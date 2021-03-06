You are here

  • Home
  • Top Shiite cleric Al-Sistani: Christians in Iraq should live in ‘peace, security’
Pope Francis in Iraq
Pope Francis in Iraq

Top Shiite cleric Al-Sistani: Christians in Iraq should live in ‘peace, security’

Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, met the Pope at his home in Najaf, the seat of the Iraqi Shiite clergy, on the second day of the pontiff’s historic tour of Iraq. (Office of Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani)
Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, met the Pope at his home in Najaf, the seat of the Iraqi Shiite clergy, on the second day of the pontiff’s historic tour of Iraq. (Office of Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmegz

Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Top Shiite cleric Al-Sistani: Christians in Iraq should live in ‘peace, security’

Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, met the Pope at his home in Najaf, the seat of the Iraqi Shiite clergy, on the second day of the pontiff’s historic tour of Iraq. (Office of Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani)
  • Pope met with top Shiite cleric in latter’s home in Najaf for 50 minutes
  • Francis: ‘Hostility, extremism, violence have nothing to do with faith — they are betrayals of religion’
Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Christians in Iraq should live in “peace and security,” Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, one of Shiite Islam’s top clerics, told Pope Francis in a historic meeting on the second day of the first-ever papal visit to the country.

The 84-year-old pope and 90-year-old Al-Sistani spoke for 50 minutes at the latter’s home in Najaf, the third-holiest city for Shiite Muslims after Makkah and Madinah — a landmark moment in modern religious history, and a milestone in the pope’s efforts to deepen interfaith dialogue, Vatican sources told Arab News while expressing satisfaction with the meeting.

Al-Sistani, according to a statement issued by his office, was grateful to the pope for his visit, and “affirmed … that Christian citizens should live like all Iraqis in peace and security, and with their full constitutional rights.”

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope “stressed the importance of cooperation and friendship between religious communities in contributing, through the cultivation of mutual respect and dialogue, to the good of Iraq, the region and the entire human family.”

Bruni added that the meeting was an occasion for the pope to thank Al-Sistani “for speaking up, together with the Shiite community, in defense of those most vulnerable and persecuted amid the violence and great hardships of recent years, and for affirming the sacredness of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people.”

The pope, said Bruni, “stated that he continues to pray that God, the Creator of all, will grant a future of peace and fraternity for the beloved land of Iraq, for the Middle East and for the whole world.”

After the meeting, the pope flew to the city of Nassiriya. He then traveled by car to the Plain of Ur, where Abraham is believed to have been born, for a meeting with representatives of Iraq’s religious communities, including Christians, Sunnis, Shiites, Yazidis, Mandeans, Kakais, Bahais and Zoroastrians, each wearing their traditional religious garb.

Freedom of conscience and religion are “fundamental rights” that should be respected everywhere, said the pope.

“We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion and sows hatred,” he added, in a message of solidarity with minorities persecuted by Daesh.

He also called for “unity,” adding: “Let us ask for this in praying for the whole Middle East. Here I think especially of neighboring war-torn Syria.”

He said: “The most blasphemous offense is to profane God’s name by hating our brothers. Hostility, extremism and violence have nothing to do with faith — they are betrayals of religion.”

The pope then celebrated his first Mass in Iraq in the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph in central Baghdad.

Only a small crowd was allowed in the church in order to guarantee social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the pope will celebrate Mass in Erbil, capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, where 10,000 faithful will be allowed.

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani Pope Francis Islam Iraq Christianity

Related

Live LIVE: Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani on day two of Iraq visit photos
Middle-East
LIVE: Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani on day two of Iraq visit
Special Pope Francis delivers impassioned plea for peace as historic Iraq visit gets underway video
Middle-East
Pope Francis delivers impassioned plea for peace as historic Iraq visit gets underway

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts
  • More than 100 organizations write to PM Johnson over ‘devastating’ decision
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Over 100 charities have written to the UK government criticizing its decision to cut aid to Yemen.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the charities say the decision to reduce vital funds to the war-torn country is a “misjudgement” that will “destroy the UK’s global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the government proposed to reduce the UK’s aid budget to Yemen, currently in the grip of famine and war, to £87 million ($120.4 million) this year, down from £164 million in 2019-2020.

The British government is thought to believe that the public will support the move as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the letter — signed by Oxfam, Christian Aid, Save the Children and Care International, among others — suggested that such a view would change rapidly once the true scale of the damage done by reducing aid became apparent. 

“History will not judge this nation kindly if the government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen,” it added.

Danny Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam GB, told the BBC: “Aid cuts are a false economy that will remove a vital lifeline from millions of people in Yemen and beyond, who can’t feed their families, have lost their homes, and whose lives are threatened by conflict and COVID-19.”

Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children, told The Times: “We are looking at the near collapse of UK help for children trapped in the world’s worst war zones, just as a second wave of the pandemic bears down on many of them.” The UK’s decision, he said, will have “devastating real-life consequences.”

British MPs have criticized the plan to cut aid to Yemen, which has suffered from a decade-long conflict leaving more than 20 million people reliant on foreign aid.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell described the decision as “unconscionable,” with Labour MP Lisa Nandy saying the UK is “abandoning our moral obligations.”

A government spokesman said: “The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid.”

He added: “We remain a world-leading aid donor and we will spend more than £10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.”

Topics: UK Yemen

Related

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Middle-East
UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Jordan

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
  • Hardest-hit include Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen
  • Aid cuts condemned by UK politicians, UN and charities
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is planning to cut its aid programs to some of the world’s poorest countries by as much as two thirds between 2021 and 2022, according to a leaked Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) report.

