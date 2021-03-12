You are here

British PM rules out return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece
President of the Oxford Union Boris Johnson with the Greek actor and politician Melina Mercouri in 1986, after he invited her to debate the Parthenon Marbles. (Reuters)
British PM rules out return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece
  • The marbles were stripped from Athens’ Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis by Scottish nobleman Thomas Bruce, known as Lord Elgin, in the early 1800s and shipped to Britain
  • Johnson’s position on the issue was made clear several years ago when, as Mayor of London, he hit back at Hollywood star George Clooney for suggesting Britain return the marbles
ATHENS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in an interview published Friday, insisting the artefacts were legally acquired by Britain.
“The British government has a firm and long-standing position on the sculptures: they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin, in accordance with the laws in force at the time,” Johnson told Greek newspaper Ta Nea.
He insisted that the 2500-year-old sculptures, popularly known as the Elgin Marbles, “have been legally owned by the British Museum’s Trustees since their acquisition.
The sculptures are the subject of a long-running dispute between the two countries.
They were stripped from Athens’ Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis by Scottish nobleman Thomas Bruce, known as Lord Elgin, in the early 1800s and shipped to Britain.
Elgin sold the marbles to the British government, which in 1817 passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of its most prized exhibits.
Johnson’s assertion that the sculptures belong to Britain comes as Greece readies to commemorate the bicentennial of the country’s 1821 revolution on March 25.
To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had requested the temporary repatriation of the sculptures in exchange for artefacts that he said had never left Greece before.
Johnson, who regularly vacations in Greece at his father’s house, said that while he understands the strong sentiment of the Greek people and Mitsotakis over the marbles, they would not be returned.
Britain has long argued that the sculptures had been taken by Lord Elgin with permission from the Ottoman Turks who ruled Greece at the time, but Athens insists the marbles were stolen.
Ta Nea said Johnson’s comments marked the first time he has spoken on the subject as prime minister.
But his position on the issue was made clear several years ago when, as Mayor of London, he hit back at Hollywood star George Clooney for suggesting Britain return the marbles.
Athens, which has received backing from a groundswell of celebrities on the issue, has over the years said it does not wish to pursue legal action to settle the bitter dispute.
It has called for the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO to act as mediator, an offer rejected by the British Museum.
Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni last year reiterated that the marbles were stolen and must be returned to Athens.

Religion or an Education? How British Muslims are forced to decide

Religion or an Education? How British Muslims are forced to decide
Religion or an Education? How British Muslims are forced to decide
  • Politicians, campaigners concerned that the British approach to student finance systematically excludes Muslims
  • Thousands of Muslim students are forced to either pay upfront for university, or take interest-bearing loans, considered non-permissible in Islam
LONDON: A member of the UK’s House of Lords has challenged the government over its “shameful” disregard for British Muslims, who he said are being systematically deprived of a university education because of a refusal to introduce a student loan system that Muslims can access. 

In a debate this week, Lord Sharkey highlighted a seven-year-old promise made by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron: “Never again should a Muslim in Britain feel unable to go to university because they cannot get a student loan — simply because of their religion,” which he told a World Economic Forum conference in Davos in 2013.

But Lord Sharkey said this promise has gone unfulfilled, and the government’s failure to act is excluding British Muslims.

“Lords will know that Islam forbids interest-bearing loans. This prohibition can be and is a barrier to Muslim students going on to attend our universities,” Lord Sharkey said.

The UK provides interest-bearing loans to help students pay for university. In 2014, the government committed to providing an alternative that would allow Muslims to take loans that do not compromise their religion. Specifically, they pledged “the introduction of a Sharia-compliant Takaful Alternative Finance product” available to everyone.

“That was six years ago … there is still no Sharia compliant student product available,” Lord Sharkey said.

“It is shameful that the government have allowed so much time to elapse and that they display such a casual neglect of and disregard for our Muslim community.” 

A senior British politician with direct knowledge of the issue told Arab News that the government’s failure to introduce an alternative financing system was, in his view, inexplicable. 

“I genuinely do not understand why the government has taken seven years to do something about this. Six years ago the government not only recognised a problem, but recognized a solution: Takaful,” they said.

Takaful is a common Islamic finance mechanism that allows lenders to provide credit in a Sharia-compliant manner. 

The government, the politician told Arab News, has already introduced a Takaful system to assist with buying houses — and that was rolled out in under a year. 

“I have no idea how we got ourselves into this mess in the first place — it’s obviously discrimination. I remain very unhappy, but also completely bewildered as to why they would choose to treat the Muslim communtiy in this way.”

