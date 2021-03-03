You are here

Pope urges prayer for success of Iraq visit
A Security man stands next to a poster of Pope Francis, ahead of his planned visit to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 03 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • ‘For a long time I’ve wanted to meet the people of Iraq, who’ve suffered so much’
  • Francis hails ‘another step forward in the brotherhood of believers’
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday asked all Catholics to pray for the success of his visit to Iraq on March 5-8.

“The day after tomorrow, with the help of God, I’ll go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I’ve wanted to meet the people of Iraq, who’ve suffered so much,” he told an audience in the Vatican that included Arab News.

“Together with other religious leaders, in the birthplace of Abraham we’ll also move another step forward in the brotherhood of believers. I ask you to accompany this journey with your prayer so that it can take place in the best way and bring all the desired fruits,” he added.

“The Iraqi people await me. They also waited for (Pope) St. John Paul II but he was forbidden to go (by Iraq’s then-President Saddam Hussein). One can’t disappoint a people a second time.”

The visit is going ahead despite Wednesday’s attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops in western Iraq.

While Pope Francis is not scheduled to visit that part of the country, he will spend time in Baghdad and Erbil, both hit by rocket attacks last month.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters that the pope may travel by armored vehicle, and will not be meeting crowds except for Mass at Erbil stadium on Sunday, where 10,000 people are expected.

“This is a particular situation. That’s why transport will be in a closed vehicle, meaning it will be difficult to see the pope on the street,” Bruni said in a press briefing attended by Arab News. “There will be a number of meetings, but none will be more than a few hundred people.”

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

  • Fatou Bensouda said the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor”
  • Bensouda said in 2019 there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip
Reuters

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories which will examine both sides in the conflict.
The decision comes after the court ruled on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, a move which prompted swift rejection from Washington and Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling.
"The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," outgoing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.
"In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides," Bensouda said.
"My office will take the same principled, non-partisan, approach that it has adopted in all situations over which its jurisdiction is seized."
Bensouda, who will be replaced by British prosecutor Karim Khan on June 16, said in December 2019 that "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip". She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.
The next step will be to determine whether Israel or Palestinian authorities have investigations themselves and to assess those.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When the court ruled on jurisdiction, he said: "When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure antisemitism."
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the prosecutor's investigation.
It is "a long-awaited step that serves Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve", the PA foreign ministry said in a statement. 

Updated 03 March 2021
AFP

  • The group of about 10 United Nations staff flew into the capital Tripoli on Tuesday
  • The unarmed observer team is also tasked with verifying the departure of thousands of mercenaries and foreign fighters
AFP

TRIPOLI: The advance team of a UN observer mission has arrived in Libya, which after a decade of conflict and chaos plans to hold elections in December, informed sources said Wednesday.
The group of about 10 United Nations staff flew into the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, they said, to monitor a cease-fire between the country’s two rival armed factions.
The unarmed observer team is also tasked with verifying the departure of thousands of mercenaries and foreign fighters who have been deployed in the oil-rich North African country and have so far shown no sign of leaving.
Libya was thrown into years of violent turmoil after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by strongman Kalifa Haftar, with the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
The two sides reached a cease-fire in October, and UN-led talks since resulted in a new temporary administration elected in February, led by interim prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
A diplomatic source in Tunis said the advance team, made up from the UN mission in Libya and experts from UN headquarters in New York, arrived Tuesday via the neighboring country’s capital Tunis.
On its five-week mission it is to travel to Sirte, a city on the Mediterranean coast halfway between the eastern and western power centers, as well as to Misrata in the west and Benghazi in the east.
A diplomatic source in New York said the team is due to submit a report to the UN Security Council on March 19 on the cease-fire and the departure of foreign troops.
According to the UN, some 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters were still in Libya in early December. A January 23 deadline for their withdrawal passed without any signs of them pulling out.
The Security Council in early February ordered UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to deploy the vanguard of observers in Libya, following the October 23 cease-fire deal.
In a report late last year, Guterres himself had advocated an unarmed observer group be made up of civilians and retired military personnel from African Union, European Union and Arab League member states.

Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Last month, Egypt announced the start of a bid round for oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in 24 blocks including some in the Mediterranean.
Speaking at a news conference with his Georgian counterpart in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Egypt’s exploration bids had respected Turkey’s continental shelf and that Ankara viewed this positively. 

Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 399,463
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 2,692 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday as the Emirates continues to expand its testing of citizens and residents for the early detection of the highly contagious disease.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 399,463, with a total of 1,269 fatalities related to coronavirus.

Health officials have conducted 218,351 additional COVID-19 tests overnight, state news agency WAM said, with the total number of tests now over 31 million.

The UAE leads the world in terms of conducting coronavirus tests relative to the size of population, with infection rates compared to the total tests being among the lowest in the region and the entire world, WAM earlier said.

It is also tops the global tally on COVID-19 vaccinations after implementing a vaccination campaign to for residents and citizens to achieve mass immunity. More than six million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been provided and 3,614,070 people have been vaccinated to date, which accounts for 46.61 percent of the target population.

Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s foreign minister called for the unified Arab front to face current issues and challenges during a ministerial meeting of the Arab League.
Sameh Shoukry called for the halt of foreign interference in Libya and expressed support for a political solution.
He also said “we fully support Saudi Arabia’s efforts in defending themselves from the Houthi militia.”
As for Syria, the Egyptian top envoy called for unity in the face of Turkish “occupation.”
Shoukry also said Arab ministers support Sudan’s and Egypt’s stances on the Grand Renaissance Dam issue.
“We seek an agreement that will preserve our rights without violating those of Ethiopia,” he said.

