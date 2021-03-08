You are here

  • Home
  • UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
Mark Lowcock — formerly a senior figure in the UK’s Department for International Development — said he was shocked by the decision to slash the country’s Yemen aid budget. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjawh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
  • Mark Lowcock: Britain has decided to ‘balance the books on the backs of starving people’
  • Decision ‘has consequences not just for Yemenis now, but for the world in the long term’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has decided to “balance the books on the backs of the starving people of Yemen,” in an act that will see tens of thousands die and damage the UK’s global influence, the head of the UN’s Office for Humanitarian Affairs has said.

In a rare direct criticism of a British government decision, Mark Lowcock — formerly a senior figure in the UK’s Department for International Development — said he was shocked by the decision to slash the country’s Yemen aid budget.

The decision is “an act of medium- and longer-term self-harm, and all for saving what is actually — in the great scheme of things at the moment — a relatively small amount of money,” he added.

“The decision, in other words, to balance the books on the backs of the starving people of Yemen has consequences not just for Yemenis now, but for the world in the long term.”

The British government has announced that it will provide £87 million ($120.3 million) in aid to Yemen this year — down from £164 million in 2020. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision was due to “current straitened circumstances” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of measures introduced to manage the pandemic’s economic shock, the British government has temporarily reduced its aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5.

The decision will impact a number of countries and vulnerable populations currently in receipt of British support.

A leaked Foreign Office report revealed that officials are considering slashing the aid budget to Lebanon by 88 percent, to Syria by 67 percent, to Libya by 63 percent, and to Somalia by 60 percent, among other countries.

Lowcock said: “The UK has had a strong reputation for being a leading donor and a lead player in international development. That has had wider reputational benefits for the UK and that obviously isn’t the case any more. There is a very substantial reputational impact, particularly because this is a commitment that was made in the UN.”

He added that the aid cuts would harm Britain’s ability to influence other countries, and that the move could prompt other donors to follow suit.

“The result would be much more loss of life and misery, additional instability and fragility, and more substantial problems in these hotspots, which, we know, from bitter experience, have a tendency to spread and create their own bad dynamics, with wider international consequences, including to countries like the UK,” he said.

A recent escalation in fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi militias has prompted UN warnings that the poorest Arab country is on the brink of the world’s worst famine and humanitarian catastrophe.

In a recent round of fundraising, the UN had hoped to raise $3.85 billion in aid from donor countries, but expressed “disappointment” that despite generous donations from countries such as Saudi Arabia, current total pledges failed to reach even half that amount.

Topics: Yemen UK

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
  • Vote result ‘discriminates against one religious community in particular’
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Switzerland’s vote to ban full face coverings is “needlessly fueling division and fear,” Amnesty International has said, urging authorities to instead focus on measures that genuinely protect women.

“After the vote to ban minarets, Swiss voters have once again approved an initiative that discriminates against one religious community in particular,” said Cyriele Huguenot, head of women’s rights at Amnesty International Switzerland.

“The ban on the full face veil cannot be viewed as a measure that liberates women. On the contrary, it is a dangerous and symbolic policy that violates the rights to freedom of expression and religion.”

Swiss voters narrowly decided to implement a ban on full face coverings on Sunday, with 51.2 percent in favor and 48.8 percent against.

“We call on the elected politicians and government to unequivocally support the fundamental rights of the country’s religious minorities and to commit to peaceful coexistence,” Huguenot said.

“The authorities must take action to ensure that the ban on the full veil does not marginalize the women in question or exclude them from the public space,” she added.

“The authorities must now strengthen measures to protect women who are suffering real violence and discrimination in Switzerland, regardless of their religion and origin.”

The Swiss ban follows similar initiatives in France and Denmark, both of which have banned full face coverings in initiatives widely seen as being aimed at Muslim women.

Topics: full-face veils niqab ban Switzerland

Related

Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
World
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
Niqabi women speak out about the surge in mainstream face-covering
Lifestyle
Niqabi women speak out about the surge in mainstream face-covering

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been jailed in Iran for five years on charges of sedition
  • Iran has faced regular international condemnation for its imprisonment of dual nationals for political purposes
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday called for the immediate release of a British-Iranian woman after her five-year sentence for sedition ended in Tehran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been under house arrest for months, has had her ankle tag removed, her local MP in London said.
But the 42-year-old dual national now faces another court date in Iran next Sunday, dashing hopes from her family, friends and colleagues of an immediate return home.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government in London welcomed the fact she was no longer electronically tagged.
But he called her treatment by the authorities in the Islamic Republic “intolerable.”
“She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran — accusations she strenuously denied.
But her case, and those of other dual nationals, became the center of a diplomatic dispute during the five years she has been separated from her husband, Richard, and their young daughter.
Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC on Saturday that the case has the potential to “drag on and on,” and predicted she would face a new court case.
She had been summoned last September before an Iranian court and notified of a new indictment against her.
But the authorities have yet to provide details of why nor disclose documents on the charges on which she was originally sentenced.
Ratcliffe said his wife, who was working for the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the time, was being held hostage because of a long-running diplomatic dispute between London and Tehran.
London has admitted it owes Iran up to £300 million ($390 million) over a failed arms deal dating back to the time of the shah of Iran in the 1970s.
MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s first trip without her ankle bracelet would be to see her grandmother, but it was not immediate clear if she is under any other restrictions.
In Iran, the news agency ISNA quoted Hojjat Kermani, who was described as her lawyer, as confirming his client’s ankle tag had been removed.
He also confirmed that she would face further allegations of “propaganda against the system” at a revolutionary court on March 14.