Estelle Clarke, a student finance campaigner, told Arab News that she attributes the government’s failure to it being “indifferent” to the plight of students.

“Further, and unfortunately, their inaction does suggest a systemic discrimination against certain students on the grounds of their religion, and that the government is indifferent to this discrimination,” she added.

As it stands, Clarke explained, the astronomical price of university education in the UK means that British Muslims have no good options when it comes to deciding their future after finishing school. 

“When you look at the cost of a university education, as a rough figure, every year costs you around £20,000 ($27,800) — which student can afford to come up with £60,000 upfront to pay for their degree without taking loans?  

“On the assumption that you will not compromise your religion — and nobody should be forced to — a Muslim student has the choice between paying for the entirety of their education up front, or not going to university.” 

She added: “That’s no choice at all.”

This is the predicament that thousands of young and ambitious Muslims have suddenly been confronted with, with teenagers across the UK preparing their university applications,.

Four years ago Ayesha Dar was one of those students. She told Arab News: “I knew I had to fund university in some way, and that the standard method is to take a loan.

“For our non-Muslim peers there’s no other implications of taking those loans for them,” Dar said. “That was a big eye-opener as to how stark the difference might be for me growing up in the UK, as opposed to a Muslim country. That was a turning point for me.

“I knew that in order to succeed in this country I needed a degree — but the loan presented a huge obstacle to my progress if I didn’t go for it.” 

In the end Dar decided to take the loan, but explained that she is now committed to paying it off in full as soon as possible.

“For myself and most of my Muslim friends, getting rid of that debt is the number one priority — we want to get rid of it as quickly as we can,” she said. “We’re very focused on getting rid of that debt, put simply: We find it sinful. It’s horrible, to be honest.”

Video shows German paramedic punching Syrian refugee’s face

German newspaper Bild reported that the paramedic had been fired, while the police officers present during the incident were being investigated. (Screenshot/Bild)
German newspaper Bild reported that the paramedic had been fired, while the police officers present during the incident were being investigated. (Screenshot/Bild)
German newspaper Bild reported that the paramedic had been fired, while the police officers present during the incident were being investigated. (Screenshot/Bild)
  • Police were present during the assault
LONDON: A newly released video shows a paramedic in Germany appearing to punch a strapped-down Syrian refugee in the face, breaking his cheekbone.

German police said they detained the Syrian following an alcohol-fueled attack at a refugee shelter.

However, surveillance footage showed that the refugee was later attacked by a paramedic, with several police officers present.

German newspaper Bild reported that the paramedic had been fired, while the police officers present during the incident were being investigated.

The attack took place in the central city of Kassel late last year. Police made records of the incident, but did not mention the punch.

The Syrian man, known as Amar H, was alleged to have emptied a fire extinguisher at a refugee shelter before collapsing on the floor.

Once police arrived, he used a ladder to threaten officers and spat at them after being pepper-sprayed, police reported.

He continued to resist officers throughout his arrest, police added, before he was later detained and handed several charges, including attacking emergency workers.

But the new footage has undermined official police records of the incident.

One police officer near the paramedic can be seen looking on as the punch occurs, while another officer walks around the paramedic following the punch, choosing not to confront him.

Amar H’s lawyer filed complaints against the paramedic and police after his client’s broken cheekbone was discovered.

Adnan Aykac said police were “downplaying” the punch, adding further insult to the refugee’s injury.

Prosecutors said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The paramedic was summarily dismissed after the allegations surfaced, an employer said, adding that his actions were “incompatible with the values of our aid organization.”

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
  • The Senate vote on March 3 was seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections
  • It boosted the number of Senate seats for the opposition, which has a slight, 53-47 majority over Khan
ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in Pakistan’s upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber.
However, Friday’s vote was marred by opposition cries of foul after critical ballots for their candidate were invalidated and the discovery earlier in the day of spy-cameras at the main polling booth.
Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Two lawmakers were absent.
Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote. The opposition slammed Shah’s statement, claiming the votes were in order.
The votes “were legally cast,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the key opposition Pakistan People’s Party which had fielded Gilani. Zardari raised the possibility of a lawsuit to challenge the declared results.
“The victory of our candidate was turned into a defeat,” he said.
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, also from Pakistan People’s Party, said the spy cameras were installed to support government-backed candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman. He did not explain as to why cameras would benefit government-backed candidates. Senator Musadik Malik, an opposition leader from Pakistan Muslim League, said the cameras were put in place because the government did not trust its own lawmakers to vote for their candidate.
Authorities ordered a probe into the incident and removed the devices, Shah said in televised comments.
Last Saturday, Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly — a vote he had called after an embarrassing defeat for his ruling party’s key candidate in for Senate elections.
The Senate vote on March 3 was seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections. It boosted the number of Senate seats for the opposition, which has a slight, 53-47 majority over Khan and wants Khan to step down.

