Rolls-Royce says worst is over after record loss

The British company said its cash burn should halve this year, and turn positive in the second half as vaccinations kick in and travelers return to the skies. (Reuters)
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

  • Rolls’ model of charging airlines for the number of hours its engines fly meant much of its income dried up last year when travel stopped because of the pandemic
LONDON: The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over for Rolls-Royce, its CEO predicted on Thursday, after the engine maker plunged to a record 4 billion pound ($5.6 billion) underlying loss for 2020 as its airline customers stopped flying.

The British company said its cash burn should halve this year, and turn positive in the second half as vaccinations kick in and travelers return to the skies.

“The worst is now well behind us,” CEO Warren East said.

But even if that proves optimistic, Rolls is well placed to cope with more turmoil after a drive to cut costs and raise funds, he added.

“We have our cash burn under control ... We have ample liquidity to get through this crisis as long as it lasts,” East told reporters.

Rolls’ model of charging airlines for the number of hours its engines fly meant much of its income dried up last year when travel stopped, forcing it to ask shareholders for cash and take on 5.3 billion pounds of new debt.

Its civil aerospace arm, whose engines power Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 jets, accounts for just over half of group revenue in a normal year.

Last year’s cash burn of 4.2 billion pounds was in line with analysts’ expectations, and Rolls guided that would reduce this year to 2 billion pounds.

The company axed 15 percent of staff in 2020, and earmarked 2 billion pounds of assets for sale to repair its balance sheet.

Rolls, founded in 1906 and one of the last vestiges of Britain’s once mighty manufacturing industry, posted an underlying pretax loss of 4 billion pounds for 2020, worse than analyst expectations for a 3.1 billion pound loss and its biggest ever on an underlying basis.

Rolls shares were up 2 percent to 115 pence at 0950 GMT. They have lost 41 percent since the start of the pandemic around a year ago, but have gained 22 percent in the last month on travel recovery hopes.

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said Rolls had “much to do,” but the “fix” was feasible. “The possibility of reaching modest net debt by end 2023 is alive,” he said.

Rolls’ cash flow improvement this year depends on airlines flying 55 percent of 2019 levels during 2021. Its assumption is for more travel later this year as vaccine programs progress. The sale of Rolls’ Spain-based ITP unit, expected to be its biggest disposal, is progressing well and there are ongoing conversations with a number of potential buyers, it said.

“We’re open to approaches from any party with a credible offering at the moment. That includes being open, by the way, to discussions with potential Spanish investors or partners,” East said.

Part of Rolls’ asset sale plan ran into problems this week when Norway suspended the 150 million euro sale of Rolls’ Norwegian unit, Bergen Engines, on security grounds.

Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites

Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites
Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites

Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites
  • Lira has lost half its value against dollar since 2018
  • Inflation had shot up to 15.6 percent by last month
Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Gulay Avsar is a regular at a market in Ankara’s old town, where prices are more reasonable than most other places around the Turkish capital.
But even here she struggles to fill her basket with staples such as cheese and olive oil, which seem to grow more expensive by the day.
“This is the third time I come to buy cheese and walk away empty-handed because of the prices,” the 65-year-old lamented.
“Everything costs so much.”
In trouble even before the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish economy is now on the edge of a precipice.
While the economy officially expanded by nearly six percent in the last three months of 2020, growth came at the expense of a government credit push that sent consumer prices soaring.
The annual inflation rate had shot up to 15.6 percent by February, while the Turkish lira has lost more than half its value against the dollar since the start of 2018.
For people like Avsar, this means her meagre pension is able to buy less and less.
“Olive oil is now worth its weight in gold. This is what a man should offer his beloved to impress her,” quipped another shopper, Ahmet.
Behind the stoic sarcasm lies the stark reality of Turks slipping into poverty, which is officially defined as an income of less than $4.30 a day.
The World Bank estimated that 13.9 percent of the population — or just under 12 million people — were already living in poverty at the time of its last report in April 2020.
Now, Hacer Foggo, founder of the Deep Poverty Network NGO who has worked with Turkey’s poor for 20 years, says she has never seen the situation more dire.
“Access to food has never been as big a problem as it is today,” Foggo said.
“Before, if you didn’t have food, you would ask your neighbors. But today, the neighbors don’t have anything either.”
Some of Turkey’s poorest neighborhoods often include a mix of construction workers, people who pick over rubbish for recycling, and women and children who work as street vendors.
“I have seen mums who feed their babies soup from a packet because they can’t afford baby formula,” Foggo said.
Formula “is so expensive that supermarkets put it under lock and key, as if it were a luxury product.”
Foggo said Turks who had never thought twice about poverty were now turning to her NGO for help.
Pensioner Avsar knows all about it, tearfully admitting that she can no longer afford to pay the gas bill, leaving her with no heat in the middle of the winter freeze.
“The government doesn’t care. To them, these worries don’t exist,” she complained.
These problems came to a head in October, when a video of a trader telling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he “could no longer bring home bread” caused an uproar.
“It seems like an exaggeration to me,” Erdogan replied.
In power for 18 years, Erdogan peppers his daily speeches with imagery of the country “rebounding” and growing into “one of the largest economies in the world.”
But Erinc Yeldan, an economist at Istanbul’s Kadir Has University, said Turkey’s president was paying for the mistake of emphasising growth at any cost.
The result has been soaring inflation, the central bank burning through most of its reserves trying to prop up the lira, and the erosion of foreign investor confidence in Turkey.
Erdogan overhauled his economic team late last year, but Yeldan said the damage had already been done, hurting the poorest the most.
Yeldan pointed out that the official inflation rate is only an average.
“It is much higher, around 22 percent, for food products that people of modest means spend most of their money on,” he said.
The cumulative price increase for food since 2018 has been around 55 percent, said Yeldan — about the level of the lira’s depreciation against the dollar in the same period.
Erdogan has fired back at his critics by accusing trader and merchant “lobbies” of trying to make unfair profits.
“They are creating imaginary enemies to keep the discontent from turning against the government,” Yeldan said.
Erdogan has promised to unveil a new economic reform package on Friday, in what appears to be an acknowledgement of the level of public discontent.
But Yeldan held out little hope, saying Turkey needed a comprehensive course correction.
“There is a real governance problem,” the economist said.

Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion

Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion

Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Postage, founded in 2019, was the first company to offer guaranteed same-day delivery between Riyadh and Dammam
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, has invested in a “fast delivery” courier service, with the startup planning to use the funding to expand beyond its existing operations in Riyadh and Alkhobar.

Postage, founded in 2019, was the first company to offer guaranteed same-day delivery between Riyadh and Dammam — a distance of 410 kilometers — and introduced a two-hour express service within the capital.

“Saudis are digitally savvy and used to expecting everything instantly,” Abdulrahman Al-Afaliq, founder of Postage, said in a statement.

“With Postage, we are closing gaps in the marketplace and delivering the velocity needed to fuel e-commerce across the nation. I am grateful to Wa’ed for supporting Postage, which is helping Saudi businesses keep pace with demand for shorter delivery times and rapid growth in online commerce.”

Al-Afaliq developed the idea for Postage after overhearing friends complain about how long it took them to receive items bought online.

The service now delivers clothes, children’s toys, books and other goods for more than 50 corporate clients. With the investment from Wa’ed, Postage plans to enhance its IT infrastructure, boost recruitment, and expand delivery services to cities such as Jeddah, Qassim and Abha.

“Wa’ed is proud to support innovative, game-changing businesses like Postage, which are building a more diversified Saudi economy,’’ said Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed.

“Postage is an example of a startup that is raising Saudi standards for timeliness and customer service.”

Wa’ed reported in January that it had trebled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, up from four in 2019. The total value also rose to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Updated 11 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi banks to lead the sector's post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector's post-pandemic recovery
  • AD S&P Global Ratings Roman Rybalkin: The Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption
  • MD BCG Godfrey Sullivan: The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks
Updated 11 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The profitability of Saudi banks will surpass those of its GCC peers in 2021, despite low interest rates and the elevated cost of risk, according to Roman Rybalkin, associate director at S&P Global Ratings.

“After the shocks witnessed in 2020, the Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption. By 2022, we expect the expiry of OPEC+ quotas and higher oil prices to boost economic activity to close to 3 percent,” he told Arab News.

While he believed that real gross domestic product (GDP) will not return to pre-pandemic levels until next year, he said the size of the economy, conservative regulation and lack of aggressive growth pre-2020 will help the Kingdom’s banking sector begin to return to normal over the next 12 to 24 months.

Last year, the Kingdom’s banking sector witnessed increased credit growth, on the back of stronger mortgage and small loan lending, and Rybalkin has forecast that this trend will remain strong into 2021-2022.

“The Public Investment Fund is expected to launch new programs and make additional domestic investments. This could increase the demand for corporate lending in the years to come as PIF will continue to award contracts for businesses and boost corporate credit growth in 2021-2022,” he said.

At the same time, a new report by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that the revenue outlook for retail banks over the next few year in key GCC economies, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, will be relatively subdued compared to previous years.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks,” said Godfrey Sullivan, managing director and partner, BCG. “In this scenario, the revenue pool of regional retail banks will approximately reach the 2019 level only by 2024, essentially a flat market.”

Godfrey Sullivan is Managing Director and Partner at BCG. (Supplied)

According to the findings of the BCG study, consumer loans and deposit revenues are the most affected retail banking items in regional banks as a result of the pandemic.

Although loans (mortgages and consumer loans) and deposits accounted for 80 percent of retail banking revenue in 2019, recent events suggest that payment, mortgage and investment products will now be the primary drivers of retail banking revenue growth.

Sullivan believes that the reduced revenue growth will be good for consumer as lenders “compete by providing more appealing and relevant offerings, which is better for the end-users.”

