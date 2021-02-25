Hend Sabri’s ‘Ayza Atgawez’ to return on Netflix after 10 years

DUBAI: Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabri is set to release a new season of her 2010 comedy series “Ayza Atgawez” (“I Want to Get Married”) on the streaming service Netflix, she announced on Thursday.
The new show, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Hady El Bagory, will be called “Al Bahth Aan Ola” which translates to “Finding Ola.”
In the 2010 series, Sabri played the role of Ola, a young pharmacist from a middle-class family who hoped to get married before she turns 30.
Sabri took to Instagram to reveal the news to her 2.9 million followers. “I am excited because I will meet Ola Abdel Sabour again after 10 years,” she said in a video she shot on set. “Do you remember her? You do for sure. You ask me a lot about her. I am trying to look for her in a new world. We will discover what she did after 10 years.”
“Just like you all changed after 10 years, she also changed. But, some things never change,” she added, revealing that veteran Egyptian actress Susan Badr, who played Ola’s mom, will also be in the show’s new season.
Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass reunite on sweet-but-shallow Western
Updated 25 February 2021
Adam Grundey
AMSTERDAM: Tom Hanks as an ageing cowboy searching for his place in a world that is changing too rapidly for him? No, this isn’t “Toy Story 4.” Sadly.
“News of the World” sees Hanks reunite with director Paul Greengrass — the combo behind 2013’s “Captain Phillips.” Here, Hanks plays another captain, Jefferson Kyle Kidd — a veteran of the Confederate army in the US Civil War who now makes a living traveling from town to town reading the news from the latest papers he can find to people who pay 10 cents apiece to hear it. While on the road, he encounters a young German girl by an overturned wagon. She had been kidnapped by Native Americans as an infant and raised as one of their own, but is now being returned to her only surviving relatives by a soldier who has died in their wagon crash.
Kidd ends up, somewhat convolutedly (but essentially because he’s such a good guy), having to transport the girl, Johanna — who barely speaks German or English — to her aunt and uncle himself; a long, dangerous journey made even more dangerous by predators, both human and animal. As they travel, Kidd tries to connect with Johanna, who clearly identifies as Native American and has no desire for a ‘Western’ life.
It’s hard to imagine anyone but Hanks in this role, since his name is now pop-culture shorthand for this type of world-weary, kind, level-headed character. Kidd is all of those things. Hanks plays him perfectly.
Though billed as a Western, this is no action movie. Instead, it’s a contemplation of a divided nation attempting to pull itself together, and of love and responsibility. Johanna’s actual relatives are far less invested in her welfare than Kidd (they’ve never met before and she is borderline-feral, after all).
The success of the film rides on the chemistry between Helena Zengel as Johanna and Hanks as her guardian. I wasn’t entirely convinced — in comparison, to say, the similar couple in the Coen brothers’ 2010 take on “True Grit.”
“News of the World” is a sweet, downbeat-but-optimistic movie, and certainly not bad. But it is more notable, ultimately, for the films that it isn’t, rather than the film it is.
Kurdish artist Hiwa K discusses highlights from his Dubai exhibition
Updated 25 February 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: When the Kurdish artist Hiwa K was a child in Baghdad, his mother noticed how he would crawl to a small canal near their home and pick up random items. Even their neighbor recognized his peculiar behavior. “He told my mother, ‘I don’t know what this guy will be, but he is very interested — he’s too curious,’” Hiwa, now based in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah, tells Arab News. “ She always said that was the beginning of my artistic practice.”
That childlike sense of curiosity seems to have remained with him, as evidenced by his latest exhibition — “Do you remember what you are burning?” — at Dubai’s Jameel Arts Centre, his first in the region. Old TV screens, scraps of raw material, and experimental video installations ultimately act as a self-portrait, reflecting Hiwa’s personal experience of warfare and estrangement as a refugee during the 1990s. In a statement for the exhibition, he writes: “People often ask me, ‘Where are you based?’ ‘On my feet.’ ‘Where are your feet based?’ ‘My feet are never based.’”