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
  • India’s 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug. 15, 2022, and the government has planned 75 weeks of events, dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
  • The Salt March started in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930, and was led by Mahatma Gandhi as a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of events to observe next year’s 75th independence anniversary, starting with a commemoration of the Salt March to mark the beginning of the freedom movement over nine decades ago. 

India’s 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug. 15, 2022, and the government has planned 75 weeks of events, dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A special committee comprising 259 members from the ruling party and opposition was set up last week to prepare the celebrations. Every week, one major event is going to be held ahead of Aug. 15.

The Salt March started in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930, and was led by Mahatma Gandhi as a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt.

Gandhi and his 78 followers walked for 24 days until they reached the coastal town of Dandi on the Arabian Sea, 390 km away. He addressed large crowds all along the way, with millions of people joining the struggle for freedom.

“Salt was never valued on the basis of mere cost,” Modi said at Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. “For Indians, salt represents honesty, trust, loyalty, labor, equality and self-reliance. Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle, elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of atma nirbharta (self-reliance).”

A controversy has arisen, however, as media reports said that the freedom movement leaders being celebrated during the events would not include India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern India and a visionary who laid the foundations of a pluralist and secular nation.

But it was unsurprising that Nehru was being left out of the celebrations, according to Prof. Aditya Mukherjee from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 

“It is a matter of utter shame when the whole world recognizes Nehru as a beacon of the freedom movement and Indian democracy and our own country will celebrate minus Nehru,” he told Arab News. “The greatest tragedy for the nation is that people who did not share the values of the national movement — secularism, democracy — they are in power and celebrating independence. What values of independence are we celebrating when the international community has downgraded India as a democracy?”

An independent Swedish research institute, V Dem Institute, in its Democracy Report 2021 earlier this week called India an “electoral autocracy,” days after US-based Freedom House downgraded the country’s status from “free country” to “partly free.”

Freedom House said in its annual report that civil rights in India had been eroding since Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a political commentator and advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who led the first government of the now ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said Modi should do much more to invoke the legacy of the Dandi march.

“Mahatma Gandhi not only stood for India’s political independence, but also for a nation that is committed to Hindu Muslim unity,” Kulkarni said. “Modi should show sincerity and commitment to India’s secular unity.”

He suggested that the 75th anniversary of independence be celebrated jointly with Pakistan and Bangladesh, which belong to the subcontinental family that became independent from the British in 1947.

“Modi should give a call that the 75th anniversary should be celebrated jointly by the people of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Kulkarni said. “People of Pakistan and Bangladesh are part of the undivided India and fought together against colonial rule.”

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
  • Filmmaker Hassan Akkad praised on Twitter for ‘genius’ idea
  • Farage is ex-leader of right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party
LONDON: Syrian filmmaker and refugee Hassan Akkad has been praised for his creative response to the latest money-making endeavor by Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party.

Farage — who made a name for himself campaigning for Brexit — recently quit politics and announced that for £63.75 ($88.50), he would record a “message for Mother’s Day, a birthday, a wedding, to surprise somebody.”

Akkad, who fled Syria in 2015 and now lives in London, had a creative idea for Farage’s new venture.

“Please say congratulations to my friend Mohammad for being granted asylum in the UK after his perilous boat crossing,” he requested. “Please wish him a peaceful life here and that him and his wife have many kids.”

A Twitter user said of Akkad’s initiative: “That’s beautifully done. Genius.”

Images shared by Akkad on Twitter show that Farage responded by saying: “I am not for channel crossings.”

Farage has has been vocal in criticizing the government for not doing enough to prevent refugees and migrants crossing from France to England — as Akkad did to arrive in the UK.

The Syrian used the opportunity to urge people to support the campaign group Freedom From Torture.

Akkad has made headlines at various times in recent years, including for making a BAFTA-award-winning film documenting his journey across the English Channel, and for taking up work as a National Health Service cleaner to help with the British fight against COVID-19.

In February, he was granted permanent leave to remain in the UK. “With this, the fact it’s indefinite, it’s just a massive relief,” he said at the time.

“I saw the email and just started jumping around in my flat not being able to contain my happiness. I can finally, easily call this country my home, because I’m protected here, I’m safe.”

