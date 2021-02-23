You are here

Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics

Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics
People walk through a shopping street decorated with banners of Tokyo's postponed Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP)
Updated 23 February 2021
  It was the first time that the New Year greetings had been canceled since 1990 following the death of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously named Emperor Showa, in 1989
TOKYO: Japan has managed to fight the coronavirus pandemic through quarantine, social distancing and states of emergency since the global outbreak of the virus began early last year.
The Japanese health ministry, under the directive of Japan’s minister overseeing vaccinations Taro Kono, began administering vaccines to medical staff on Feb. 17.
The country has so far approved only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and started administering the first shots in a Tokyo hospital.
The uphill battle Japan and the rest of the world faced during this pandemic was no easy feat.
On Jan. 16 last year, the Japanese health ministry confirmed the first coronavirus case in the country.
A week later, the foreign ministry issued a level two travel warning for the city of Wuhan in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
By the end of January, more cases were detected that were either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms. By February and March, the outbreak had reached most parts of the world, with talks of lockdowns, quarantine and social distancing measures.
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe announced in March a 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) emergency economic package to help fight the pandemic as he sought public support for his government’s fight against the outbreak.
Travel restrictions were also put in place and a state of emergency was discussed in Tokyo as cases continued to rise in and out of Japan.
The country opened back up around June and by August cases began to rise again. By November, Japan’s Imperial Household Agency had decided to cancel the 2021 New Year greetings by the Imperial Family to visitors at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo due to the threat of the virus.




Hopes remain that the Olympics will go ahead despite coronavirus challenges. (Supplied)

It was the first time that the New Year greetings had been canceled since 1990 following the death of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously named Emperor Showa, in 1989.
On Jan. 2, members of the Imperial Family appear on the balcony of the palace to offer New Year’s greetings to crowds of visitors.
Since the start of the Heisei era in 1989, at least 50,000 people visit to receive royal greetings.
The Imperial Family also greets the public at the palace on the Emperor’s birthday. But visits this year and last year were canceled due to concerns over crowding.
As December rolled around, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations were kept to a minimum, as coronavirus cases began to reach an all-time high. In Jan. 7 of this year, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo.
With vaccines being administered and quarantine measures still in place for travelers, many hope that the situation will subside in time for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Summer Games, despite the obstacles.

 

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
Updated 23 February 2021
  The center's portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot
RIYADH: Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Monday inaugurated the electronic platforms of the Justice Training Center.
It includes the center’s online portal, a training platform, and a mobile app.
“The training e-platform provides extensive training solutions, including automated communication, training management, and electronic tests,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
“It aims to boost the center’s efficiency and users experience. The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot,” it added.


 

 

 

Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia's fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 23 February 2021
  Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has appointed Burak Cakmak to lead the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission, the Ministry of Culture announced on Monday.

A heavyweight of the industry, Cakmak will become the commission’s CEO and has been tasked with managing, organizing and developing the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia.

In his role, he will also look to encourage financing and investment into the Saudi fashion industry as well as defining the sector’s laws and regulations, alongside supporting local professionals and entrepreneurs while also developing educational and professional programs.

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year.

He has also has held numerous high-profile leadership positions at major industrial companies, as well as acting as sustainability consultant at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Cakmak attended the Fashion Futures conference in Riyadh last month, which included the first large-scale runway show to be held in the Kingdom at Tuwaiq Palace.

The Fashion Commission is one of 11 bodies established by the Ministry of Culture in order to manage and promote the Saudi cultural sector.

Blue ammonia’s role in the energy transition of Saudi Arabia and Japan

Blue ammonia's role in the energy transition of Saudi Arabia and Japan
A blue ammonia carrier at Jubail terminal in Saudi Arabia. The renewable fuel is being touted as a new opportunity to meet climate change targets and power the future. (Aramco)
Updated 23 February 2021
  Blue ammonia is critical to Japan's ambitions to sustain both the environment and the economy
TOKYO: The world’s first shipment of blue ammonia was dispatched from Saudi Arabia to Japan on Sep. 27, 2020 for use in a power station for the production of zero-carbon power generation, paving the way for the further use of hydrogen in the energy system.

