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35 Madinah products added to global food heritage list

The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
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The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
2 / 4
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
3 / 4
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
4 / 4
The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative. (SPA)
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Updated 16 August 2026 20:15
SPA
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35 Madinah products added to global food heritage list

35 Madinah products added to global food heritage list
  • Online registry, established by the Slow Food Foundation, protects heritage food products, supports local producers, and promotes biodiversity
Updated 16 August 2026 20:15
SPA
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MADINAH: The Culinary Arts Commission has documented 35 products from Madinah among 180 Saudi products featured in the “Ark of Taste” global initiative.

The online registry, established by the Slow Food Foundation, protects heritage food products, supports local producers, and promotes biodiversity and culinary traditions for future generations.

The listed products reflect the diversity of local ingredients and distinctive agricultural and food products in the Madinah region, many of which are linked to its history, culture and culinary traditions.

They include Al-Ais wheat, Al-Ais Barni dates, Hasawi mint, Al-Fiqra mountain honey, hummus, shurek bread, balsam, cabbage and jujube (Nabq), among others representing the region’s culinary and cultural heritage.

The inclusion of these products aims to promote local culinary traditions, highlight their cultural and economic value, and support local producers.

It also strengthens the presence of Saudi products within international initiatives and platforms focused on food heritage and biodiversity.

The initiative raises awareness of the importance of protecting traditional food products and preserving the knowledge and practices associated with their production, helping ensure their sustainability and transmission to future generations.

The inclusion of Madinah products on the global list highlights the region’s rich agricultural and food heritage, and reinforces their place in Saudi Arabia’s culinary legacy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah Culinary Arts Commission

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