Those hardest hit by the cuts include Lebanon, which could see a reduction in aid spending of as much as 88 percent, Syria (67 percent, Libya (63 percent), Somalia (60 percent) and South Sudan (59 percent).

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the UK government is considering cutting aid spending in Yemen by 59 percent, meaning a drop to £87 million ($120.4 million) from £164 million pledged last year — a move that drew condemnation from British MPs across the political spectrum, and from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children, told The Times: “We are looking at the near collapse of UK help for children trapped in the world’s worst war zones, just as a second wave of the pandemic bears down on many of them.”

The leaked document, obtained by Open Democracy, details suggestions of how the UK might reduce its legal target spend on foreign aid from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.5 percent this year. Over the next two years, the budget will be reduced from £15 billion to just over £9 billion.

The FCO told The Guardian that savings will have to be found across government spending due to the “seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy,” which will mean “temporarily reducing the amount we spend on aid.” No final decisions, it added, have yet been made. 

After the scale of the cuts to Yemen’s portion of UK foreign aid became apparent, former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell described the government’s plans as “unconscionable.”

Guterres said cuts to Yemeni aid would represent a “death sentence” for people across the country.

FCO Minister James Cleverly suggested that the government might try to amend the law pegging foreign aid spending to GDP without putting it to a vote in Parliament — a move that could be subject to judicial review over its legality.

Mitchell told the UK House of Commons: “The foreign secretary assured Parliament that he would protect seven strategic priorities from cuts, including humanitarian relief. He also told the select committee he would reply to the former solicitor general’s determination that cuts would be unlawful without a change to legislation.”

Mitchell added: “Nothing like what is being suggested here should be considered until Parliament has given its express consent, which I rather doubt will be forthcoming.”

The government has also been warned by four former UK prime ministers — Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May — that cutting aid budgets to the most vulnerable nations amid the pandemic would do untold harm to Britain’s reputation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is thought to believe that the British public want to see belt-tightening across government expenditure to assist with the country’s economic recovery.

David Miliband, a former FCO minister and current president of the International Rescue Committee, said: “Make no mistake — as the UK abandons its commitment to 0.7 percent (of GDP), it is simultaneously undermining its global reputation.”

He added: “The phrase ‘global Britain’ rings hollow. As the UK prepares to host the G7, the reduction of assistance to Yemen is a stark warning of what is to come as the government delivers on widespread cuts across the entire UK aid portfolio.”

A letter sent to Johnson by a group of over 100 charities — including Oxfam, Save the Children and Christian Aid — called the cuts a “misjudgement” by the government.

“History will not judge this nation kindly if the government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen and thus destroy the UK’s global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need,” the letter said.

Topics: UK

Related

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
World
UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
World
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: An explosion sound heard at a neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut was reportedly caused by a tyre bursting, local news agency NNA reported Saturday.  
People initially thought they heard an explosion. 
But the bang was in fact a tyre on a bulldozer bursting inside a waste plant, the NNA reported.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
  • Earlier in February, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved closing all cinemas
  • Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi will reopen its cinemas at a reduced 30 percent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures, state news agency WAM reported.
Earlier in February, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved closing all cinemas.
Meanwhile, Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Economy said in a tweet.
“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles,” DED said.
There has been a spike in new daily cases since the beginning of the year, largely due to the high number of tourists traveling to the country over the holiday period.

The UAE has recorded 2,959 new coronavirus infections, 1,901 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 408,236 with 391,205 recoveries and 1,310 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
UAE reports 2,742 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths
Middle-East
UAE reports 2,742 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Updated 06 March 2021
AFP

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Updated 06 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both sides in the past 24 hours, government military sources said Saturday.
The Shiite rebels launched an offensive last month to seize Marib, the last stronghold in northern Yemen of pro-government forces who are backed by a Arab-led military coalition.
The clashes in the oil-rich province left 32 dead among government forces and loyalist tribes, while 58 Houthi rebels were killed in coalition air strikes, the sources told AFP.
They said heavy clashes broke out on six fronts as government forces were able to counter attacks by the Houthis who managed to advance only on the Kassara front northwest of Marib city.
The fighting also left dozens of people wounded, the sources added.
The loss of Marib would be a huge blow for the Yemeni government, but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the surrounding desert.
It would also be a major setback for Saudi Arabia, which has been the target of increasingly frequent Houthi missile attacks in recent weeks.
Shrapnel from Houthi drones intercepted by the Saudis on Friday wounded two civilians, including a 10-year-old, in the southwest of the kingdom, the official SPA news agency reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Houthis to halt their offensive in Marib, as he announced $191 million in aid at a donors' conference.
"Aid alone will not end the conflict. We can only end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by ending the war... so the United States is reinvigorating our diplomatic efforts to end the war," he said.
The United Nations had sought to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors, but only $1.7 billion was offered.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militants Iran Marib

Related

Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Saudi Arabia
Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Special The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology photos
Middle-East
The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology

Latest updates

Top seed Elina Svitolina eyes third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
Top seed Elina Svitolina could begin her bid for a third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown against former two-time Grand Slam winner and three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova. (AFP)
Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign
Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign
Prior COVID-19 infection may reduce need for second jab
Prior COVID-19 infection may reduce need for second jab
‘Revolutionary’ new cancer treatment builds on COVID-19 jab tech
‘Revolutionary’ new cancer treatment builds on COVID-19 jab tech
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.