The Saudi-Japanese collaboration is part of a pilot project, conducted by the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) and oil company Saudi Aramco in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC).
The collaboration is important for both countries as Japan aims to be a world leader in the use of hydrogen, while Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, wants to diversify its energy mix with plans to emerge as a global force in clean power.
In the Paris climate deal, Japan pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030, from 2013 levels. It also plans to “lead the world in utilizing hydrogen” for clean energy production, which is contained in ammonia.
“Blue ammonia is critical to Japan’s zero carbon emission ambitions to sustain the balance between the environment and the economy. About 10 percent of power in Japan can be generated by 30 million tons of blue ammonia. We can start with co-firing blue ammonia in existing power stations, eventually transitioning to single firing with 100 percent blue ammonia,” IEEJ chairman and CEO Masakazu Toyoda said in a release.
In an earlier interview with Arab News Japan, Toyoda explained that Japan is currently heavily dependent on energy imports, which mostly consists of fossil fuels, specifically oil. This was exacerbated after the closure of Japan’s nuclear plans due to the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, which forced Japan to shift its energy mix and lead to an increase in the consumption of natural gas, oil, and renewable energy to replace the portion of the nuclear energy share.
The project is also important for Saudi Arabia to showcase its increased focus on sustainable energy as a cornerstone in building the solution to the current unsustainable energy model. The Kingdom has placed energy transitions, which include a gradual shift from fossil fuels toward hydrogen-based, low-carbon energy sources, at the heart of their development strategies with an aim to diversify their energy production.
The advantage ammonia has over fossil fuels is that it releases no carbon dioxide (CO2) when combusted in a thermal power plant, and it is easier to transport, which means that it has “the potential to make a significant contribution to an affordable and reliable low-carbon energy future,” according to Saudi Aramco.
The production of 40 tons of blue ammonia by Saudi Aramco and SABIC leveraged existing infrastructure as the blue ammonia supply chain begins at the Saudi Aramco oil and gas production facilities, where hydrocarbons are processed into blue ammonia at Jubail, the largest industrial city in Saudi Arabia located in the Eastern province.
Mitsubishi Corporation, which is representing IEEJ’s study team, worked with SABIC to monitor the transport logistics in partnership with JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. and UBE Industries.
In the case of the blue ammonia project, Saudi Aramco said in a statement that shipping challenges were overcome with 50 tons of carbon dioxide captured during the process, 30 tons of which was used in SABIC’s Ibn-Sina methanol plant. The remaining 20 tons were transported and injected into the Uthmaniyah oil field for Enhanced Oil Recovery.
Blue ammonia was then shipped to Japan to generate power at three production sites: A plant in Aioi where ammonia was co-fired with coal, a 2 megawatt (MW) plant in Yokohama, where the ammonia was co-fired with natural gas, and a 50 kilowatt (kW) micro gas turbine site in Koriyama.
“The shipment is considered the first around the world, and it represents a crucial opportunity for Aramco to introduce hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia,” said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer, Saudi Aramco, according to Saudi media.
Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABIC’s vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management, said: “At SABIC, we can economically leverage our existing infrastructure for hydrogen and ammonia production with CO2 capture. Our experience in the full supply chain along with integrated petrochemicals facilities will play an important role in providing the world with the blue ammonia.”
The Saudi-Japan blue ammonia supply network involved a full-value chain; including the conversion of hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia, as well as the capture of associated carbon dioxide emissions.
As the urgency of climate change becomes more obvious and the energy matrix continues to evolve, ammonia is facilitating the creation of new energy economies, the Saudi-Japanese pilot project is one example through which ammonia can help supply the world’s increasing demand for energy by reliable and sustainable methods.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy

Who's Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy
Updated 23 February 2021
Mohammed Aldhalaan is the co-founder and CEO of the educational technology (edtech) startup, Noon Academy.

