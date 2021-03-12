You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study

Women under 50 are five times as likely as men under 50 to report a new disability. (Reuters)
Women under 50 are five times as likely as men under 50 to report a new disability. (Reuters)
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study

Long COVID more likely in working-age women than men: Study
  • Data adds to growing body of evidence that females bear brunt of COVID-19 infection
  • Expert: 'Long-haulers could turn out to be bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19'
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Working-age women hospitalized with coronavirus are five times more likely to develop long COVID than men of the same age, according to preliminary data shared with the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

The data suggests that women under 50 are five times as likely as men under 50 to report a new disability, six times as likely to experience greater breathlessness, and twice as likely to feel more fatigued up to 11 months after leaving hospital.

Sage noted that the participants in the study, conducted by the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium, reported a drop in quality of life, including greater difficulty doing their usual activities and increases in anxiety, depression and pain.

The findings have yet to be peer reviewed and published, but will raise significant concerns as to the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the working population — a particularly acute issue as the global vaccine rollout continues and countries prepare to loosen social and working life restrictions.

The data builds on previous evidence that women are bearing the brunt of long COVID. A recent study by King’s College London (KCL) found that women generally are twice as likely to suffer from symptoms for more than a month — an effect that may be the result of differences in male and female immune systems.

Sage advisers have previously said the long-term impact of long COVID on the working-age population “is not well understood, but it may be very significant.”

Other studies into the causes and effects of the various syndromes that cause what we understand as long COVID are underway.

Sage said: “It will be important to have a better understanding of physiology, including oxygen levels, lung function and evidence of scarring.”

Experts have consistently warned of the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on strained public health systems globally.

Last year Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at KCL, said: “This is the other side of COVID: The long-haulers that could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19, which mainly affect the susceptible elderly.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others

Bolivia: Arrest order for former interim president, others
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Bolivia’s former interim president said Friday she faces an arrest warrant for terrorism and sedition as prosecutors move against officials who backed the ouster of former leader Evo Morales, which his party — now back in power — considers a coup.
“The political persecution has begun,” said Jeanine Añez, who headed a conservative administration that took power after Morales resigned in November 2018.
Áñez said the governing Movement Toward Socialism party “has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.”
The announcement followed warrants issued Thursday for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid national protests over his reelection, which opponents insisted was fraudulent.
Alvaro Coimbra, who served as justice minister under Áñez, said on Twitter that he also faces an arrest warrant and that one of this vice ministers had been arrested.
After almost 13 years in the presidency, Morales flew into exile in November 2019 at the urging of police and military leaders and Áñez, who had been several rungs down the line of succession, took power when those above her also resigned.
The interim authorities themselves tried to prosecute Morales and key members of his government, accusing them of rigging an election and of illegally suppressing dissent.
But Morales’ party won election again under his chosen successor, Luis Arce, and the former leader has returned home..
The decision to arrest former Gen. William Kaliman and ex-police chief Ivan Calderón was denounced by the independent Permanent Assembly of Human Rights of Bolivia, a group that originally emerged to confront military dictatorships in the 1970s and 1980s.
Both allies and foes of Morales allege they were victim of deadly persecution either before or after his ouster.
Kaliman and Calderón had said that only Morales resignation could pacify the polarized nation. Kaliman, who had been appointed by Morales, was replaced shortly after the leftist departed.
Also under investigation is Luis Fernando Camacho, governor-elect of Santa Cruz province, who was a key backer of the effort to remove Morales. Neither he nor Áñez yet face arrest warrants. Official efforts to question Camacho on Thursday were suspended when a massive array of his followers appeared at the courthouse.

