic challenge. A study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the Department of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle last year predicted that by 2050, 151 nations will not be producing enough babies to sustain their populations.
Falling fertility is already a problem in the Gulf states. In 2017, the global fertility rate was 2.37, but in the six GCC states it averaged just 1.84. Qatar, Bahrain and Oman were on the verge of failing to maintain their population numbers, but they were already dropping steadily in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.
By 2100, the situation in these countries is predicted to be even worse, with fertility rates falling to between 1.32 and 1.39 children in Saudi Arabia and between 1.23 and 1.27 in the UAE.
For the GCC states, there is an additional problem: they are seeking to diversify their economies and, at the same time, trying to replace foreign workers in key roles with their own citizens.
Going back in time and reversing the progress made in gender equality in the workplace and in society at large is impossible. Likewise, any attempt to persuade women to have more children against their will is not a viable solution.
For high-income countries with shrinking local populations, the University of Washington researchers saw only one way out: “The optimal strategy for economic growth, fiscal stability, and geopolitical security is liberal immigration with effective assimilation into these societies.”
For now, though, only select foreigners and professionals can aspire to obtaining a UAE passport. Investors seeking citizenship must own property in the UAE, have obtained one or more patents approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or another reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the ministry, according to the statement.
Doctors must be specialized in a unique scientific discipline or one in high demand in the UAE, while scientists are required to be active researchers at a university, research center or in the private sector with practical experience of no less than 10 years in the same field.
Intellectuals and artists, meanwhile, must be considered pioneers in their field and ideally have won one or more international awards. Recommendation letters from relevant government entities are also mandatory.
One particularly enticing aspect of the policy is that it allows new UAE passport applicants to also keep their existing citizenship.
“You can retain your own home country citizenship, which is very important for many people,” said Saidi. “There’s a big advantage from that point of view. Importantly, what this is really saying in terms of the economic aspect is that it allows you to be a leader in the country. It will attract and maintain human capital.”
Before the amendment to the citizenship law was announced, the UAE had unveiled a raft of measures to shake up its foreign-ownership laws to make the country more welcoming to investors by abolishing the need for companies to have Emirati shareholders.
In 2019, the UAE announced plans to grant extended visas to wealthy property investors, entrepreneurs and “specialized talents and researchers.” In late 2020 the government expanded the “golden” visa program and began offering five-year retirement visas to people above a certain income level. Subsequently, it introduced a remote worker visa permitting one-year stays for people with employment overseas provided they met a minimum salary requirement.
“The first advantage is that you are creating a much more diverse multi-skilled labor force by reaching new people from other nationalities,” said Saidi, referring to the liberalized UAE residency rules.
“The second, the idea is to move away from the past economic model of the UAE, which is a ‘build it and they will come’ type of model to one based more on knowledge and tech-oriented development of industries. Fourth, you retain talent, and fifth, you increase foreign direct investment into the country.”
Experts see many of the changes in the UAE’s visa policies as a response to sluggish economic growth, low oil prices and financial blows delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 2015, you have had ups and downs in oil prices which has meant that continuing with the model where you are non-diversified becomes an increasingly risky proposition, particularly at a time of climate change when countries across the world are moving to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Saidi.
“The market for oil over time has become smaller as countries shift towards greater energy efficiency and greater renewable energy. When you think of de-risking your fossil fuel assets, you do what Saudi Arabia did with Aramco. Everyone wants to de-risk now, which means greater diversification and moving away from high energy-intense activities. And this has been taking place over the last three to four years.”
In order to diversify, UAE legislators hope attracting skilled workers and big investors will insulate its economy from future oil shocks and prepare it for a carbon-neutral world. The hope is that, in the process the UAE will also evolve into an active, multi-ethnic society.
“From a business perspective there is nothing that will encourage people to be freer with their cash in our country than the idea that they have a safe and long-term home here,” Mishal Kanoo, an Emirati businessman and deputy chairman of Kanoo Group, told Arab News.
“The idea is to encourage the best and the brightest in their field from all over the world to come and live here and contribute to the economy and this will bring about change not just in the economy but in new ideas for growth and development.”
Emirati public intellectuals believe change will not happen overnight, and that there will be some trepidation in a young country of just one million full-fledged citizens.
“A law was announced, but from the time it gets announced to the time it is implemented, a lot of things will need to be checked and rechecked,” said Kanoo.
“Any change causes a fear factor. The best way to overcome any fear is to dip your foot in and see what it is like.”
Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister
Both sides also discussed regional security challenges
Arab News
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said
“The Secretary addressed the US approach toward a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Israelis, Palestinians, and the greater Middle East,” it said in a statement.
Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.
Blinken also told Ashkenazi of Washington’s continued “commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena.”
Both sides also discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing these issues.