Noon Academy was founded in 2013 and became one of the fastest-growing edtech startups in the Kingdom. It began as a test preparation website but has grown into a comprehensive online learning platform with over 6 million registered students.

The platform incorporates social and gamification features that enable students to have a collaborative learning experience with fellow pupils and teachers through study groups, peer-to-peer learning, and contests.

As of June last year the academy had raised a Pre-B fund of $13 million. It aims to bring together 50 million students and tutors from around the world by 2023.

Prior to founding Noon, Aldhalaan spent almost five years at the Saudi information security company Elm, first as a strategy team leader and then as strategic alliances executive manager.

Before Elm, he co-founded and was a general manager at CloudTech, a startup providing turnkey solutions in the education and training industry.

Aldhalaan began his career as a senior credit analyst at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and has completed postgraduate programs from the Queen’s School of Business, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford University Graduate School of Business, the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, and the Kellogg School of Management.

Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday

Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday
Updated 23 February 2021
  The emperor will be unable to interact and talk with members of the public this year due to coronavirus restrictions
TOKYO: In anticipation of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23, Emperor Naruhito of Japan responded to questions from the media about the Imperial family, the pandemic and the situation in Japan.

When asked about the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “In the history of Japan, there have been many difficult times such as natural disasters and the spread of epidemics. Emperor Shomu, who created the Great Buddha of Nara with a desire to calm an unstable world, sought an end to the plague by looking back to past emperors. Beginning with Emperor Saga in the Heian period, successive emperors such as Emperor Go-Nara and Emperor Shomucho wanted to be close to the people. I think that spirit is still relevant today. I think that the basics of the Imperial family are to always wish for the happiness of the people and to share the pain of the people.

“In terms of thinking about the people and being close to them, it is very important to pay attention to and encourage those who have been affected by disaster, the disabled and the elderly, and those who have been doing their best for society and people. It is a natural feeling for (Empress) Masako and I, and I think it is an important duty for the imperial family. For the past year, we have been at the mercy of the coronavirus. I would like to express my deepest condolences to those who have lost family or friends.”

The emperor thanked medical staff for their efforts and said he was happy a vaccine was now available. He added that it was particularly painful when people died on their own or by their own hand, and expressed the hope that something could be done to prevent this. He himself said he was sad that he was unable to connect with the people due to the virus, but was happy to greet people via the internet.

“We were able to convey our feelings to the people by video message,” he added. “It is a great discovery to find new possibilities in online activities. Online may have some challenges, but I would like to continue to utilize it in a way that suits the situation.”

In response to questions about his family, the emperor commented on the condition of Empress Masako, who reportedly has been suffering from stress in recent years.

“Masako has some difficulties in getting in shape due to restrictions on activities as a result of the spread of the coronavirus,” the emperor said. “Masako is still in the process of recovery. Her physical condition is not stable and after a big event her tiredness tends to remain for a while. She wants to continue to steadily improve and do what she can without overdoing it. Masako is an important person who supports my daily activities, and she is a good counselor both publicly and privately.”

Referring to his daughter Princess Aiko, the emperor responded: “Aiko, who became a university student from April of last year, continues to take classes online due to the effects of the new coronavirus, but when she first went to university last fall, she said, ‘I gained new knowledge at university.’ There are quite a lot of tasks in the online class, and Aiko is working hard on each one, which seems to be difficult, but I think that the teachers who prepare the class take a lot of trouble. I hope that Aiko will lead a meaningful student life. Aiko usually does some exercise outdoors when she has time, but she spends a lot of time at home, so we, her family, value the time to have fun and get together.”

When asked about allowing females to be included in the line of succession to the imperial throne, the emperor was reminded of the customs of European royal families. However, he refused to be drawn into anything other than a diplomatic answer. Without a male heir, the next in line to the throne will be his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, and the Imperial line will then pass to his son, Prince Hisahito.

“I am well aware of the situation in European royal families,” the Emperor replied. “However, as I said last year, I would like to refrain from mentioning matters related to the system.”