Topics: Bolivia Jeanine Añez Evo Morales

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
  • "AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said
  • UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks from it
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday there is no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine after several countries suspended the rollout over blood clot fears while some nations begin warning of another virus wave.
The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva.
“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she added, stressing that any concerns over safety must be investigated.
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks from it.
Despite hopes that vaccines will pave the way to a return to normality, hard-hit Italy announced tough new restrictions in much of the country, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi warning the country was facing “a new wave” of infections.
One year after it became the first European country to face a major outbreak, Italy is once again struggling with the rapid spread of Covid-19, this time fueled by new, more contagious variants.
Schools, restaurants, shops and museums were ordered Friday to close across most regions of Italy, including Rome and Milan from next week.
The Greek authorities on Friday spoke of a “serious epidemiological situation,” also warning of a third wave as infection numbers mount in Athens and other major towns.
Health experts there warned that restriction measures in place, including school closures in the major conurbations, would be extended once more.
And Disneyland Paris, Europe’s biggest tourist attraction, said Friday it will not be able to reopen as planned on April 2 because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with infections remaining stubbornly high in France.
The shadow cast over the AstraZeneca jab is adding to problems the European Union has had in distributing coronavirus vaccines.
Denmark, Norway and Iceland paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Italy and Austria have banned the use of shots from separate batches of AstraZeneca, and Thailand and Bulgaria said this week they would delay the rollout of the shot.
In Spain at least five regions said Friday they had suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the suspect batch banned by Austria as a precautionary measure.
But several other countries, including Australia, said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada also said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.
In a fresh hit, the EU’s drug regulator said severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday suggested that some European countries may have signed “secret contracts” with vaccine companies to receive more vaccines than they were entitled to based on EU rules.
EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said that after comparing the total procurement figures of member states, it became clear that “deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system.”
Despite the setbacks elsewhere, US President Joe Biden offered hope to his country, the worst-affected in the world.
The leader vowed a return to some kind of normality by July 4, marking the national holiday as his target for “independence” from the virus.
After a shaky start, the US has ramped up its vaccination program, following the advice of scientists who say jabs are the only way out of a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people around the world.
There was also some encouraging news on the vaccine front as the WHO on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for an additional 500 million doses to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme.
“Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.
It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada, South Africa and France — which on Friday topped 90,000 coronavirus fatalities since the start of the pandemic .
Meanwhile it was announced that India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative with the United States, Japan and Australia.
Following the nations’ first four-way summit, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the so-called Quad had made a “massive joint commitment” to vaccines.
“The Quad committed to delivering up to one billion doses to ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and beyond by the end of 2022,” Sullivan told reporters.
burs-pvh/har



ASTRAZENECA
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
EURO DISNEY SCA

Topics: Coronavirus AstraZeneca World Health Organization (WHO)

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in US. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers, the city announced on Friday.

Mayor Jacob Frey will join other elected officials and members of Floyd's family on Friday afternoon for a news conference to discuss the settlement.

Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander's video, helped spark one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, began earlier this week on charges of murder and manslaughter. 

Topics: George Floyd Minneapolis Black Lives Matter

Modi govt ignores Nehru in independence celebrations

Modi govt ignores Nehru in independence celebrations
Jawaharlal Nehru is considered the architect of modern India. (Social media)
Updated 13 March 2021

Modi govt ignores Nehru in independence celebrations

Modi govt ignores Nehru in independence celebrations
  • Freedom House said in its annual report that civil rights in India had been eroding since Modi became prime minister in 2014
Updated 13 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of events to observe next year’s 75th independence anniversary, starting with a commemoration of the Salt March to mark the beginning of the freedom movement over nine decades ago.
India’s 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug. 15, 2022, and the government has planned 75 weeks of events, dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
A special committee comprising 259 members from the ruling party and opposition was set up last week to prepare the celebrations. Every week, one major event is going to be held ahead of Aug. 15.
The Salt March started in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930, and was led by Mahatma Gandhi as a nonviolent protest against the British monopoly on salt.
A controversy has arisen, however, as media reports said that the freedom movement leaders being celebrated during the events would not include India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern India and a visionary who laid the foundations of a pluralist and secular nation.
But it was unsurprising that Nehru was being left out of the celebrations, according to Prof. Aditya Mukherjee from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
“It is a matter of utter shame when the whole world recognizes Nehru as a beacon of the freedom movement and Indian democracy and our own country will celebrate minus Nehru,” he told Arab News. “The greatest tragedy for the nation is that people who did not share the values of the national movement — secularism, democracy — they are in power and celebrating independence. What values of independence are we celebrating when the international community has downgraded India as a democracy?”
An independent Swedish research institute, V Dem Institute, in its Democracy Report 2021 earlier this week called India an “electoral autocracy,” days after US-based Freedom House downgraded the country’s status from “free country” to “partly free.”
Freedom House said in its annual report that civil rights in India had been eroding since Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Topics: Enakal

Man who rapped about Daesh convicted for planning UK attack

Man who rapped about Daesh convicted for planning UK attack
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

Man who rapped about Daesh convicted for planning UK attack

Man who rapped about Daesh convicted for planning UK attack
  • Police prevented Sahayb Abu from receiving a large sword he had ordered online for use in an attack
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A man who made music videos about his admiration for Daesh was convicted on Friday for planning a terrorist attack in Britain, London’s Metropolitan Police said.
Sahayb Abu, 27, ordered weapons, equipment and clothing online in preparation for an attack, the police said, and was detained in an armed police operation after ordering a large sword online.
“Over several months, Abu sought to obtain weapons and the equipment needed to commit a terrorist attack,” said Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“He is an extremely dangerous individual, but we were able to intervene and arrest him before he was able to carry out his attack.”
Police seized electronic devices from Abu when he was arrested on July 9, and found video and voice messages where Abu recited lyrics describing himself as a “straight Islamic State supporter” and referring to having a suicide vest.
Abu had denied planning a terrorist attack and said equipment he had purchased was for parody “drill” music videos, a form of rap that focuses on violence and crime.

Topics: Daesh terrorism UK

