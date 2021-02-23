Legendary Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi to perform at Egypt’s El-Qubba Palace

Tahar Rahim recounts ‘beautiful’ of Golden Globe-nominated role
Updated 23 February 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim is paving the way for Arab talent with his Golden Globe nominated performance in “The Mauritanian.” Even alongside legendary actor and fellow nominee Jody Foster, Rahim’s portrayal of former Guantánamo Bay detainee Mohamedou Salahi is the centerpiece of the film and has landed him in the running for the best actor award.
“It was such a beautiful part,” Rahim told Arab News. “It was like I was blown away and when I met him I was like yeah I got a big responsibility to put him on screen. Because it's more than a movie to him. It's his story.”
“The Mauritanian” is based on Salahi’s memoir, “Guantánamo Diary,” which chronicles his imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba due to his suspected ties to Al-Qaeda. The film follows the story of his defense attorney, her associate and a military prosecutor who uncover a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating his case.
“Here’s a guy who was abducted from his home… was taken away by a foreign government, subjected to torture — physical, psychological, sexual torture — and was kept from his family from anyone he knew for 15 years. And yet he managed to get through all of that. He was not broken,” Foster, who plays defense attorney Nancy Hollander, told Arab News.
There are high hopes that Rahim’s nomination marks another step in the right direction for Hollywood’s changing relationship with Arab roles and performers. To him this film was not only a great role, but a responsibility to tell Mohamedou’s story.
“If we talk about the way (Arab) actors are portrayed usually, it’s kind of a new way to show them like very, very human,” Rahim said. “It's beyond the fact that he is innocent or guilty whether — even if I think he’s innocent in his case, whatever. It’s beyond that. It’s to show a different face (of) these people.”
Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film also stars actors Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Arab stars react to split of iconic music duo Daft Punk
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Iconic music duo Daft Punk announced their split after 28 years this week, and global EDM titans, other artists and fans are taking a moment to recognize what the enigmatic French electronic performers have contributed to music and to their lives. A number of Arab stars also took to social media to lament the loss of the EDM duo.
Though the music group, consisting of French musicians Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, emerged on the scene well before part-Tunisian model, singer and actress Sonia Ben Ammar was even born, she made sure to take to Instagram to honor the artists, who according to her Stories played a pivotal role in her life.
“You don’t even know how much of an impact they’ve had on my life,” wrote the 22-year-old, alongside a broken heart emoji.
Meanwhile, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid decided to pay tribute to the duo in the most Gen Z way possible, by way of a meme.
The catwalk star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho making his Oscar awards kiss, with the caption “Me trying to get Daft Punk back together.” She also chose the broken heart emoji to express her feelings about the music duo splitting up.
Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen posted a video of herself cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road listening to Daft Punk’s 2013 hit “Instant Crush.”
“Forever your big fan,” she captioned the video.
Also taking to the photo-sharing platform to react to Daft Punk’s breakup was Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam to share a video of the helmet-wearing duo alongside the text “Forever.”
French-Algerian dancer-turned-actress shared a graphic the group set to their song “Rollin’ & Scratchin’” and captioned it with the prayer hands emoji.
Daft Punk have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”
They released their debut album in 1993.
The Paris-born music duo announced the breakup with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue.” Kathryn Frazier, the band’s longtime publicist, confirmed the breakup.
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for new podcast
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Former US President Barack Obama and rock music legend Bruce Springsteen debuted a new podcast this week where the pair discuss topics ranging from fatherhood and marriage to race and the state of America.
The eight-episode series, called “Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.,” is available exclusively through music streaming service Spotify. The first two episodes were released on Monday.
In the introduction to episode one, Obama said he and his family and friends had been discussing divisions in the United States and how “we find our way back to a more unifying American story.” One of his friends, Obama said, “just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”
“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” Obama added. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”
The podcast was unveiled as Spotify announced it would launch in 85 new markets in the next few days, making the service available to more than 1 billion people around the world.
Spotify offers more than 2.2 million podcasts alongside its music library, including one hosted by Michelle Obama.
What We Are Reading Today: Religion, Identity and Power: Turkey and the Balkans in the Twenty-First Century
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News
Author: Ahmet Erdi Ozturk
This recently published book explores, from a historical perspective, Turkey’s current political maneuvers and religious leverages in the Balkans under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It presents Albania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia as case studies of Turkey using soft and hard policy instruments in the region.
Author Ahmet Erdi Ozturk, an associate professor at London Metropolitan University and Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow at Coventry University in the UK and the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, wrote the book after a study in several Balkan countries that took more than three years to complete and included interviews with almost 130 high-ranking individuals.
It suggests that Turkey insistently interferes in Balkan politics using religion, state power and imaginary identities, dubbed by some as neo-Ottomanism, and that this presence gradually becomes a threat to the secularism and sovereignty of the countries it targets.
The book, published by Edinburgh University Press, not only aids understanding of Turkish-Balkan diplomatic relations, but also the complex relationship between the regime in Ankara under Erdogan and the Muslim communities in the three countries.
Beyond that, it is about more than just Turkey and the Balkans; it also deepens our understanding of how religion can be used as a form of soft power in global affairs. It examines a number of political parties, for example Besa in Macedonia, that are linked to the regime in Ankara and the ways in which they interact with Turkish state apparatus.
The underlying strategy behind the construction of new mosques across the Balkans as a way to turn these countries toward Turkey rather than West is also examined in detail.
Six Arab films to screen at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Beirut-born director duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin and Lebanese director Eliane Raheb are among the seven filmmakers set to present their new work at the 71st Berlinale, commonly known as the Berlin International Film Festival.
Films made by Egyptian filmmaker Sharief Zohairy, Argentinian-Lebanese George Peter Barbari and Palestinian director Samaher Alqadi are also part of the official lineup. Of the titles chosen, four were directed by women.
A co-production uniting Lebanon, France and Canada, “Memory Box” by Hadjithomas and Joreige will be competing for the prestigious Golden Bear award at the forthcoming festival. The film, which is making its world premiere, tells the story of a single mother from Montreal who is confronted with memories of her past as a teenager during the Lebanese civil war of the 1980s. It is the fifth film by the Lebanon-born filmmakers.
Screening in the Panorama section of the festival, Raheb’s “Miguel’s War” tells the story of a Lebanese man who had been oppressed by society all through his youth. In 1982 he decided to participate in Lebanon’s civil war to find a place within society and to prove himself to his family.
Amin’s “Souad,” which was initially meant to make its debut at the 2020 Cannes International Film Festival, will also be shown in the Berlinale’s Panorama section. The film explores how social media affects the lives of young girls approaching adulthood.
Also showing in the Panorama section is “Death of a Virgin and The Sin of Not Living” by Barbari. It will mark the filmmaker’s directorial debut. The story is based on true events from the director’s own life. It follows four young Lebanese men on their way to win their acceptance into manhood.
“As I Want” by Alqadi is a documentary feature that was motivated by the public rape of her best friend in the streets of Cairo, which led to a series of mass protests against sexual assault in Egypt that the director captured with her camera.
The festival’s Forum Expanded selection will screen 17 films as well as art installations, including Zohairy’s five-and-a-half-hour long documentary “Seven Years Around the Nile Delta.” Shot in a period of seven years, the film is half road movie and half travelogue.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Berlinale will be split into two stages: A digital-only event taking place from March 1-5 and a live red carpet event open to the public in June.