Ashkenazi and Blinken “acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead,” it added. (With Reuters)
US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war
Lenderking will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3
He will meet with senior government officials and UN envoy to Yemen
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US envoy seeking to end Yemen’s brutal war headed back to the region Monday as the Houthi militia presses ahead with an offensive to take the government’s last northern toehold.
Tim Lenderking, named by President Joe Biden in his first days in office in a sign of renewed US effort to address the humanitarian catastrophe, will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3, the State Department said.
His discussions “will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” a statement from the State Department said, without specifying his exact stops.
The statement also said that he is expected to meet with senior government officials in the region and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
Lenderking was in the region less than two weeks ago when he held talks in Saudi Arabia.
On his return to Washington, Lenderking said the administration was working “to energize international diplomatic efforts with our Gulf partners, the United Nations and others to create the right conditions for a cease-fire and to push the parties toward a negotiated settlement to end the war in Yemen.”
The diplomacy comes as the Houthis ignore international calls for restraint and seek to capture Marib, the internationally recognized government’s last major bastion in the north which lies next to some of Yemen’s richest oil fields.
The Biden administration in one of its first moves ended a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump’s team of the Iranian-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.
Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests
At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers
Reuters AFP
ALGIERS: Thousands of Algerians marched through Algiers and other cities on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak protests that forced Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.
Protesters urged the removal of a new government they see as little different from the one Bouteflika led for two decades. “We are not here to celebrate, but to demand your departure,” they chanted. “The fateful hour has arrived,” read one banner brandished by demonstrators, while others waved Algerian and Berber flags.
The mass rally in Algiers was the largest since weekly Hirak demonstrations were suspended in March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police were deployed in force in the capital, where they set up security checkpoints and carried out identity checks around key flashpoints while helicopters hovered overhead. At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers.
Police tried to block protesters from gathering around the Grand Post Office, which was at the heart of the mass protests that began in Algiers and other cities on Feb. 22, 2019, to oppose Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.
The main demands of the leaderless, unorganised Hirak protests were the ousting of Algeria's old ruling elite, an end to corruption and the army’s withdrawal from politics.
After Bouteflika was ousted, the authorities held a presidential election that Hirak supporters viewed as a sham and which resulted in Abdelmadjid Tebboune winning the presidency in December 2019.
Many of Monday’s demonstrators want a more thorough change. “We will stick to our principles until all demands are met,” said Mohamed Tadjer, 30, an employee of Algeria's state insurance company.
“Things must change. We are fed up,” said Ahmed Kachime, 25, a student.
Tebboune returned to Algeria last week after spending most of the past four months in Germany receiving medical treatment after contracting COVID-19. On the eve of the anniversary, he carried out a limited government reshuffle, in a bid to head off renewed rallies. But there were few significant changes, and amongthose retained were Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, who is seen as a symbol of Algeria’s judicial crackdown on protesters and opposition activists.
Zaki Hannache, a 33-year-old activist, said Hirak supporters were unimpressed by the president’s reshuffle and his call for early elections.
“The reshuffle doesn’t interest me, it’s the same old people,” he said. "Same thing with parliament, the new members will work, like the current regime, for their own interests, not for the people.”
US military chief warns Iran against ‘provocation’
No one can stop Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Khamenei says
Arab News
JEDDAH: The US military chief in the Middle East has warned Iran against any provocation amid diplomatic maneuvers over Tehran’s nuclear program.
“I would think this would be a good time for everybody to behave soberly and cautiously, and see what happens,” Gen. Frank McKenzie said on a visit to Oman.
The four-star general, head of US Central Command (Centcom), did not rule out that Tehran would try to avenge Iranian warlord Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
“I think there’s still a risk that they might entertain that as a course of action,” he said.
He urged Iran not to undertake any “nefarious activities” if it wanted to rebuild trust.
“I think they would want to be recognized as a responsible member of the family of nations and a stable member in the region,”
he said.
After he spoke, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would enrich uranium up to any purity the country needed, and would never yield to US pressure over its nuclear work.
“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20 percent. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs. We may increase it to 60 percent,” he said.
Khamenei claimed Tehran had never sought a nuclear weapon but if it wanted to, “no one could stop us from acquiring it.”
The supreme leader spoke after Iranian officials reached a compromise agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency over access for UN inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities.
US President Joe Biden, European powers and Tehran are trying to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement, which collapsed when Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
Since then the US has reimposed sanctions that were eased under the deal, while Iran has incrementally breached its obligations. Each side insists that the other should return to compliance first.
Iran threatened to restrict IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities from Feb. 23 unless the US lifted sanctions, but IAEA chief Rafael Grossi held last-ditch talks in Tehran at which the two sides reached a technical agreement for up to three months.
Grossi said that under the temporary deal there was less access, but the IAEA would be able to “retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work.”