The show also serves as a commentary on Iraq in recent decades — tossed from one political conflict to another, from the Iran-Iraq war to the rise of Daesh.
The exhibition gathers work from across the past 13 years of his career, which he says has been touched by “beautiful times and difficulties.”
He adds: “I’m in a different stage in my life now. We are living in a very crucial moment. Globally we are on the edge of extinction now and we have to be even more direct. It’s time.”
Here, Hiwa walks us through a selection of works from the exhibition, which runs until July 24.
‘Do you remember what you are burning?’ (2011-2017)
In 2011, after 60 days of peaceful protests, the Kurdish militia, who were supposed to be our brothers, started to shoot us and burned a stage used by activists. I made an announcement on Facebook and the network in Sulaymaniyah was really good, so people immediately shared it. I said we will gather in Azadi Square, where they burned the stage, and everyone should bring their favorite book and a magnifying glass — we are going to read and burn it at the same time. It was testing this border between the tongue and the heart. It’s very much a silent protest. There were 20 of us, but the militia started to participate with us by burning the books. I was burning a book and someone from the militia asked me, “Do you remember what you are burning?” Forgetting is very much a characteristic of the neo-liberal economy and fascism, because fascism is about destroying the past, not remembering, and just going to the future.
‘My Father’s Color Periods’ (2014)
This is a form of silent protest. During my childhood, most TVs in the Kurdish area didn’t have color. Everyone would put colored cellophane on the screens. Because of a lack of technology, you had to be more innovative. It’s a very personal piece, because my father was a calligrapher and he was not only putting one or two colors on, like everyone was doing. He was performative, trying to play with it: If there was a nature scene, for example, he would put the blue sheet up and the green sheet down. Because this work is personal, it’s somehow very general. It’s not just about colors; it goes back to the idea of gaining power. Technology makes your life easier but also more meaningless, because it takes power from you.
‘The Bell Project’ (2007-2015)
I met a guy called Nazhad, who was taking mines placed during the Iran-Iraq war from the borders. All the mines and weapons were going back to his foundry and he was melting them and making metal bricks. I was really interested in this guy because he’s an archive of many things: He knows which weapon was used where and from where it was imported. Indirectly, he tells you how many countries were involved in these wars and how our wars were the business of other countries.
Throughout history, bells have been melted into weapons and cannons. When I started working, I didn’t have the idea of making the bell. My gallery back then asked if I would make something for a church in Lucca, Italy, and the first thing that came to my mind was a bell. I filmed the process of making the bell, which took three months. I saw on the Internet that Daesh was trying to destroy artifacts from Mosul and Syria, so I put the Babylonian figures on it as a reference from the museums. A screen is a very ephemeral thing — it comes and goes. If you put it on a bell, it has 1,000 years of guarantee from the foundry, which was a very interesting timeline.
‘One-Room Apartment’ (2008-2017)
The concept started in 2007. I was searching for mines and I saw a few houses, which looked quite lonely: One person, one bed. This model for our society is very strange and alienating. I realized that it could be the symptom of a new system of individualism being brought into Iraq. When I was young, I was always unhappy about us being collective and thinking we should be like the West. All the young people are trying to copy this Western model of living alone, having your own freedom. It’s a lonely work. It’s very much set apart from the exhibition space — just like how the apartment was not in the city but near the borders of Iran.
‘View from Above’ (2017) & ‘Destruction in Common’ (2020)
I made “View from Above” for Documenta, which takes place in Kassel, Germany, every five years. Kassel was almost completely destroyed in World War II. I filmed a model of the city, which was made in 1955, and I paired that with “Destruction in Common,” which is a carpet modeled on a city in Iraq. Kassel has been built again and there’s a big weapons industry there, which has sent weapons to Iraq, Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries. With “Destruction in Common,” I’m reminding Kassel that it was in ruins once and now it’s taking part in the destruction of other cities. It’s about power, making decisions. The people making decisions are detached from the reality in which people live, but they have the power.
