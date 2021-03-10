You are here

Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines
A nurse of the Palestinian Health Ministry prepares the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a Palestinian doctor on March 9, 2021, at the Alia Hospital in the West Bank town of Hebron. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2021
  • Shtayyeh says UN deliveries expected this month through COVAX are now delayed
  • Israel has come under significant international criticism for giving its own population vaccines without doing the same for Palestinians
RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh is appealing to the international community to deliver promised vaccines against COVID-19.
His office says the prime minister on Tuesday urged friendly countries and companies, as well as the World Health Organization, to “fulfill their obligations to us.”
Shtayyeh says UN deliveries expected this month through COVAX, the WHO-backed program to assist poorer nations, are now delayed.
The virus has surged through the West Bank and Gaza Strip and Israel has come under significant international criticism for giving its own population vaccines without doing the same for Palestinians. This week, the government began vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work in Israel.
However, that effort will only vaccinate a small percentage of the roughly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip. Israel says under past peace accords, it is not responsible for vaccinating the Palestinian populations in those areas. Human rights groups say Israel remains an occupying power with an obligation to assist the Palestinians.

Missile strike hits military base on outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city

Missile strike hits military base on outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city
Missile strike hits military base on outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city

Missile strike hits military base on outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city
A missile strike has hit a military base on the outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city, two residents told Reuters.

More to follow ... 

Virus hindering economic development for women, Costa Rican VP says

Virus hindering economic development for women, Costa Rican VP says
Arab News

Virus hindering economic development for women, Costa Rican VP says

Virus hindering economic development for women, Costa Rican VP says
  • Inaugural Women’s Virtual Forum attendees call for serious steps towards global protection
  • Female leaders, experts and activists called for adopting measures and policies to support women
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Costa Rican Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has threatened to set back the economic development for women.

She was one of the speakers at the inaugural Women’s Virtual Forum on Monday, which was hosted by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF).

“It is essential to make money available to women so they can develop their businesses and communities amid the pandemic,” said Barr, a trained economist.

The UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al-Kaabi, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Irina Bokova, the former director-general of UNESCO, were among the other female leaders, experts and activists at the forum.

Other attendees were UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, Director of the University of Maryland SAFE Center for Human Trafficking Survivors Susan Esserman, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace Azza Karam and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, the recipient of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2021.

Mlambo-Ngcuka called on measures and policies to be passed specifically to support women while Al-Kaabi said the UAE has a strong legal framework that ensures women are not disadvantaged in any way in the job market.

Esserman warned that criminal traffickers are using the parallel economic crisis to prey on and exploit those most desperate for income, housing, and security.

“Cash assistance and other recovery programs should be designed to take into account the needs of women and others most affected by the pandemic,” said Esserman, the former US assistant secretary of commerce and deputy trade representative.

Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, the HCHF Secretary-General, told the forum that women face several challenges in most of the world’s communities.

“This requires practical projects and programs to overcome such challenges,” Salam said.

Italy welcomes Libyan national unity government

Italy welcomes Libyan national unity government
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy welcomes Libyan national unity government

Italy welcomes Libyan national unity government
  • Rome hails ‘key step towards ending decade of chaos’
  • ‘Libyans have shown great will and determination in overcoming differences through dialogue’
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has welcomed the parliamentary vote to form a national unity government to lead Libya to elections in December.

The vote granting confidence to the national unity government led by Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah is “a key step towards ending a decade of chaos,” said Italy’s Foreign Ministry, adding that it is “an important and encouraging result on the path to normalization” in Libya. “It opens the way for an effective institutional transition in the name of the country’s unity.”

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said: “After a decade of conflict, Libyans have shown great will and determination in overcoming differences through dialogue.”

The parliamentary vote is “further evidence of this renewed sense of unity,” he added. “Achieving such a result appeared difficult until a few months ago.”

Di Maio reiterated his “sincere appreciation for the unremitting efforts” of the UN and the secretary-general’s Special Envoy Jan Kubis to achieve “peace and stability in Libya.”

Italy’s government reiterated the “deep historical ties and friendship with Libya,” adding: “Italy remains close to the Libyan people. We are ready to cooperate and support the government.”

Rome called for “the complete withdrawal of all fighters and foreign mercenaries from the country, the start of a national reconciliation process, and the provision of essential services to the Libyan population.”

Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5 mln dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to cenbank

Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5 mln dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to cenbank
Reuters

Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5 mln dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to cenbank

Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5 mln dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to cenbank
Reuters

CAIRO: Tunisia’s presidency said on Wednesday Switzerland had transferred 3.5 million Tunisian dinars ($1.27 million) of assets associated with late former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to the Tunisian central bank.

Developing...

UK demands immediate release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, other British-Iranian nationals held in Iran

UK demands immediate release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, other British-Iranian nationals held in Iran
Reuters

UK demands immediate release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, other British-Iranian nationals held in Iran

UK demands immediate release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, other British-Iranian nationals held in Iran
  • Johnson also urged Rouhani to end Iranian breaches of nuclear deal
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family.
“The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian dual nationals detained in Iran and demanded their immediate release,” a statement from Johnson’s office said after a call with Rouhani on Wednesday.
“He (Johnson) said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denied the charges.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe served a five-year sentence which ended on Sunday. An ankle bracelet was removed, allowing her freedom to travel in Iran, but she still cannot leave the country, as she has been ordered to appear for a new court case on March 14 on charges of propaganda against the Iranian state.
Johnson also restated Britain’s commitment to making a success of a multilateral 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and urged Rouhani to end Iranian breaches of the terms of that deal that began after the United States withdrew from it in 2018.
“He stressed the importance of Iran seizing the opportunity presented by the United States’ willingness to return to the deal if Iran comes back into compliance,” the statement said.
Iran has so far refused to take part in a meeting brokered by the European Union between world powers and the United States on reviving the deal.
(Reporting by William James Editing by Mark Heinrich)