“With shifting consumer preferences and increasing population growth, a lot more focus on better implementation of data and analytics in the organization and cross-selling their full breadth of products to their existing customer base is key to remain competitive,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Updated 12 March 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
  • Groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development
Updated 12 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Germany have launched a landmark energy partnership to help implement the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The two countries will cooperate closely in the emerging fuel of “green” hydrogen, which many experts regard as a “fuel of the future,” in the global effort to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy, in a ceremony organized from Riyadh.

The groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create an appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development, and to work together toward implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

FASTFACT

The groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create an appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development, and to work together toward implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement seeks to promote cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany regarding the generation, processing, use and transportation of clean hydrogen for the benefit of both countries.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “The potential of hydrogen has always been there, but now it is entering the mainstream of strategic energy thinking. As countries work jointly to address climate change, we affirm our commitment to lead the response in managing emissions, while continuing our socio-economic development. Our commitment to tackle climate change is firm, a commitment I know Germany shares.

“It is also a compelling investment proposition, with huge investment opportunities in hydrogen over the coming decades,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has targeted “green” hydrogen — made from renewable sources such as wind and solar power — as a priority for the energy sector’s diversification under the Vision 2030 strategy, and is in the process of building a facility to generate the fuel on a large scale at the NEOM megacity.

“Saudi Arabia is blessed with an abundance of wind and solar energy, in addition to our renowned hydrocarbon resources. The Kingdom has all the ingredients to be a world leader in the field of hydrogen,” the prince added.

The Kingdom last year also exported the first-ever shipment of “blue” hydrogen — manufactured as a byproduct of oil and gas production — to Japan to power clean electricity generation there.

Germany, which is trying to wean itself off coal, regarded as the worst form of hydrocarbon pollutant, last year launched its National Hydrogen Strategy and passed legislation to enable the incorporation of “green” hydrogen as a fuel for national electricity generation.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia is building a $5-billion green fuel plant for export in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen, Bloomberg reported. Click here for more.

Scientists and economists have endorsed the potential value of hydrogen for some time, but in the past it has been expensive to produce compared with hydrocarbon fuels, and difficult to transport because of its explosive qualities.

But the cost is coming down, along with cheaper renewable energy sources, and engineers are working to make it more practical to transport across long distances.

Prince Abdul Aziz told a recent conference that the Kingdom might consider building a green hydrogen pipeline to Europe if the economic rationale was viable.

He highlighted the benefits of the Saudi-German collaboration in technology transfer, research and development and workforce enhancement, as well as the economic impact.

“Germany’s excellence in technology is world renowned, as is its status as a global economic power. Therefore, the fact that Germany and Saudi Arabia have joined together in this strategic cooperation is a testament to our serious mutual intentions,” he said.

“Relations between our two countries go back many decades, and this MOU will lend additional support to further our friendship for generations to come.”

The collaboration between Europe’s biggest economy and technology powerhouse, and the Middle East’s leading energy supplier was welcomed by energy experts.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the International Energy Forum, told Arab News: “Both Saudi Arabia and Germany have embarked on new net-zero emission pathways, but experts report that the emissions cut needed to meet the world’s climate goals need to come from technologies that do not exist yet.

“Green hydrogen is one example, and the missing link between renewables and hydrocarbon technologies that holds great promise for the energy transition,” he added.

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
Updated 12 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
  • Digital Government Authority will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha: It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services
Updated 12 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to set up the Digital Government Authority, which will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies.

It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services, tweeted Abdullah Al-Swaha, who is minister of communications and information technology and chairman of the National Digital Transformation Unit.

Al-Swaha said the authority would also maximize the return on government technical investments and be instrumental in the development of technical skill sets for state employees, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new authority aims to coordinate processes across different government entities to reduce duplication of work, cybersecurity and digital transformation, consultant Fathi Al-Wosaibi told Arab News.

“There have been a lot of investments in automation., we can see all the ministries have already deployed electronic services. However, fundamentally, these were isolated efforts,”  he said, adding that “automating public services requires a holistic approach.”

HIGHLIGHT

The establishment of a digital authority is an ‘unprecedented step,’ as no government anywhere else in the world had reached this level of technical maturity yet, especially considering the size of the country and the digital literacy rate in the community.

The Commerce Ministry could not work independently from the Foreign Ministry, which managed exports and imports, he said, and the same applied to the tourism and oil ministries.

Al-Wosaibi called the establishment of a digital authority an “unprecedented step,” as no government anywhere else in the world had reached this level of technical maturity yet, especially considering the size of the country and the digital literacy rate in the community.

He said that Saudi Arabia was now at a stage where it had the internet infrastructure to provide such a service to people. 

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 countries globally for digital literacy, according to a report from the World Economic Forum last December.

“Reaching this maturity level of automation means the government realizes the importance to unify all government agencies’ efforts, providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for all the services,” according to Al-Wosaibi.

At an individual level, processing a simple service from any governmental agency usually requires visiting multiple sites and dealing with programming languages and interfaces. This will no longer be the case.

Al-Wosaibi said that users of the e-service interface would “find it more appealing, less complicated, for any individual whether Saudi or non-Saudi.”

The authority will also play an important role in issuing measurements, indicators, tools, and reports to measure government agencies’ performance.