‘Qatees’ (2009)
I was walking the streets of Sulaymaniyah looking for someone who could make antennas. In the Iran-Iraq war, people would build homemade antennas because on the official channels Saddam Hussein was claiming victory and Iran was claiming its own victory. We had to connect to these illegal channels, which gave you the lost half of the story. People would also search for news of their relatives on Iranian TV. I met Abas and his story was very interesting. He stayed home for almost two years. At the time, you had to hide from the neighbors, because they’d think you had deserted from the army and they’d call the Security Directorate. Abas was talking about the frustration he felt, trying to make communication, to reach something, somewhere. He would use anything he could from the house in order to get another channel from somewhere else. I spent six days with Abas. We went to the outskirts of the city where people had thrown away metal and wood. We took materials and built antennas — shown in the work — until one worked and we could get Iranian channels.
PROFILE: The golden voice of Egyptian singer Nouran Abu Taleb
The Egyptian singer has made a name for herself performing covers, but is now prepping an album of original material
Updated 25 February 2021
Nourhan Tewfik
CAIRO: Anyone who grew up in Egypt in the 1980s will almost certainly remember the theme song for the opening credits of soap opera “Zay Al-Hawwa,” performed by Ali El-Haggar and Hanan Mady. That’s why a recent cover version by Egyptian singer Nouran Abu Taleb — accompanied by bassist Samer George — triggered intense bouts of nostalgia among Egyptians of a certain age.
Abu Taleb’s version of this TV classic is delicately intimate, her hypnotic voice giving it a touch of magic.
“Covering songs help you mature as an artist and curate your own vision. I’ve also found that nurturing different music influences helped me figure out what kind of music I wanted to be making,” Abu Taleb tells Arab News.
The cover is part of an ongoing series from Abu Taleb and George, which has so far included a version of Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir’s “Shababeek,” which earned Abu Taleb an invite perform the song live with Mounir; and a rendition of Kuwaiti band Guitara’s “Ya Ghali,” originally released in 2003, which garnered 16 million views on YouTube.
The aim of Abu Taleb’s collaboration with George is not to simply reproduce the original songs, however. Beyond their nostalgic quality, what has attracted people to their work, Abu Taleb says, is the unusual sound of a vocalist being accompanied only by a bass guitar — something that allows them to experiment with the compositions.
“Samer has been doing these voice-and-bass collabs for a while now, but mainly in English jazz, where they are more common. People are not really used to seeing a bass guitar accompanying a vocalist. So to use bass as a solo instrument in Arabic songs was completely new,” she says.
Abu Taleb only joined forces with George in 2018, after they had both performed separately on the same bill. “Samer is one of the most well-established jazz musicians in Egypt,” Abu Taleb says. “The bass guitar has a Western sound. My background, on the other hand, is more in Arabic and Oriental music, and I perform in Arabic.” That blend led George to suggest performing a tribute show to the iconic Lebanese diva Fayrouz — “(her) songs have a bit of both worlds,” Abu Taleb explains.
That show was a hit, and the duo went on to repeat their performance on a number of occasions. With things going so well, they decided it was time to expand their sound, and formed a band with percussionist Hany Bedair and clarinetist Mostafa Said — once again performing covers, with the exception of a Sufi-themed song written by Abu Taleb. (These days, the band also includes pianist George Nabil and drummer Marwan Wahid Zaki.)
Eventually, though, they did release an original track, 2019’s bossa nova-inspired “Fawazeer.” Other singles followed including their own soap-opera theme for the opening credits of 2019’s “Alamat Istifham.” In October, Abu Taleb released “Fil Lail,” a pop track that has garnered more than 130,000 views on YouTube.
Genre-hopping has been a distinctive feature of Abu Taleb’s career so far, and one that looks set to continue on her debut album, which she hopes to release this year. The record will see her collaborating with the poets Nada El-Shabrawy and Hazem Wefy, among others, and will span several genres, she says, including electronic and slow rock.