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe

Related

Update Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
Middle-East
Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
This file photo shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) posing for a photograph with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella (L). (AFP/Free Nazanin campaign)
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband expresses uncertainty over her release

Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws

Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws

Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws
  • Faced with the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government offered to suspend the laws for 18 months
  • More than 20,000 women gathered at the site near Delhi’s border with the state of Haryana
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Thousands of women joined protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday to mark International Women’s Day, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers.
Since December, many farmers accompanied by their families have camped at three sites on the outskirts of the Indian capital to oppose the biggest farm reforms in decades, which they say hurt them.
Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the color of mustard fields, the women took centerstage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches, and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws.
“This is an important day as it represents women’s strength,” said Veena, a 37-year-old from a farming family, who gave only one name in order to protect her identity.
“I believe if us women are united, then we can achieve our target much quicker,” added Veena, who traveled from the northern state of Punjab to the sprawling Tikri protest spot.
More than 20,000 women gathered at the site near Delhi’s border with the state of Haryana, police and event organizers said.
“This is a day that will be managed and controlled by women, the speakers will be women, there will be a lot of feminist perspectives brought in, and discussions on what these laws mean for women farmers,” said farm activist Kavitha Kuruganti.
“It is one more occasion to showcase and highlight the contribution of women farmers both in agriculture in India as well as to this movement.”
India says the reforms will bring private investment into a vast and antiquated farm sector, improve supply chains and cut colossal waste.
Faced with the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government offered to suspend the laws for 18 months, but the farmers have refused to back down, demanding their repeal.
Agriculture accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $2.9 trillion economy and employs about half its workforce.
Women farmers have as much at stake as men from the new laws, Kuruganti added.
“Markets that are distant as well as exploitative make single women farmers more vulnerable, and in any case a patriarchal society has discriminated and made them vulnerable.”

Topics: Indian farmers anti-fascist protest

Related

US says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine ‘disinformation’

US says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine ‘disinformation’
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

US says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine ‘disinformation’

US says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine ‘disinformation’
  • US State Department identified the three outlets as News Front, New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia’s intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna , a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The outlets “spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit,” the spokeswoman said.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday. A Kremlin spokesman denied the US claim Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ.
Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A sample article from the OrientalReview.org talking about a plot by Bill Gates and Microsoft to dominate the world using vaccines and microchips, with a patent ominously carrying the numbers 666. 

Russia approved its Sputnik V vaccine in August, before a large-scale trial had begun, saying it was the first country to do so for a COVID-19 shot. Peer-reviewed trials months later proved it was almost 92% effective in fighting the virus.
Pfizer, headquartered in New York, and Germany’s BioNTech, produced the first vaccine that was authorized in the US, which regulators approved in December. The second, made by Moderna, headquartered in Massachusetts, was authorized later that month.
The State Department’s Global Engagement Center, set up to counter propaganda and disinformation campaigns, identified the three outlets, the spokeswoman said.
News Front is controlled by Russia’s federal security service, the center found. New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review are directed and controlled by the Russian foreign intelligence service.
A fourth outlet, Rebel Inside, controlled by the Russian army, was also named by the center but is largely dormant, the spokeswoman said.
“The Department will continue to expose Russia’s nefarious activities online,” she added. “We will also continue to work closely with our allies and partners to provide a global response to countering disinformation.”

 

Topics: Russian operatives COVID-19 vaccines disinformation campaign

Related

Facebook launches climate science info center amid fake news criticism
Media
Facebook launches climate science info center amid fake news criticism
Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news
Media
Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup

Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup

Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup
  • Myanmar's junta has also detained since February Australian citizen Sean Turnell, an economic policy adviser of Aung San suu Kyi
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

CANBERRA: Australia has suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and is redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military takeover of the government and ongoing detention of an Australian citizen.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that Australian diplomats and relatives had only been able to contact economic policy adviser Sean Turnell twice by phone since he was detained in early February. She described the access as “very limited consular support.”
“We believe Professor Turnell has been arbitrarily detained along with senior members of the Myanmar government including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, including the President” Win Myint, Payne told reporters.
“We do not accept the conditions of his detention and the reasons for his detention. We seek a return to democracy. We seek absolutely the cessation of any armed violence against unarmed peaceful protesting civilians. And in everything we are doing we are seeking Professor Turnell’s release,” she added.
Australia announced late Sunday it had suspended a defense training program with Myanmar worth about 1.5 million Australian dollars ($1.2 million) over five years. The program had been restricted to non-combat areas such as English-language training.
Australian humanitarian aid will be directed away from Myanmar government and government-related entities. Instead it will focus on the immediate humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable and poor in Myanmar including the Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities, Payne said.
“One of the things that I do not want to do, and that Australia does not want to do, is to penalize the people of Myanmar,” Payne said.
Australia had previously imposed sanctions including an arms embargo and sanctions targeting five members of Myanmar’s armed forces. These sanctions would continue to be reviewed, Payne said.
Turnell was detained within weeks of arriving in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, from Australia to take up a job as adviser to Suu Kyi’s government.
Turnell’s Australian friend and fellow Myanmar expert Monique Skidmore described Australia’s response to the Feb. 1 military coup as late and “very soft.”
“The reality is that they have enough money, they have enough weapons, they have enough trade partners with China on their doorstep. They don’t need the West,” Skidmore said.
“I assume that we are going more softly than otherwise at the moment until Sean is returned to Australia,” she added.

Topics: Myanmar coup

Related

Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions
Business & Economy
Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions
Myanmar junta forces make night raids after breaking up protests; number of detained people rise to 1,700
World
Myanmar junta forces make night raids after breaking up protests; number of detained people rise to 1,700

Latest updates

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.