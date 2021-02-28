RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
During the call, Prince Mohammed reassured Sheikh Tamin of his health, and the Qatari emir “wished him continued health and wellness.”
Sheikh Tamim also “affirmed Qatar’s support for all that would enhance the security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom,” the statement said.
The two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, and underlined their keenness to promote joint Arab and Gulf action, Qatar News Agency reported, adding that Doha considers the Kingdom’s stability as an integral part of the stability of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Prince Mohammed also received a similar phone call from his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday, SPA said.
He thanked Sheikh Tamin and Sheikh Meshaal for their sincere sentiments.
Saudi crown prince receives calls from Qatar emir, Kuwaiti counterpart
https://arab.news/zsyyj
Saudi crown prince receives calls from Qatar emir, Kuwaiti counterpart
- Mohammed bin Salman reassured them of his health
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.