And while love songs are seen as outdated and cheesy by many of her peers, Abu Taleb says she will not shy away from them — not wanting to limit her creativity.
“I know our generation has grown bored with love songs, particularly since underground music made an appearance about a decade ago. We were looking for something different that talked about the people,” she says. “But I enjoy singing about everything, including love.”
REVIEW: Super-sport meets SUV — The Lamborghini Urus
The Italian manufacturer has made a car equally at home on the school run or the racing circuit
Updated 24 February 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: It’s confession time: I’ve always been a bit scared of Lamborghini.
The flashy super-sports cars in shocking colors that you see on Dubai streets and on the forecourts of five-star hotels look so downright aggressive and fast that I’ve always had a sneaky feeling that a man of my advancing years would look slightly ridiculous getting in and out of a Huracan or Aventador.
But the lure of the magical Lambo name was too much, and when the opportunity arose I was excited to step into the rather more sedate Urus, Lamborghini’s move into the super-SUV segment.
This section of the luxury car market is smoking hot at the moment, especially in the Middle East, which just loves its SUVs. Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, and Maserati have all produced fantastic multi-terrain vehicles recently, and even Ferrari is working on its own thoroughbred.
But the Urus is the sportiest and sexist of the elite SUVs so far and Lamborghini says it is the most powerful. Gulf drivers have taken to it with relish, judging by the numbers on the roads, many of which are being driven by Arab women. Interesting phenomenon.
FASTFACT
Urus
The name of a type of bull, similar to Spanish fighting bulls, maintaining Lamborghini’s link with the powerful animal.
I said “sedate,” but that is not really the appropriate term for a vehicle that will get you from 0-100kph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of just over 300kph. This is all thanks to a four-liter V-8 twin-turbo engine that gets all that power to a 4WD system the techies say is among the most advanced around at the moment.
If you want to emulate the archetypal Lambo-head by popping and cracking the engine at the signal, you can do that, but during normal driving the engine thunders rather than screams. You can hear yourself think and have a decent conversation in the cockpit, though you may have to shout for the benefit of rear-seat passengers — not a problem Lamborghini encounters in its sports cars, of course.
I had been told to expect superior road handling, and was not disappointed. This is a two-ton car that can take the kids to school in style and safety, or do some dune-bashing at the weekend, but the way it hurls itself out of sharp corners, or sticks flat to the road on hairpin bends, is a marvel to behold.
A lot of that is down to the ultra-sophisticated four-wheel steering that has the effect of elongating and shortening the wheelbase depending on speed and road orientation.
With such handling, it really is hard to believe you’re driving an SUV.
FASTFACT
Tractors
The original Mr Lamborghini also produced farm machines, and you can still buy a Lambo tractor — although that company no longer has anything to do with the sports-car manufacturer.
The interior screams “Italia,” and not just because of the driving modes — including Strada, Corsa, and Terra — that are flagged up on the center console. The others are Sport, and — a nice touch for the Middle East — Sabba (sand). I doubt the Neve (snow) mode will get much use in the region.
And of course you can personalize your own driving experience, in the Ego mode — again, how very Italian.
The cockpit technology is extremely sophisticated, with everything you’d expect from an Italian manufacturer now owned by a German company, VW. A lot of the hi-tech features seem heavily influenced by Audi, which is a good thing of course. Vorsprung Durch Technik, after all.
Lamborghini took a long time to design and unveil the Urus, perhaps while pondering whether it was really possible to mix a super-sports car with an SUV. But it has done it. At times you have to remind yourself that this is a multi-terrain vehicle, rather than something you want to throw around the F1 track on Yas Island.
The 2021 version will cost you around $272,257 for starters, but options can raise that significantly. To get the super-sport SUV of your dreams, you’d better start $354,000 and be prepared to go higher.
The car I drove was in a reassuringly traditional shade of British racing green, but now that I’ve overcome my Lambo-phobia with the Urus, look out for me on the roads of Dubai in a bright lime-and-day-glo-orange Huracan.